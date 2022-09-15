Read full article on original website
Bryson DeChambeau thanks Tiger Woods for ‘creating’ LIV Golf
Bryson DeChambeau has thanked Tiger Woods and claimed the 16-time major winner is responsible for “creating” LIV Golf.Woods has remained staunchly loyal to the PGA Tour despite a flow of its best players to the Saudi-backed league.LIV Golf’s CEO Greg Norman even admitted Woods snubbed an $800 million offer to sign up to the breakaway tour.And DeChambeau, thought to have been paid in excess of $100m to make the change, believes Woods is responsible for the sport’s recent split.“I have no buyer’s remorse,” said the 29-year-old. “I have ultimate respect for the PGA Tour and what they’ve done for...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Greg Norman has "no interest in sitting down" with PGA Tour
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman claims he has "no interest in sitting down" with the PGA Tour and that they are "trying to destroy" their Saudi-backed circuit, following an interview with The Australian newspaper. Norman, speaking ahead of their fifth LIV Golf Chicago event this week, said he had repeatedly...
Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged
At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
Look: Paulina Gretzky Shares New Swimsuit Photo
It's been quite the year for golfing superstar Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky after they were married earlier this year. Not long later, Johnson joined the LIV Golf series with a massive contract. According to multiple reports, Johnson earned over $100 million to join the new league. That's given Johnson...
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson declares PGA Tour will NEVER have world's best players again
LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson believes the best players in the world will never belong to the PGA Tour now that the LIV Golf Invitational Series is on the scene. Speaking after the first round of the Chicago Invitational, Mickelson expressed his desire for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to work together with the professional game riddled with hostility.
Greg Norman talks up TV network interest in LIV Golf but Amazon, Apple aren't interested
The LIV Golf Invitational Series is holding the fifth event in its inaugural season Friday through Sunday outside Chicago but as with the first four, the only live viewing option for fans is online streaming. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund backed the Greg Norman led breakaway golf circuit, which still...
Sergio Garcia leaves conflicting legacy upon LIV Golf return
Amid a raucous atmosphere at Texas vs Alabama last weekend, a surprise visitor emerged onto the field: Sergio Garcia. As the Spanish golfer soaked up the best of college football, golf was left to digest the sheer contempt shown to the DP World Tour 48 hours after strutting around Wentworth. Garcia swiftly withdrew from the prestigious BMW PGA Championship after a scrappy four-over-par opening round of 76, leaving him 12 shots adrift of the leaders.We can all imagine Garcia’s frustration, faced with a mountain to climb in pursuit of the cut and those precious world ranking points now craved...
Paige Spiranac Reacts To Being Called Out By Fox News Host
Earlier this week, former professional golfer Paige Spiranac revealed that she deleted comments on her social media posts from fans that contained vulgar content. Spiranac said she received fat-shaming messages from a number of those in the comments section - and worse. Instead of continuing to read the messages, she simply deleted them.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf in "live conversations" with television networks, says Greg Norman
LIV Golf is in "live conversations" with a number of different television stations, says Greg Norman, as the Saudi-backed series attempts to launch into mainstream broadcasting. In an interview with ESPN 1000 on Wednesday, the Australian commissioner believes the value of the LIV Golf product will be enough to attract...
Photos: Check out the merchandise the 2022 Fortinet Championship, the first event on the PGA Tour's 2022-23 schedule
The 2022 Fortinet Championship is the first event on the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 schedule, which is the last time there will be a wrap-around format. Starting in 2024, the Tour returns to a calendar year schedule. Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California, is the host venue once again....
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
Golf Channel
Bryson DeChambeau: PGA Tour 'hurting themselves' by banning LIV players at Presidents Cup
Bryson DeChambeau says the PGA Tour has weakened its own Presidents Cup by not allowing LIV players to compete. Trevor Immelman’s International team has been decimated by defections after top points-earner Cameron Smith as well as Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen and Abraham Ancer all left for LIV Golf and were ruled ineligible to compete in the biennial team competition. As a result of those moves – two of which came after the automatic qualifiers had already been established – Immelman’s captain’s picks increased from four to six.
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup capsules: Meet the United States team
The United States Presidents Cup team features some of the top players in the world as it looks to continue its dominance in the biennial competition. The U.S. is 11-1-1 in cup history, with its lone defeat coming in Australia in 1998. It won the most recent edition, 16-14, in South Korea in 2019. The 14th edition will be contested Sept. 22-25 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Amazon and DraftKings Team Up for ‘TNF’ Betting
Ahead of its much-anticipated regular-season debut as the exclusive “Thursday Night Football” broadcaster, Amazon has linked up with a big name in sports betting. The company struck a multiyear deal with DraftKings to be the exclusive in-game and pregame betting odds provider for “TNF” broadcasts. The...
Yardbarker
Three-time major winning golfer Padraig Harrington picks up bar tab for dozens of caddies
Despite the many negative stories hovering over the golf world heading into the fall months, perhaps the summer of 2022 can be remembered for lovers of the game spending their own money to buy drinks for others. As Ryan Glasspiegel detailed for the New York Post, 51-year-old Padraig Harrington is...
ESPN’s Newest Attempt To Target Younger Audiences
ESPN is making a play for Gen Z by putting its social media might behind a new network of content creators, the network told Front Office Sports. The Worldwide Leader is launching ESPN Creator Network, a program that will provide up-close access to ESPN’s sports properties — as well as the company’s considerable resources — to up-and-coming content creators.
Amazon’s Advertising Blitz Ahead Of First ‘Thursday Night Football’
If consumers don’t know “Thursday Night Football” is streaming on Amazon Prime Video tonight, it won’t be from lack of trying. Amazon is leveraging its power as the country’s No. 1 ecommerce site with an advertising and marketing blitz for tonight’s stream of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers.
Disney CFO Shuts Down Suggestion of ESPN Spinoff
Disney isn’t interested in letting ESPN go anytime soon. When Daniel Loeb’s Third Point increased its stake in Disney last month, the activist investor sent a letter to Disney CEO Bob Chapek calling on him to spin off the sports network. “ESPN would have greater flexibility to pursue...
Golf Channel
Ten LIV Golf players listed in field for upcoming Dunhill Links
LIV Golf will once again have a significant presence at an upcoming DP World Tour event. Ten players who are competing this week in LIV’s fifth tournament will tee it up in two weeks at the Dunhill Links Championship, slated for Sept. 29-Oct. 2 in Scotland. Included in that...
Disney CEO Explains Vision for ESPN, Sports Betting
Disney has made it clear that it’s sticking with ESPN — despite recent entreaties from a prominent investor to spin off the network. At the company’s D23 Expo, Disney CEO Bob Chapek publicized ESPN’s sports betting efforts, claiming Disney is “working very hard” on developing an ESPN sports betting app.
