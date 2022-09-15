Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
familyeguide.com
Balloon Festival Plano
The major draw for this Balloon Festival will be the 30 magnificent, colorful, hot air balloons. Fun for all ages, are the Special Shapes that attend each year. Balloons are in the park Thursday at 6:00PM, Friday at 6:00PM, Saturday at 7:00AM and 6:00PM, and Sunday at 7:00AM and 6:00PM (*weather permitting).
CW33 NewsFix
These are the top spots to dance the night away in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you looking for a good time this weekend? Don’t worry, we are too and we know just what to do. Dance the night away around Dallas on National Dance Day, Saturday, Sep. 17! NationalToday says, “We brought the music, you bring the moves! Or, feel free to bring your own tunes. We’re not too particular on the music choice or who brings the beats. We really just can’t wait to see you on the floor! If you have a favorite dance move or go-to routine, this is the time for all to break it down on the dance floor.”
texasmetronews.com
Dallas Carnival Caribbean Festival (September 18)
Dallas Carnival Caribbean Festival at Joe Pool Lake, 5700 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie. For more info, www.dfwcarnival.com.
visitdallas.com
Taste of Oak Cliff
EXPERIENCE FLAVOR OUR WAY! The Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce is committed to our community, its people, businesses, and economic growth. To create a memorable experience, we are hosting the Annual Taste of Oak Cliff. This event will showcase our finest restaurants, breweries, shops, as well as artists and is a community event to celebrate our diverse culture.
WFAA
Ready for a winter wonderland? World's largest Christmas light maze, village returns to Dallas
DALLAS — Ready for the holiday spirit, Dallas?. Well, the world's largest Christmas light maze and village, "Enchant," is returning to Dallas and tickets are available! The incredible illuminated winter wonderland will come to Fair Park – and seven other host locations across the U.S. – starting on Black Friday, Nov. 25.
These are the best barbers around Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
It's time to get that haircut you've been wanting to get for quite some time now, or maybe you just need to get lined up and your fade back to looking elite as it once was.
3 Texas restaurants, 2 in Dallas-Fort Worth, named to NY Times 50 most-loved restaurants in America
We all know that Texas is home to some of the best foods in the world, let alone the country. Specialties like TexMex, BBQ, and more are near and dear to the hearts of Texans as well as frequent visitors to the Lone Star State.
checkoutdfw.com
For sale: Check out this Tudor-style home that's within walking distance to downtown McKinney
A Tudor-style home located less than a quarter mile from downtown McKinney is on the market. It's located at 504 N. Tennessee St. The home, which has an arched front door, has walnut stained flooring and a variety of updated features, according to the listing. The house has tall cabinets...
cravedfw
The Best Fish and Chips in Dallas
Fish and chip shops were originally small family businesses, often run from the ‘front room’ of the house and were commonplace by the late 19th century Britain. Through the latter part of the 19th century and well into the 20th century, the fish and chip trade expanded greatly to satisfy the needs of the growing industrial population of Great Britain. In fact you might say that the Industrial Revolution was fuelled partly by fish and chips.
Dallas Observer
The 9 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas
When it comes to pizza, everyone has their favorite style. Thin crust, stuffed crust, deep dish, Neapolitan, New York, Chicago, Detroit — the options are endless. Thankfully, you can find all the above in Dallas. From shiny newcomers to iconic mainstays, here are a few of our favorite places to get a slice of pizza in North Texas.
tmpresale.com
Dallas R&B Music Experience: Monica, Bobby Brown, Tamar Braxton at American Airlines Center in Dallas Nov 5th, 2022 – presale code
Very pleased to announce a presale password for a new Dallas R&B Music Experience: Monica, Bobby Brown, Tamar Braxton presale is available here: This is your best chance to get tickets to take in Dallas R&B Music Experience: Monica, Bobby Brown, Tamar Braxton ahead of anyone else. Now is an...
Dallas Observer
Another DFW Drag Show Is Canceled For 'Safety' Reasons
Denton’s Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio canceled its weekly Thursday night Glitterbomb drag event, the latest cancellation following threats to another local drag performance over the weekend. Chad Withers, Rubber Gloves' general manager, described the move as a “precautionary cancellation out of concern for the safety of performers.” Withers did...
Everything is bigger in Texas: These Texas vacation rentals sleep 30 or more
DALLAS (KDAF) — Hotels are great and Texas is home to many luxurious options. However, hotels may not be the smartest option for all parties, as some people will need a space that fits a ton of people. That’s where vacation rentals come in. Instead of having to rent...
Motorheads, classic car fans have a new spot for delicious burgers and beer
If you're a gearhead in the metroplex and love classic cars - especially a fan of Fords, we've found your new favorite hangout.
Kroger makes major update which could change the way you feed your family for ever
KROGER has unveiled a new food offering that could change the way customers feed their families. Some outlets have opened a "virtual food court" allowing shoppers to place orders online for the in-store "ghost kitchen". Customers can order virtually via Kitchen United’s MIX platform or at a kiosk in the...
Report: This North Texas restaurant serves up the best paella in Texas
One of the best ways to get a look inside and celebrate someone else's culture is through food. No matter what culture you're looking into and trying to get a better understanding of, one of the easiest and best ways to gain insight is through its cuisine.
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
fwtx.com
A Different Kind of ’Cue
Four years ago, when I first visited Smoke’N Ash BBQ for this magazine, I found an old-fashioned barbecue joint doing a formidable job of making old-fashioned barbecue. I’d go back a couple more times whenever I was in the south Arlington area and had a hankering for lean brisket soaked in sauce or huge baked potatoes topped with sausage with a snap.
fox4news.com
When is the first day of fall? When is daylight saving time? Your questions about fall answered
DALLAS - The weather may not show it, but summer is coming to an end. So before you grab your pumpkins spice lattes and start getting ready for sweater weather FOX 4 is answering your questions about the fall. When is the first day of fall?. Fall officially begins Thursday,...
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
