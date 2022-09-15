ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach family opens restaurant fulfilling lifelong dream

By Taylor Maresca
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Flores family moved to Myrtle Beach from Honduras in 2003 with a purpose: to find a better life.

Delia’s Kitchen, named after their mother Delia Flores, is an authentic Hispanic restaurant that serves Latino, Tex-Mex and Central American foods. For Delia, opening a restaurant has been a lifelong dream of hers.

“I guess we’re a typical story,” said Krizia Flores, Delia’s daughter. “Just people trying to make it in America. “My mom’s had this dream for as long as I’ve been around. This is all she’s ever wanted. I’m glad that I can help out in that way to give that to her and to give our family.”

The restaurant opened in late July. From dream to reality, there were several roadblocks along the way.

“It felt almost insurmountable like a blockage we can’t get over, but we did,” Krizia Flores said. “It was a lot of investment on the line. We thought we were never gonna open up because of all the hurdles we had to overcome due to unexpected city requirements, unexpected expenses of just repairs everywhere.”

Nevertheless, they jumped those hurdles.

“It was quite difficult to get to that point, but we’re glad we did,” Krizia Flores said. “We’re still living in a dream, I think.”

When Krizia Flores moved to America, she was only 4 years old. At that point, daydreaming of opening a restaurant was something her family did regularly.

“I remember growing up, you’d talk about these things,” she said. “You’d be like, ‘oh, it’d be so good. You would cook and I would do all the paperwork.’ But it’s very surreal when you’re actually doing it.”

Delia Flores said she has spent her life waiting for this moment. Ever since she was a little girl in Honduras, she would make and sell tortillas in a small shop.

“I love to cook,” Delia Flores said. “I love when the people say they love my food, they love the flavor.”

Delia Flores said her kids are what drives her.

“When you have kids, you try to do everything for your kids,” Delia Flores said. “Especially with the beautiful daughters that God gave me. I told my daughter, ‘I don’t know why I don’t have more daughters like you and [your sister] cause you make me so proud.’”

She said through teary eyes that she now knows that anything she dreams is possible.

“You believe in yourself and you work hard, you can do it,” Delia Flores said. “Like you say, here in America, you dream it, you can do it.”

Krizia Flores said this is just the beginning.

“I can’t imagine myself doing anything else for the foreseeable future,” she said.

Opening this restaurant has taught her many important lessons.

“I want to raise my family up, and I want to raise myself up,” Krizia Flores said. “I want to make my own path in life, succeed on my own terms, and that’s what I’m grateful for.”

Krizia and Delia Flores just cannot believe their dream came true.

“It’s something that all the time I’ve dreamed,” Delia Flores said. “You never imagine you can do something like that.”

Delia’s Kitchen is located at 1108 3rd Avenue South and is open from 10 a.m to 10 p.m. daily.

