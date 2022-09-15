ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NBC Sports

Shanahan refutes Fields’ remarks that Lance takes 'too many hits'

Despite what Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields might think, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes Trey Lance did a good job protecting himself in Sunday’s Week 1 loss. Moments after Fields told reporters on Wednesday that he witnessed Lance take “too many hits” in the game, both Shanahan and Lance gave their takes on how they thought the young QB did.
Packers.com

Packers list four as questionable for Sunday night vs. Bears

GREEN BAY – The Packers have listed receiver Allen Lazard (ankle), and offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee), Elgton Jenkins (knee) and Jon Runyan (concussion) all questionable for Sunday's home opener against the Chicago Bears. Bakhtiari returned to practice in a limited capacity Friday after sitting out on Thursday. Head...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Bears defense told to 'block out' talk of Green Bay's struggles ahead of Sunday matchup

CHICAGO (CBS) – As the Chicago Bears continue to get ready for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, there's a clear message on the defensive side: Don't listen to any talk about issues for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay's offense without receiver Davante Adams who left for Raiders in the offseason."Don't drink the Kool-Aid of what the media is trying to sell that there's gloom and doom," said Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams. "The quarterback is a great leader and he will get them in shape. Block all that out.""I don't think their scheme or concepts will be...
FOX Sports

Packers look to continue their recent mastery of Bears

CHICAGO (1-0) at GREEN BAY (0-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC. OPENING LINE: Packers by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-0, Packers 0-1. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 103-95-6. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bears 45-30 on Dec. 12 in Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Bears beat 49ers...
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Bears vs. Packers prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022

The Green Bay Packers host rival Chicago Bears for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bears-Packers prediction and pick. In what was one of the most entertaining games of Week 1, the Bears found themselves (1-0) after taking down the San Francisco 49ers 19-10. SF got out to a 10-0 lead and then Da Bears scored 19 straight. Dante Pettis scored a 51-yard touchdown followed by an 18-yard TD from Justin Fields to Equanimeous St. Brown. The rain wouldn’t stop pouring but that didn’t stop Fields from putting on a show.
247Sports

NFL Week 2: Bears vs. Packers Ultimate Game Preview

What a Week 1 it was for the Chicago Bears to begin the Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles era. Chicago beat the San Francisco 49ers in a monsoon at Soldier Field to move to 1-0 on the year. The opposite can be said for Green Bay as they fell on the road to Minnesota and it wasn't pretty.
