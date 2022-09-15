Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Houston County prosecutor’s possible arrest nears
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Witnesses apparently testified this week before a grand jury that could indict a beleaguered prosecutor who romanced a drug suspect. Agents who investigated Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark D. Johnson were at the Houston County Courthouse as grand jury met, according to multiple sources. Those...
wtvy.com
Motorcycle crash kills two in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Thursday resulted in the death of two men in Pike County. According to a press release on Friday from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Dylan A. Richards, 28 of Goshen, and Joseph A. McQuagge, 28 of Glenwood, were were riding a 2003 Kawasaki ZX636 driven by Richards when it left the roadway on Pike County Road 3339 near County Road 3316, about eight miles west of Brundidge.
wtvy.com
Geneva County @ GW Long | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Geneva County takes on GW Long. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Dothan @ Smiths Station | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Dothan takes on Smiths Station. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
Former Ozark City Superintendent, retired Army Lt. Colonel passes
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Ozark City Schools Superintendent, Michael M. Lenhart, passed away September 12. He served the school district from 2007-2014. Ozark City Schools released a statement regarding Mr. Lenhart’s passing:. “We honor and salute Mr. Michael Lenhart and his family during their time of bereavement. Mr....
wtvy.com
Geneva @ Montgomery Catholic | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Geneva takes on Montgomery Catholic. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Andalusia @ Montgomery Academy | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Andalusia takes on Montgomery Academy. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Opp @ Pike County (FNF GAME OF THE NIGHT) | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of FNF’s 2022 Week 4 Game of the Night, as Opp takes on Pike County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
Pike Road @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Pike Road takes on Eufaula. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Cottonwood @ Samson | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Cottonwood takes on Samson. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Zion Chapel @ Ariton | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Zion Chapel takes on Ariton. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
HudsonAlpha appoints new director
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology President Neil Lamb, PhD, named Dean M. Mitchell as the director of HudsonAlpha Wiregrass. Mitchell is the former executive director of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce where he oversaw the operations of the chamber and supported projects on economic, community, and workforce development. Before his time at the chamber, Mitchell was the chief of staff and communications director for two U.S. Congressman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wtvy.com
New Brockton @ Houston Academy | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as New Brockton takes on Houston Academy. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Welcome Briana Jones to the News 4 Sports Team!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are happy to welcome Briana Jones as the newest member of the News 4 Sports Team!. Briana comes to us from WAFF where she worked as a producer. She is a graduate of Troy University and is excited to cover sports in the Wiregrass. Subscribe...
wtvy.com
Alabama Aviation College to renovate Brown Building
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -The Alabama Aviation College announced the planned renovation of the Brown Building on September 15. James Douglas Brown Senior served as Mayor of Ozark for two terms in the 40′s. “He was one of the fellas that had the vision to have this school,” said Brown’s...
wtvy.com
CBS Sunday Morning to feature Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One of the Wiregrass’ finest cities and its beetle mascot are getting a high profile news feature coming up on Sunday on CBS. The City of Enterprise will be spotlighted in a news story about it and the boll weevil on CBS Sunday Morning on September 18.
wtvy.com
Can we expect a Winter COVID surge: ‘Impossible to tell or predict’
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - COVID cases and hospitalizations have been on a downward trend across Alabama, however will that trend continue as we head into the Fall and Winter season of will there be another surge like we have seen in years past?. Dr. George Narby, chief medical officer at...
wtvy.com
Talking the Royale's Special Heart Foundation Food Drive
Adrienne Wilkins, Headland Area Chamber of Commerce and Headland Main Street Director, stopped by News 4 Live at Lunch to chat about the city's final Under The Oaks event of the season. Talking the 52nd Annual Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast. Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:23 PM UTC. Kiwanis Club...
wtvy.com
Newton Elementary named National Blue Ribbon School
NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) - Newton Elementary School in Newton, Alabama is among five schools in the state to be named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. This honorable recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps. Former principal of Newton Elementary Patrick Reed...
Comments / 0