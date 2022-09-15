ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, PA

Landowners to receive $5.5M to settle suit over oil, gas rights in Fayette County

By Renatta Signorini
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qth2r_0hx6o4nd00
Metro Creative

About 60 Fayette County landowners who signed leases for oil and gas rights 14 years ago will receive a combined $5.5 million in a settlement reached with a drilling company.

The settlement calls for Chief Exploration and Development, now known as Cyprus Exploration and Development, to pay the landowners for leases that were signed between August and October 2008. The landowners filed a class-action lawsuit in 2011 after bonus and rent payments were not made.

Attorney James Lederach said the landowners live in Bullskin, Saltlick and Springfield townships.

“All these people up on the mountain will be happy,” he said.

The plaintiffs had sought $7 million, according to court filings, after lease agreements signed with Western Land Services through landman Jim Maguire were not honored by Chief Exploration and Development. A preliminary settlement was approved last month and is set to be finalized Dec. 1.

Chief Exploration and Development denied the allegations but agreed to settle, according to court filings. Their attorney could not be reached Thursday. Western Land Services and Maguire were not part of the lawsuit.

Lederach said he believes all of the affected landowners have been notified of the settlement.

Comments / 1

Related
PennLive.com

Pa. parents plead guilty to baby’s drug overdose death

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The parents of a 1-year-old western Pennsylvania boy who authorities said died after he was intentionally “dosed with methadone” have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. The Tribune-Review reports that Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 47-year-old Baldwin residents, face prison terms of 16 to...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man sentenced in federal court for illegal firearm, drug possession

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man was sentenced in federal court after being found guilty for violating drug and firearm laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Royal Griffin, 33, was sentenced by a United States district judge on Friday to see up to six years behind bars for illegal possession of a firearm, […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, PA
Fayette County, PA
Government
County
Fayette County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plaintiffs#Oil And Gas#Business Industry#Linus Business#Western Land Services
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville Council’s rezoning approval paves way for funeral home

Monroeville council members on Sept. 13 approved the rezoning of a new business on Haymaker Road. Law Funeral Home intends to open a new location in Monroeville to answer the demands of their clients. In order to open this location, they needed to have the 4.5-four acre property rezoned from...
MONROEVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WDTV

POLICE: Marijuana grow operation found at Marion County home

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman is facing charges after a marijuana growing operation, weapons and drug paraphernalia were discovered at a Marion County, police said. Court documents show 28-year-old Arial Stanley is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. Officers performed a “knock and talk” at the home...
MARION COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Police at odds with progressive district judges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For years, police and district justices have worked in tandem, but more recently they've been at war. A group of progressive district justices is making waves and the police are crying foul.The progressive district justices champion criminal justice reform, taking aim at things like cash bail and incarceration before conviction. They ran on platforms of making the system fairer to poor people but police say they're actually putting the public at risk by not signing warrants, dropping charges and letting dangerous criminals back on the street, never to be seen again. The most notable of the group is...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bill would let people ban themselves from buying booze in Pennsylvania

A state lawmaker who has publicly shared his struggles with alcoholism wants to enlist the help of state liquor stores and restaurants and bars that serve liquor as tools to help individuals like him in their recovery. Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset counties, introduced legislation that would allow individuals to voluntarily...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
13K+
Followers
706
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy