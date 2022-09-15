ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

This Facility Was Rated as Michigan’s #1 Worst Prison

Michigan has had its share of 'worst criminals'...but what is considered to be Michigan's worst prison?. Based on crime rate and living conditions, the following information was culled by – and according to – prisons.info.com. The data used for this information was based on these factors:. a) Drug...
Look Inside This Crazy Abandoned Dome House In Detroit

You may be browsing around on Zillow for one of these lakefront homes in Michigan. This doesn't have a waterfront view, but it is oddly shaped. Earns it points, right?. Located in Detroit, there are a few dome houses, and they look kind of crazy inside. Abandoned Dome Home In...
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
Ring From the 1700s Unearthed at French Fort in Michigan

An archaeology student made a rare discovery while digging on a French fort in Southwest Michigan: A heart-shaped ring believed to be from the 1700s. The "Jesuit Ring" is believed to be a trade trinket that dates back to when the Southwest Michigan region was known as 'New France,' dozens of years before Michigan officially was admitted to the United States in 1837.
Michigan’s Dumbest: Two Women Arrested for Stealing Michigan State Police Tent

Two women are facing charges after they were captured on surveillance video stealing a Michigan State Police tent in Traverse City earlier this year. The incident took place during the National Cherry Festival celebration in July. Michigan State Police officers provided security for the annual event and hosted a booth to recruit anyone who may have been interested in a career in law enforcement.
When Will Fall Colors Be at Their Peak in Michigan?

As we look around we are starting to see some of the leaves on the trees changing color. Summer officially comes to an end on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022, at 9:04 pm Eastern time. While traveling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan last week, I noticed a lot of the...
Michigan Man Sentenced For Lying to V.A. for $250,000 in Benefits

Committing fraud to the Department of Veterans Affairs is the worst, and a Michigan man is now getting five years in federal prison for being the worst. It's not a good look when you're spotted getting into your vehicle the same day, once in a wheelchair, and then once walking to the door while carrying your leftovers from a local restaurant.
Is Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Being Used As A Solar Testing Area?

Typically most solar panel test sites are in dry flat areas that get lots of sunshine, so why would someone test solar equipment in the Upper Peninsula?. To put it simply, the sun is a free, sustainable, clean resource we can use as a society rather than conventional electricity. The sun provides more than enough energy to meet the whole world's energy needs.
