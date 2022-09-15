CHICAGO (CBS) – As the Chicago Bears continue to get ready for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, there's a clear message on the defensive side: Don't listen to any talk about issues for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay's offense without receiver Davante Adams who left for Raiders in the offseason."Don't drink the Kool-Aid of what the media is trying to sell that there's gloom and doom," said Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams. "The quarterback is a great leader and he will get them in shape. Block all that out.""I don't think their scheme or concepts will be...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO