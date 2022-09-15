Read full article on original website
WOLF
Two suspects wanted for damaging private pool, reward offered for their arrest
TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY - (WOLF) — The Pocono Mountain Regional Police are looking to identify two suspects they say damaged Association property at the E-Pool and Pavilion inside a private, gated community. Security camera footage shows one suspect throwing lawn chairs into the pool at A Pocono Country Place...
WOLF
Bradford County man dies from burns sustained in chemical explosion at work
STANDING STONE TWP, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — OSHA and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office are investigating the death of a man they say suffered chemical and thermal burns in an explosion at work in Standing Stone Township, Bradford County. According to the coroner's report, the incident occurred on Tuesday,...
WOLF
PSP search for Susquehanna County man missing since Sept. 1
SUSQUEHANNA CO, (WOLF) — State Police are searching for a man they say hasn't been seen or heard from since the beginning of September. Officials say Tyler Barber, a native of Susquehanna Depot Borough, has been missing since September 1st. Barber is described as being 5'11", 160 lbs, with...
WOLF
Luzerne County addresses LCCF leaks
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — After leaking from the walls for nearly a decade, Luzerne County Council unanimously agreed to designate $835,000 more for repairs at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Wilkes-Barre. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, the additional money is needed to cover...
WOLF
Put People First! PA Protests the Closure of First Hospital
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — “This region, within a thirty-to-forty-mile radius, is losing 361 hospital beds” says Jessica Boyles of Put People First! PA. Put People First! PA, a statewide organization that is dedicated to claiming the right to health care, held a protest this evening in Kingston.
WOLF
Man rescued from apartment fire dies later at hospital
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A fire at the Bangor Heights Apartment Complex in Scranton claimed the life of one man on Wednesday. Officials say 68-year-old James McGoff was rescued and transported to Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton where he later died. His death has been ruled an...
WOLF
Proposed Sale of Pocono Elementary Center
TANNSERSVILLE, MONROE CO. (WOLF) — “The Poconos have been losing their charm over the years and its starting to explode and get very busy” says Jackie Allen of Henryville. Pocono Elementary Center in Tannersville has been closed for many years. The vacant space and lands have been...
WOLF
Vertical farming facility expected to bring economic boost to Luzerne Co.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this afternoon to mark the completion of Upward Farm’s newest 250,000 square foot vertical farm in Hanover Township. Officials celebrated the economic impacts the facility is expected to bring to the region. “No better people than...
WOLF
Fetterman holds campaign event in Scranton with other Democratic elected officials
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Lt. Governor and Democratic nominee for U-S Senate John Fetterman was in northeast P-A to rally up support for Democrats. He was joined by Senator Bob Casey and Congressman Matt Cartwright ,among others. Fetterman along with other Democratic elected officials here in Pennsylvania each took...
WOLF
Scranton Chamber of Commerce Restaurant Week
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — "Restaurant Week" in Scranton is going on right now through Saturday. It's an event being put on by The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce in an effort to show support for local restaurants. The chamber is running a social media campaign this week, where if you post a picture during restaurant week, you'll be eligible to win a gift card.
WOLF
Actor from" The Office" and New York Times best selling author visits Scranton
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The University of Scranton welcomed New York Times best-selling author and “The Office” cast member Brian Baumgartner. Baumgartner’s visit comes two-days after publication of his second book, “Seriously good chili cookbook”. In real life as well as on the screen Kevin...
WOLF
Broadway in Scranton announces shows for 2022-23 season, tickets now on sale
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Broadway in Scranton announced their 2022-23 new season lineup. New season tickets are now on sale. Season tickets are available online, in person at the Broadway Theatre League (BTL) office (345 North Washington Ave, Scranton, PA), or by phone at 570-342-7784. BTL office...
WOLF
Aloha and Howdy! Cowboy Luau Kicks Off in the Poconos
BUSHKILL, PIKE CO. (WOLF) — Aloha and Yeehaw! The name Cowboy Luau may make you wonder, how well do they go together? But I have to say, they go together like peanut butter and jelly. “I wanted to hear Brett Young tonight and Brantley Gilbert tomorrow, I got a...
