Read full article on original website
Related
delanonow.com
What residents in Delano NEED to know
There are many good events going on in the city of Delano. It appears the local news stations have forgotten Delano even though several of us have reached out to them, informing them of activities taking place in our city worthy of news coverage. Delano is a community united for...
Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured at La Mina in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A double shooting occurred Friday night, Sept. 16, around 11 p.m. at La Mina restaurant and night club on Gosford Road and District Boulevard in the city of Bakersfield. One victim was deceased at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with major...
National Adoption Weekend around Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s National Adoption Weekend from Sept. 16 to 18 and in honor of the occasion county shelters are offering free pet adoptions. The Kern County Animal Services on Fruitvale Avenue and Lake Isabella Animal Shelter off Highway 178 are hosting a free adoption event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., […]
Questionable treatment of pig caught on camera, Central California county seizes animal
UPDATE: The person seen in the videos is not the owner, according to Kern County Animal Services. KCAS gained possession of the pig Thursday after the owner surrendered the pig because it was in the “best interest of the animal.” The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is working with KCAS to locate the individual in the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Heart Hospital confirms amount of employees fired
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In a letter addressed to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Bakersfield Heart Hospital confirmed that 115 employees were notified that they were let go earlier this month. Eyewitness News obtained the letter sent to employees laid off. A portion of the letter said, "Employee separations in...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield man arrested, accused of operating illegal chop shop in SLO: CHP
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 45-year-old Bakersfield man was arrested as a suspected owner of an illegal chop shop operation in San Luis Obispo, according to California Highway Patrol. Investigators including Kern County Auto Theft Task Force (KernCATT), identified and arrested Arturo Nolazco Marquez, 45, of Bakersfield...
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, one person died in a pedestrian crash in Bakersfield. The crash happened on State Route 99 near the Rosedale Highway at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Valley Plaza Dave & Buster's brings job opportunities to Bakersfield
Bakersfield is finally getting a Dave & Buster’s. The popular restaurant is currently under construction and hiring for 150 positions, including servers, hosts, and game technicians.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 People Critically Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Wednesday. The crash happened at Old River Road and Taft Highway at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Bakersfield Californian
Two Bakersfield residents featured in national presentation to promote awareness, inclusion for Down syndrome
Two Bakersfield residents will be featured in a national presentation Saturday created to promote the acceptance and diversity of people with Down syndrome during a day of awareness for the genetic disorder, according to a spokeswoman for the National Down Syndrome Society that compiled the images. “It’s a pretty powerful...
KGET 17
What you can expect at the Kern County Fair this year
Sponsored Content by the Kern County Fair. Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Marketing Representative, Chelsey Roberts with the Kern County Fair to learn more about what we can expect this year. Roberts says, “We are excited to bring back our Petting Farm. Although we have all...
How the new CARE Act will impact Kern County
Provisions of the CARE Act will be implemented in Kern County at the end of 2024, and will use the civil court system to provide court ordered treatment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Taft Midway Driller
Highway 119 segment to be renamed Corporal Luis Ruan Memorial Highway
In recognizing the dedicated service and ultimate sacrifice of Taft’s adopted son Corporal Luis Ruan, Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Kern County) passed legislation renaming a segment of State Route 119 in Taft as the Corporal Luis Ruan Memorial Highway. “Our community – our nation – are grateful to Luis’s parents,...
Bakersfield Channel
TGIF Kern County get ready for a cool weekend with a small chance of rain here on the Valley floor
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The weekend is here and it's going to be cool and clear with a small chance of rain. A weak area of Low Pressure is moving South bringing rain to Central and Northern California dropping in from a massive storm in Alaska. We have 20%-40%...
Coroner identifies 2 bodies found at Taft Hwy home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man and woman who were found dead as a result of an apparent murder-suicide at a home on Taft Highway on Sept. 9. The coroner said the bodies of Yoana Estephany Munoz Tovar, 27, and Edgar Tornez, 32, were found at the home in […]
BPD investigating deadly shooting in Central Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in central Bakersfield Saturday morning.
Bakersfield Now
Mother claims child was grabbed by stranger at a gas station in East Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Jessica Hall, the mother of two young kids explains her close call when strangers approached her and her kids at a gas station store on the corner of Bernard and Baker streets in East Bakersfield. Hall said, "As soon as I walked in a lady...
60 years after 2 memorable treks with 700 sheep, Basque bartender is still representing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Most people like some authenticity in their ethnic dining experience. A chef who has a way with Old World spices. A server with continental flare. A bartender who tells stories with an accent that says, “I was there.” That last one describes Joaquin Mendiara, an 81-year-old bartender who – like any […]
Man shot, killed after reported fight in central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death following a report of a fight early Saturday morning in central Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to Cherry Street near H Street at around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a fight and possible shooting. Officers found […]
2022 Kern County Fair features new food and activities
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the 2022 Kern County Fair one week away, community members alike are getting excited to revisit their favorites from last year. But this year’s Fair will also feature several new attractions. Chelsey Roberts with the Kern County Fair said attractions returning after having missed the 2021 Fair due to Covid […]
Comments / 0