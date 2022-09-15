ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs Defeat Missouri State, 38-27, to Remain Undefeated

The Arkansas Razorbacks face off against Missouri State at 6:00pm CT at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+ and ESPN+. Zach Williams gets his first sack of the day, forcing a loss of six yards. 2Q – Landers Reception. Matt Landers snags...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs vs. Missouri State Gameday Info

#10 Arkansas takes on Missouri State Saturday at 6pm! Everything you need to know is below. Download your mobile tickets BEFORE arriving at the stadium. This will minimize any network or data issues with accessing your tickets. 30-45 minutes before kickoff is always the busiest time at gates.Arriving a tad...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs+ Halftime Show: Week 3 Details & Prizes

The Hogs+ Halftime Show is back this Saturday, September 17 featuring Razorback men’s basketball legend Pat Bradley as this week’s guest. Watch hosts A.J. McCord and Clint Stoerner break down the first half of the Arkansas vs. Missouri State game and answer these 10 predictive questions ahead of time to win the grand prize at halftime—a game-used Razorback football jersey!
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

10 Things to Know - Missouri State

For the first time in over a decade, No. 10 Arkansas (2-0) will suit up as a top-10 team in Fayetteville as it takes on Missouri State (2-0) at 6 p.m. on Sept. 17. The game is available on ESPN+/SECN+. For information on how to access both networks, click on the “How to Watch” link at the top of the article.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

