Alaska braces for floods, power outages as huge storm nears
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Residents on Alaska’s vast and sparsely populated western coast braced Friday for a powerful storm that forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, threatening hurricane-force winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding. The storm is...
La Niña expected to impact snowfall for the 3rd consecutive winter
PARK CITY, Utah – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting that Utah’s Winter forecast to be warm and dry due to a third consecutive year of La […]
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Minnesota This Year
We might still be in the last week of summer (even though it's mid-September already) but the National Weather Service just released their updated long-range winter outlook for Minnesota. I don't have any data to support this, but it seems to me that the summer of 2022 has been less...
National Weather Service updates winter outlook for Minnesota
The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has issued its long range outlook for the winter months and with it derive some sort of idea about what might happen in Minnesota. The outlook breaks things down in three-month increments:. November-January. December-February. January-March. February-April. The CPC doesn't get into specifics...
Cheyenne NWS: Storms Possible Saturday, Nice Day Sunday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says scattered storms are possible in SE Wyoming on Saturday followed by a very nice day on Sunday. A pleasant weekend is in store for many! Saturday will feature seasonable temperatures with a chance of scattered storms during the afternoon hours for southeast Wyoming and during the evening for the Nebraska panhandle. Sunday will be warmer with mostly sunny skies.
Inside a Prospector’s Old Silo in Wyoming’s Wind River Mountains
If you'd like to getaway from it all and also experience a bit of Wyoming history, I found an interesting option. It's an old prospector's silo in Wyoming's Wind River Mountains that also happens to be an Airbnb. This is the "Cozy Mountain Getaway Prospector's Shanty Silo" on Airbnb. It's...
Most significant storm in months for Northern California on the way with rain, mountain snow
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the potential for a powerful storm to bring rain and what would be the season's first mountain snow to Northern California from Sunday through Monday. A sprawling area of low pressure in the eastern Pacific Ocean is expected to track southeast this weekend and remain...
SNAPPED: First snow of the season in Utah
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — The U.S. National Weather Service posted a photo of the first snow of the season in the high Uintas on Facebook on September 16. The photo […]
FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms to move through northeast Kansas, northwest Missouri
Today is a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Day with scattered showers and storms that are expected to move through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri mid to late morning. Once the rain clears by the early afternoon it will get hot. Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s and low 90s across the area. This is only the beginning of a stretch of 90-degree days.
Alaska storm could bring "worst coastal flooding in 50 years" before heading to Bay Area
Alaska is bracing for dangerous weather as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok move toward the Bering Sea region. Forecasters predict that the storm, set to hit on Friday, could bring "potentially historical" flooding, with some coastal areas seeing water levels up to 11 feet higher than the normal high tide. "Latest models show coastal surge higher than the November 2011 storm that brought significant flooding to the area," the National Weather Service forecasted early Friday morning, adding that the flooding could be "potentially historical." "This is a dangerous storm that will produce widespread coastal flooding south of the Bering strait with water...
Nine Road Trips for Autumn Colors in Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Editor’s Note: This is not intended to be a comprehensive guide to viewing fall foliage in Wyoming. It’s just a start. With your help, we can build a more comprehensive map for the best drives in the state during fall. Let us know of your favorite fall drives.
Snow likely in Yellowstone, Wyoming mountains as summer draws to a close
CASPER, Wyo. — Summer is drawing to a close and snow is returning to the forecast for higher-elevation locations in Wyoming. Yellowstone National Park can expect wet end to summer. Yellowstone National Park, which is expected to be rainy with an 80% chance of precipitation throughout the day Friday,...
Winter Weather Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center
UNDATED -- The Climate Prediction Center has released its Winter Outlook for the months of December, January and February. They are saying that Minnesota should prepare for a colder than normal winter. Here in St. Cloud, our normal high at the beginning of December is 32 degrees, and the normal...
Cheyenne NWS: 60 MPH Winds, Heavy Rain, Small Hail Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong to severe storms are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon. ''Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected Friday afternoon and evening. Some storms may have the potential to become severe, with damaging winds over 60 MPH the main threat. Small hail and moderate to heavy rain can also be expected with these storms.''
With fall bird migration underway, people urged to turn off lights at night
CASPER, Wyo. — Bird migration is underway, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said via Twitter on Friday that people should make efforts to turn off lights at night to help birds migrate safely. Artificial light can cause birds to become confused, disoriented and exhausted, impacting their ability...
In Wyoming, Flaming Gorge Reservoir’s water recedes as Colorado River Basin contends with drought
Tony Valdez wasn’t worried about being left high and dry when he bought Buckboard Marina three years ago, but that’s changed with the receding waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. This year, he has already dredged 10 feet so boats could still use the marina. Now, with Flaming Gorge...
Flaming Gorge falls as drought felt higher up Colorado River
GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — Tony Valdez wasn't worried about being left high and dry when he bought Buckboard Marina three years ago, but that has changed with the receding waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. This year, he has already dredged 10 feet so boats can still use the marina....
Heavy rain possible in Wyoming; Casper could see rain Friday, Saturday, then sunny Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Scattered thunderstorms are expected in the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast region on Friday, with storms expected to be most numerous in northern and western Wyoming. Heavy rain could occur in some of the storms, the NWS in Riverton forecasts. In Casper, there is...
Brace for another weather anomaly -- September showers in the forecast for Sunday
SAN FRANCISCO -- On the heels of a historic heat wave, Bay Area residents were being warned to prepare for another seldom seen weather anomaly -- a wet September front moving down the coast from the Northwest bringing with it the threat of showers on Sunday. Even the veteran forecasters at the National Weather Service were a bit surprised by the developing conditions."Potential is there for an anomalous September rain event setting up for late in the weekend and early next week (current focus Sun-Mon) with a low pressure system arriving from Alaska," the weather service said, "It's a very early...
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Our quiet weather week comes to an end tonight. Friday night football should be good to go, I think we will stay dry through most of the early evening in the metro. A complex of storms will develop tonight into Nebraska and should hold together through early morning Saturday as it progresses into Iowa.
