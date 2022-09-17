ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Man arrested in attack on woman walking to her car after work

By Nick Watson
The Times
 5 days ago
MELVIN SCOTT ALLISON

A Hall County courthouse employee walking to her car after work on Wednesday was grabbed and assaulted by a Forsyth man, authorities said.

Gainesville Police were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to the courthouse parking deck on Spring Street.

The woman reported a man “approached her, grabbed her by the arms and pushed her,” Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said. Hall County Court Administrator Jason Stephenson said the man tried to enter the woman’s car as she was leaving work.

No one was injured.

Police said Melvin Scott Allison, 52, of Forsyth, was found by Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies and questioned.

Holbrook said officers have obtained warrants for Allison for simple battery. Allison has not been taken into custody.

“We encourage the public to be cognizant of their surroundings as they enter and leave the courthouse, and report any concerns to a Sheriff’s (Office) deputy on site or by calling 911,” Stephenson said in a statement. “The parking deck is actively monitored and a no loitering area is enforced.”

Roseann Burgess
5d ago

so.. I'm confused.. it says they found him, they questioned him, they have warrants but he hasn't been taken into custody. why not?

