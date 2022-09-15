ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, PA

PSP search for Susquehanna County man missing since Sept. 1

SUSQUEHANNA CO, (WOLF) — State Police are searching for a man they say hasn't been seen or heard from since the beginning of September. Officials say Tyler Barber, a native of Susquehanna Depot Borough, has been missing since September 1st. Barber is described as being 5'11", 160 lbs, with...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Luzerne County addresses LCCF leaks

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — After leaking from the walls for nearly a decade, Luzerne County Council unanimously agreed to designate $835,000 more for repairs at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Wilkes-Barre. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, the additional money is needed to cover...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Put People First! PA Protests the Closure of First Hospital

KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — “This region, within a thirty-to-forty-mile radius, is losing 361 hospital beds” says Jessica Boyles of Put People First! PA. Put People First! PA, a statewide organization that is dedicated to claiming the right to health care, held a protest this evening in Kingston.
KINGSTON, PA
Man rescued from apartment fire dies later at hospital

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A fire at the Bangor Heights Apartment Complex in Scranton claimed the life of one man on Wednesday. Officials say 68-year-old James McGoff was rescued and transported to Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton where he later died. His death has been ruled an...
SCRANTON, PA
Proposed Sale of Pocono Elementary Center

TANNSERSVILLE, MONROE CO. (WOLF) — “The Poconos have been losing their charm over the years and its starting to explode and get very busy” says Jackie Allen of Henryville. Pocono Elementary Center in Tannersville has been closed for many years. The vacant space and lands have been...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Vertical farming facility expected to bring economic boost to Luzerne Co.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this afternoon to mark the completion of Upward Farm’s newest 250,000 square foot vertical farm in Hanover Township. Officials celebrated the economic impacts the facility is expected to bring to the region. “No better people than...
Scranton Chamber of Commerce Restaurant Week

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — "Restaurant Week" in Scranton is going on right now through Saturday. It's an event being put on by The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce in an effort to show support for local restaurants. The chamber is running a social media campaign this week, where if you post a picture during restaurant week, you'll be eligible to win a gift card.
SCRANTON, PA
Aloha and Howdy! Cowboy Luau Kicks Off in the Poconos

BUSHKILL, PIKE CO. (WOLF) — Aloha and Yeehaw! The name Cowboy Luau may make you wonder, how well do they go together? But I have to say, they go together like peanut butter and jelly. “I wanted to hear Brett Young tonight and Brantley Gilbert tomorrow, I got a...
BUSHKILL, PA

