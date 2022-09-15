For the first time in over a decade, No. 10 Arkansas (2-0) will suit up as a top-10 team in Fayetteville as it takes on Missouri State (2-0) at 6 p.m. on Sept. 17. The game is available on ESPN+/SECN+. For information on how to access both networks, click on the “How to Watch” link at the top of the article.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO