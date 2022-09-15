Read full article on original website
5 Castles You Can Find in Michigan When You’re Feeling Medieval
For a midwestern state, Michigan seems to have a lot of castles. In the past, we've featured articles about castle-like homes in Michigan for sale:. And, we've given you fun facts about another castle-like home in Battle Creek:. But, as it turns out, there are plenty more castles to see...
Two Michiganders Find Abandoned Victorian Mansion in the New York Woods
This Victorian-style mansion got its construction underway by Nathaniel Alward but was actually completed in the late 1800s by John Failing Barber. Barber decided to name his home The Chestnut Place”, thanks to all the chestnut trees in the area.....the public referred to it as “The Barber House”.
The First Weekend Of ArtPrize According to a Michigan Transplant & You!
Since this is my first ArtPrize ever, I had no idea what to expect. Let me tell you, my expectations were dull compared to what I was able to see throughout the city. With the perfect set of friends and the interactive ArtPrize map, I had the perfect first ArtPrize weekend.
Top 5 West Michigan Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Fall
If you missed the beautiful Sunflower Festival at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo, no worries!. There are plenty of other opportunities to experience the best that the season has to offer right here in West Michigan. Jack o' lanterns are the perfect activity to do with the whole family or...
This Facility Was Rated as Michigan’s #1 Worst Prison
Michigan has had its share of 'worst criminals'...but what is considered to be Michigan's worst prison?. Based on crime rate and living conditions, the following information was culled by – and according to – prisons.info.com. The data used for this information was based on these factors:. a) Drug...
Was A Pure Michigan Commercial Being Filmed At The Sixth Street Dam?
Pure Michigan ads first started hitting the airwaves in 2008 and featured the voice of actor and comedian Tim Allen. The videos would highlight different cities and parts of Michigan to not only draw in people from out of state but to also show Michiganders parts of the state they might not have checked out yet.
Look Inside This Crazy Abandoned Dome House In Detroit
You may be browsing around on Zillow for one of these lakefront homes in Michigan. This doesn't have a waterfront view, but it is oddly shaped. Earns it points, right?. Located in Detroit, there are a few dome houses, and they look kind of crazy inside. Abandoned Dome Home In...
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
Say Goodbye To This West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond That’s Closing Its Doors For Good
Every time I think of the housing goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond, I always think of the mid-2000's Family Guy Skit about Peter Griffin going to find what exactly is in the "Beyond" of Bed Bath & Beyond. While, you and I may have never found what is for...
One of Michigan’s Most Dastardly Criminals: Silas Doty, 1800-1876
One of the most reprobate characters to ever reside in Michigan was the (dis)honorable Silas Doty. Doty was born in St. Albans, Vermont on May 30, 1800 and is believed to have been brought up by strict Christian parents. He became a troublesome kid and soon dabbled in thievery, burglary, larceny, and counterfeiting.
Michigan Haunted House Makes List Of Top 13 Scariest In The Country
Summer is over, the sun is setting earlier, and spooky season is upon us. If you're looking for the perfect haunted house then you've come to the right place. If you think you can handle it, let's check out these haunted houses, one of them is located in Michigan and has been voted as the top 13 scariest haunted houses in America.
Ring From the 1700s Unearthed at French Fort in Michigan
An archaeology student made a rare discovery while digging on a French fort in Southwest Michigan: A heart-shaped ring believed to be from the 1700s. The "Jesuit Ring" is believed to be a trade trinket that dates back to when the Southwest Michigan region was known as 'New France,' dozens of years before Michigan officially was admitted to the United States in 1837.
Michigan’s Dumbest: Two Women Arrested for Stealing Michigan State Police Tent
Two women are facing charges after they were captured on surveillance video stealing a Michigan State Police tent in Traverse City earlier this year. The incident took place during the National Cherry Festival celebration in July. Michigan State Police officers provided security for the annual event and hosted a booth to recruit anyone who may have been interested in a career in law enforcement.
Did You Know You Can Rent This West Michigan Drive-In For Your Own Private Screenings?
Drive-in movie theatres have been a staple in America and Michigan for the past 50 plus years. It's a great way to get out of the house with the entire family and enjoy a movie, without having to worry about the stress of staying quiet or sharing space with strangers.
When Will Fall Colors Be at Their Peak in Michigan?
As we look around we are starting to see some of the leaves on the trees changing color. Summer officially comes to an end on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022, at 9:04 pm Eastern time. While traveling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan last week, I noticed a lot of the...
Finally Got My Last 3 Treestands Up For the Michigan Deer Season
I finally got my last 3 treestands up for the Michigan deer hunting season and tried a new technique you may want to try using ladder stands. I love to archery hunt for Michigan whitetail deer. Ever since I started bow hunting when I was in high school I have been hooked.
Michigan Man Sentenced For Lying to V.A. for $250,000 in Benefits
Committing fraud to the Department of Veterans Affairs is the worst, and a Michigan man is now getting five years in federal prison for being the worst. It's not a good look when you're spotted getting into your vehicle the same day, once in a wheelchair, and then once walking to the door while carrying your leftovers from a local restaurant.
A Popular Michigan Burger Joint Is About To Get National Recognition
A burger joint in Michigan known for its tasty burgers is about to get some love and some national exposure. Hamburger Mikey In Muskegon Will Be Featured On America's Best Restaurants. Back in 2016 Hamburger Mikey opened on 3rd street in Muskegon and has been serving up everything from juicy...
Is Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Being Used As A Solar Testing Area?
Typically most solar panel test sites are in dry flat areas that get lots of sunshine, so why would someone test solar equipment in the Upper Peninsula?. To put it simply, the sun is a free, sustainable, clean resource we can use as a society rather than conventional electricity. The sun provides more than enough energy to meet the whole world's energy needs.
