Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern MichiganKyle SchepperleyNew Haven, MI
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Related
Open Letter: Millennials, Flint Needs Your Help!
Dear Millennials of Mid-Michigan we need your help. Upon returning to Michigan after 15 years living in various cities around the country (Tulsa, Toledo and Tampa Bay) I've noticed many things have changed for the better. People around every city in Genesee County are making an effort to start new small businesses, establish themselves by living & working in the communities they want to see thrive.
metroparent.com
Animal Shelters in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
Are you an animal lover looking to volunteer your time, donate pet items or even foster or adopt an animal? Maybe you want to do this as a family and get the kids involved in something philanthropic that they will enjoy. Here is a list of shelters for animals in...
More Vintage Photos of Detroit, Michigan: 1890s-1960s
It’s always a gas to show some old vintage photos of Michigan’s towns, villages, communities, hamlets…and big cities. This time around, it’s another gallery of old images of Detroit. But before we delve into the photos, here are fifteen trivia facts about the city (thanks to Friedman Real Estate):
14 Famous People That Have Ties to Ann Arbor, Michigan
Ann Arbor is our next stop in the search for famous people with Michigan roots. Here comes another list of famous and notable people from right here in Michigan. Today we will focus on Ann Arbor. The home of the Wolverines has supplied the world with actors, musicians, a couple of Playboy Playmates, tech gurus, and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michiganders with disabilities are living in poverty, struggling to afford basics
Jamie Junior is in the market for a wheelchair accessible van but the cost is steep — up to $50,000 for a used one. In the meantime, Junior relies on the city of Detroit’s paratransit services to get to and from work. But the system is not efficient, she said.
CDC recommends masks for 14 Michigan counties, raising from 8 last week
Michigan has 14 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange). The CDC recommends masking while indoors...
Detroit News
Caregivers in Michigan are reaching a breaking point
Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn't have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother's age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
5 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Michigan to close
Bed Bath & Beyond released a list of stores set to close in 2022 and it includes five locations in Michigan. The list, which has more than 50 stores on it, was recently released after the retailer revealed earlier this month it would shutter about 150 locations and lay off 20% of its workforce, according to the Associated Press. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Metro Detroit doctor convicted of $1.8 million healthcare fraud scheme-- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Trump openly embraces, amplifies QAnon conspiracy theories. After winking at QAnon for years, Donald Trump is overtly embracing the baseless conspiracy theory, even as the...
wdet.org
Subaru, Michigan Humane offering pet adoptions at Detroit Auto Show
The North American International Auto Show officially opens to the public today at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit, the first since January 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees may notice things are a bit different from previous editions, but one element returning isn’t even car-related: it’s adoptable dogs.
1051thebounce.com
Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location
Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
Incoming University of Michigan president arrives for first tailgate ahead of football game
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Incoming University of Michigan President Santo Ono was on the Ann Arbor campus early Saturday for his first Wolverine tailgating experience before the football game with the University of Connecticut. Ono, who comes to Ann Arbor from the University of British Columbia, was voted the next...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Flint Area Food Trucks You Need In Your Life
Food trucks are one of the best developments in the last 15 years. For the owner, you're not dealing with real estate restrictions and all of the other red tape that comes with brick & mortar locations. For customers -- delicious food that will come to your events or show up around the corner from work like an oasis in the Mojave Desert! Try these food trucks around Genesee County -- not only will you support local businesses, but you'll get some of the best flavors NOT served at a sit-down place.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Local teacher dies in crash; shroom fest is here
It’s sometimes our unfortunate duty to report sad news – like the death this week of longtime Saline High School teacher Trisca Beasley. Beasley, who was also remembered for coaching volleyball at Manchester High School, was killed in a Kent County car crash, according to a story by reporter Marty Slagter.
Ring From the 1700s Unearthed at French Fort in Michigan
An archaeology student made a rare discovery while digging on a French fort in Southwest Michigan: A heart-shaped ring believed to be from the 1700s. The "Jesuit Ring" is believed to be a trade trinket that dates back to when the Southwest Michigan region was known as 'New France,' dozens of years before Michigan officially was admitted to the United States in 1837.
Michigan’s Dumbest: Two Women Arrested for Stealing Michigan State Police Tent
Two women are facing charges after they were captured on surveillance video stealing a Michigan State Police tent in Traverse City earlier this year. The incident took place during the National Cherry Festival celebration in July. Michigan State Police officers provided security for the annual event and hosted a booth to recruit anyone who may have been interested in a career in law enforcement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See complete ‘don’t miss’ list of Michigan roads to travel for stunning fall color tours
LANSING, MI – Michigan’s fall colors are coming. An annual tradition beloved by both residents and visitors, Michigan in the fall is like a scene out of a painting. It’s such a draw that many people schedule fall road trips, or fall color tours, and there’s no better place to do that on a scenic country road.
If the U.S. Got Nuked, You Wouldn’t Want to Be in Michigan
When I was a kid growing up the cold war was still a thing. That was until Rocky IV came out, and the cold war subsided. Sarcasm aside, nuclear war was something that was always on my mind as a kid growing up. Movies like War Games didn't help with the anxiety.
HometownLife.com
Comerica bank to sell Livonia office building, move to neighboring Farmington Hills
Comerica Inc. will soon have a big banking presence in Farmington Hills. The Dallas-based company recently signed a lease for two buildings that make up 340,000 square feet in office space in the Farmington Hills Cooperate Campus near 12 Mile and Halsted roads. The company plans to move 2,000 employees currently working in Auburn Hills and Livonia to the two buildings.
Club 93.7
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0