SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — "Restaurant Week" in Scranton is going on right now through Saturday. It's an event being put on by The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce in an effort to show support for local restaurants. The chamber is running a social media campaign this week, where if you post a picture during restaurant week, you'll be eligible to win a gift card.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO