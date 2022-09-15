ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Grady Hospital gets $130 million in federal funds ahead of Atlanta Medical Center closure

By Donnell Suggs
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27uWwM_0hx6pojF00
Grady Hospital (File)

The state of Georgia will give Grady Health System $130 million in federal funds. The money will go towards adding 200 beds to Grady Memorial Hospital, which is soon to be the sole level one trauma center in a city of nearly a half-million residents.

The $130 million is in addition to a one-time payment of $11 million that was expedited by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners last week.

There is an expectation that millions more in private donations will also be given to Atlanta’s largest hospital before year’s end, officials said.

Gov. Brian Kemp made the announcement Thursday morning from the State Capitol. The funding is largely seen as a response to the impending closure of Atlanta Medical Center .

Wellstar Health System, which owns Atlanta Medical Center, recently announced that it would be closing the 120-year-old, 460-bed hospital located in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood on Nov. 1.

Despite having met with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and others, Wellstar seems poised to move ahead with plans to close the hospital.

There have been rumbles from grassroots organizations such as the Party for Socialism and Liberation, who held a rally outside of Atlanta Medical Center on Monday evening, about why those funds could not be donated to save Atlanta Medical Center. Grady Hospital is a teaching hospital and thus gets much more support from private donations and federal funding.

The funds are part of what Georgia was given during the height of the pandemic as part of the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan Act, also known as the Covid-19 stimulus package. The $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill was passed by Congress in March 2021.

Grady Hospital, which has 953 beds, serves hundreds of Atlantans daily. The loss of Atlanta Medical Center will raise those numbers. The hospital has just over 7,200 employees, with just under 3,000 being physicians and nurses, according to the latest Grady data.

The post Grady Hospital gets $130 million in federal funds ahead of Atlanta Medical Center closure appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Atlanta area hospital adds emergency room tent

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) – The emergency room at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital looks a little different these days. “It’s like a M*A*S*H tent. It’s kind of how we describe it,” said Dr. Thuy Bui of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “You have a nurse, you have a physician, you have a tech. You have the exact same resources that you would have inside the department.”
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

With Atlanta Medical Center closing, a $200 million aid package for Grady Hospital is under discussion

The now famous tagline reads, “Atlanta can’t live without Grady.” With Wellstar Health System planning to close Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) in less than two months, the question is whether or not Grady Health System can continue to serve Atlanta without some help from the feds? With Wellstar Health System planning to close Atlanta Medical […] The post With Atlanta Medical Center closing, a $200 million aid package for Grady Hospital is under discussion appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WRDW-TV

Key details for local residents about COVID shots, new boosters

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Public health is promising better protection when it comes to COVID-19, in the form of the just-released booster formulated against newer as well as older forms of coronavirus. “Not only does it have the vaccine for the original version of the virus, but...
AUGUSTA, GA
CBS 46

Man found with severe head trauma in Roswell park

School investigates student sharing 'gummies' in DeKalb County. Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. Mourners pay final respects to Queen Elizabeth. Updated: 11 hours ago. Mourners pay final respects to Queen Elizabeth.
ROSWELL, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Medical Center#Teaching Hospital#Medical Services#General Health#Grady Hospital Lrb#Grady Health System#Grady Memorial Hospital#Wellstar Health System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
CBS 46

DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken. A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy