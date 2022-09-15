ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

delanonow.com

What residents in Delano NEED to know

There are many good events going on in the city of Delano. It appears the local news stations have forgotten Delano even though several of us have reached out to them, informing them of activities taking place in our city worthy of news coverage. Delano is a community united for...
DELANO, CA
KGET

National Adoption Weekend around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s National Adoption Weekend from Sept. 16 to 18 and in honor of the occasion county shelters are offering free pet adoptions. The Kern County Animal Services on Fruitvale Avenue and Lake Isabella Animal Shelter off Highway 178 are hosting a free adoption event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield Heart Hospital confirms amount of employees fired

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In a letter addressed to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Bakersfield Heart Hospital confirmed that 115 employees were notified that they were let go earlier this month. Eyewitness News obtained the letter sent to employees laid off. A portion of the letter said, "Employee separations in...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield man arrested, accused of operating illegal chop shop in SLO: CHP

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 45-year-old Bakersfield man was arrested as a suspected owner of an illegal chop shop operation in San Luis Obispo, according to California Highway Patrol. Investigators including Kern County Auto Theft Task Force (KernCATT), identified and arrested Arturo Nolazco Marquez, 45, of Bakersfield...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Two Bakersfield residents featured in national presentation to promote awareness, inclusion for Down syndrome

Two Bakersfield residents will be featured in a national presentation Saturday created to promote the acceptance and diversity of people with Down syndrome during a day of awareness for the genetic disorder, according to a spokeswoman for the National Down Syndrome Society that compiled the images. “It’s a pretty powerful...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

What you can expect at the Kern County Fair this year

Sponsored Content by the Kern County Fair. Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Marketing Representative, Chelsey Roberts with the Kern County Fair to learn more about what we can expect this year. Roberts says, “We are excited to bring back our Petting Farm. Although we have all...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Highway 119 segment to be renamed Corporal Luis Ruan Memorial Highway

In recognizing the dedicated service and ultimate sacrifice of Taft’s adopted son Corporal Luis Ruan, Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Kern County) passed legislation renaming a segment of State Route 119 in Taft as the Corporal Luis Ruan Memorial Highway. “Our community – our nation – are grateful to Luis’s parents,...
TAFT, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies 2 bodies found at Taft Hwy home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man and woman who were found dead as a result of an apparent murder-suicide at a home on Taft Highway on Sept. 9. The coroner said the bodies of Yoana Estephany Munoz Tovar, 27, and Edgar Tornez, 32, were found at the home in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man shot, killed after reported fight in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death following a report of a fight early Saturday morning in central Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to Cherry Street near H Street at around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a fight and possible shooting. Officers found […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2022 Kern County Fair features new food and activities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the 2022 Kern County Fair one week away, community members alike are getting excited to revisit their favorites from last year. But this year’s Fair will also feature several new attractions. Chelsey Roberts with the Kern County Fair said attractions returning after having missed the 2021 Fair due to Covid […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

