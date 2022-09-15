Read full article on original website
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) have another set of demons to exorcise in Week 2 when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) at TIAA Bank Field. It’s nothing new to know the Colts haven’t had success when traveling to Duval County. Even though they’ve opened the week as slight favorites over the Jaguars, they haven’t won in Jacksonville since the 2014 season.
Josh Allen: 3 bold predictions for Bills QB in Week 2 vs. Titans
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills looked dominant in week 1. On their way to taking down the Los Angeles Rams 31-10, the Bills looked nearly perfect at times. Leading the charge of this Bills offense was their superstar quarterback Josh Allen. The fifth-year quarterback finished the day with 297 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. On the ground, he added another 56 rushing yards and one touchdown on 10 carries.
Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills Week 2 injury report: Thursday
The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills have released their first injury report of the week ahead of their Week 2 matchup at Highmark Stadium on “Monday Night Football.”. Players such as wide receiver Kyle Philips, defensive back Kristian Fulton and running back Dontrell Hilliard were not spotted during the open portion of practice on Thursday.
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Looking to go 3-0 with Colts on the horizon
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Week 3 Week 3: @ Indianapolis Colts Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25
Report: Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette expected to play against New Orleans Saints
Good news for the Buccaneers ahead of their division opener.
Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts opened their 2022 season with a tie against the Houston Texans. It was a strange game for the Colts, but they will now be looking to pick up their first win of the season against another division rival in the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. With the game approaching, we decided to lay out our Colts Week 2 predictions ahead of their upcoming contest with the Jags.
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans
Colts HC Frank Reich shared what his approach was to pitching QB Matt Ryan on why Indianapolis was the best trade destination for him this offseason. “I showed some of our core runs with Nyheim and JT,” Reich said via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “And he was like ‘Oh, I get to play quarterback in an offense that runs the ball this well?’ And then I said, ‘Now, watch what we do with play-action off of this, and the defense’s reaction.’ And naturally, I’m showing him all the best plays. I’m not showing him the plays where we messed up. We were on for two hours, but it literally felt like we were on the phone for 15 minutes. And I think for all of us who were on the call, we knew it was something special. We all keep talking about it, even now.”
Texans vs. Broncos Thursday injury report: 3 players upgraded
The Houston Texans upgraded the participation status of three players on Thursday’s injury report, the second of three injury reports ahead of the team’s Week 2 battle with the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Texans upgraded defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee) from DNP to limited, defensive lineman Rasheem...
Houston Texans at Denver Broncos: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos.
Colts vs. Jaguars: Final injury report for Week 2
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) released their final injury report Friday ahead of the Week 2 matchup at TIAA Bank Field. The Colts already ruled out two starters before the game while three other starters will be listed as questionable. The Jaguars didn’t have any players on the final injury report.
Colts Promote WR Keke Coutee & K Chase McLaughlin For Week 2
McLaughlin, 26, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2019. He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad. From there, McLaughlin had stints with the Chargers, 49ers, Colts,...
