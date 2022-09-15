ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

boreal.org

National Weather Service updates winter outlook for Minnesota

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has issued its long range outlook for the winter months and with it derive some sort of idea about what might happen in Minnesota. The outlook breaks things down in three-month increments:. November-January. December-February. January-March. February-April. The CPC doesn't get into specifics...
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne NWS: Storms Possible Saturday, Nice Day Sunday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says scattered storms are possible in SE Wyoming on Saturday followed by a very nice day on Sunday. A pleasant weekend is in store for many! Saturday will feature seasonable temperatures with a chance of scattered storms during the afternoon hours for southeast Wyoming and during the evening for the Nebraska panhandle. Sunday will be warmer with mostly sunny skies.
CHEYENNE, WY
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms to move through northeast Kansas, northwest Missouri

Today is a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Day with scattered showers and storms that are expected to move through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri mid to late morning. Once the rain clears by the early afternoon it will get hot. Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s and low 90s across the area. This is only the beginning of a stretch of 90-degree days.
KANSAS STATE
CBS San Francisco

Alaska storm could bring "worst coastal flooding in 50 years" before heading to Bay Area

Alaska is bracing for dangerous weather as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok move toward the Bering Sea region. Forecasters predict that the storm, set to hit on Friday, could bring "potentially historical" flooding, with some coastal areas seeing water levels up to 11 feet higher than the normal high tide. "Latest models show coastal surge higher than the November 2011 storm that brought significant flooding to the area," the National Weather Service forecasted early Friday morning, adding that the flooding could be "potentially historical." "This is a dangerous storm that will produce widespread coastal flooding south of the Bering strait with water...
ALASKA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Nine Road Trips for Autumn Colors in Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Editor’s Note: This is not intended to be a comprehensive guide to viewing fall foliage in Wyoming. It’s just a start. With your help, we can build a more comprehensive map for the best drives in the state during fall. Let us know of your favorite fall drives.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Snow likely in Yellowstone, Wyoming mountains as summer draws to a close

CASPER, Wyo. — Summer is drawing to a close and snow is returning to the forecast for higher-elevation locations in Wyoming. Yellowstone National Park can expect wet end to summer. Yellowstone National Park, which is expected to be rainy with an 80% chance of precipitation throughout the day Friday,...
WYOMING STATE
WJON

Winter Weather Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

UNDATED -- The Climate Prediction Center has released its Winter Outlook for the months of December, January and February. They are saying that Minnesota should prepare for a colder than normal winter. Here in St. Cloud, our normal high at the beginning of December is 32 degrees, and the normal...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne NWS: 60 MPH Winds, Heavy Rain, Small Hail Possible

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong to severe storms are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon. ''Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected Friday afternoon and evening. Some storms may have the potential to become severe, with damaging winds over 60 MPH the main threat. Small hail and moderate to heavy rain can also be expected with these storms.''
CHEYENNE, WY
9News

Flaming Gorge falls as drought felt higher up Colorado River

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — Tony Valdez wasn't worried about being left high and dry when he bought Buckboard Marina three years ago, but that has changed with the receding waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. This year, he has already dredged 10 feet so boats can still use the marina....
COLORADO STATE
CBS San Francisco

Brace for another weather anomaly -- September showers in the forecast for Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO -- On the heels of a historic heat wave, Bay Area residents were being warned to prepare for another seldom seen weather anomaly -- a wet September front moving down the coast from the Northwest bringing with it the threat of showers on Sunday. Even the veteran forecasters at the National Weather Service were a bit surprised by the developing conditions."Potential is there for an anomalous September rain event setting up for late in the weekend and early next week (current focus Sun-Mon) with a low pressure system arriving from Alaska," the weather service said, "It's a very early...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCCI.com

Strong to severe storms possible Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Our quiet weather week comes to an end tonight. Friday night football should be good to go, I think we will stay dry through most of the early evening in the metro. A complex of storms will develop tonight into Nebraska and should hold together through early morning Saturday as it progresses into Iowa.
IOWA STATE

