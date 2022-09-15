Read full article on original website
Packers vs. Bears: Three Reasons to Worry
The Green Bay Packers have dominated the series against the rival Chicago Bears. Here are three reasons why that could change on Sunday night.
Matchup Problems Facing the Bears Against Packers
While there are problems for the Bears on both sides of the football against Green Bay, it always seems Aaron Rodgers is able to exploit those on offense.
NBC Sports
Shanahan refutes Fields’ remarks that Lance takes 'too many hits'
Despite what Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields might think, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes Trey Lance did a good job protecting himself in Sunday’s Week 1 loss. Moments after Fields told reporters on Wednesday that he witnessed Lance take “too many hits” in the game, both Shanahan and Lance gave their takes on how they thought the young QB did.
Bears vs. Packers game picks: Can Chicago leave Lambeau Field with a win?
The Chicago Bears (1-0) will battle the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football, where they’ll be looking to turn the tide in what’s been a one-sided rivalry over the last couple of decades. The Bears are coming a comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1)...
Week 2 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears (1-0) will face the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football, where the Bears will look to get on the right side of what’s been a one-sided rivalry. Chicago is coming off a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1). They’ll be looking to...
Packers.com
Packers list four as questionable for Sunday night vs. Bears
GREEN BAY – The Packers have listed receiver Allen Lazard (ankle), and offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee), Elgton Jenkins (knee) and Jon Runyan (concussion) all questionable for Sunday's home opener against the Chicago Bears. Bakhtiari returned to practice in a limited capacity Friday after sitting out on Thursday. Head...
Chicago Bears defense told to 'block out' talk of Green Bay's struggles ahead of Sunday matchup
CHICAGO (CBS) – As the Chicago Bears continue to get ready for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, there's a clear message on the defensive side: Don't listen to any talk about issues for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay's offense without receiver Davante Adams who left for Raiders in the offseason."Don't drink the Kool-Aid of what the media is trying to sell that there's gloom and doom," said Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams. "The quarterback is a great leader and he will get them in shape. Block all that out.""I don't think their scheme or concepts will be...
Three Keys to a Bears Win Over Packers
The Bears obviously can't follow the same path to a win over Green Bay as against San Francisco last week due to different circumstances.
FOX Sports
Packers look to continue their recent mastery of Bears
CHICAGO (1-0) at GREEN BAY (0-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC. OPENING LINE: Packers by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-0, Packers 0-1. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 103-95-6. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bears 45-30 on Dec. 12 in Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Bears beat 49ers...
Yardbarker
Packers OL David Bakhtiari participates in 11-on-11 drills during practice Friday
The Green Bay Packers offensive line struggled in Week 1 sans their starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins. Bakhtiari was a non-participant in Thursday’s practice, and Jenkins was a limited participant. That seemed to indicate the pair might not start against the Chicago Bears in Week Two. The...
NFL Odds: Bears vs. Packers prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The Green Bay Packers host rival Chicago Bears for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bears-Packers prediction and pick. In what was one of the most entertaining games of Week 1, the Bears found themselves (1-0) after taking down the San Francisco 49ers 19-10. SF got out to a 10-0 lead and then Da Bears scored 19 straight. Dante Pettis scored a 51-yard touchdown followed by an 18-yard TD from Justin Fields to Equanimeous St. Brown. The rain wouldn’t stop pouring but that didn’t stop Fields from putting on a show.
Analyzing Packers' final injury report for Week 2 vs. Bears
The Green Bay Packers listed receiver Allen Lazard, left tackle David Bakhtiari, right tackle Elgton Jenkins and left guard Jon Runyan Jr. as questionable for Sunday’s Week 2 showdown with the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the team’s final injury report of Week 2:...
247Sports
NFL Week 2: Bears vs. Packers Ultimate Game Preview
What a Week 1 it was for the Chicago Bears to begin the Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles era. Chicago beat the San Francisco 49ers in a monsoon at Soldier Field to move to 1-0 on the year. The opposite can be said for Green Bay as they fell on the road to Minnesota and it wasn't pretty.
Updates from Packers' Week 2 injury report on Thursday
The Green Bay Packers made only two updates to the Week 2 injury report on Thursday. Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) didn’t practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday, while tight end Marcedes Lewis had his weekly veteran’s rest day. Coach Matt LaFleur said Bakhtiari would be...
