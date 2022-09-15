Read full article on original website
How to cancel a credit card without hurting your credit score
Are you thinking about canceling your credit card? Maybe you don't want to pay the annual fee, or you're not using the rewards program enough to benefit. While there are plenty of good reasons to cancel your credit card, you should understand how closing your account could negatively affect your credit score.
Credit card company to pay out $3million to Americans – see if you’re eligible for cash
CREDIT card users will get a payout of nearly $3million. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has released a statement revealing that Credit Karma was "deploying dark patterns" as a way to get customers to believe they were pre-approved for credit card offers. The FTC claimed that the consumers were deceived...
Have an ATM Card from a Credit Union? Don't Make this Mistake When You Travel
"Reader error" may be the scariest words you'll ever see.
Motley Fool
Will Too Many Credit Cards Hurt Your Credit? Here's What Dave Ramsey Says
You'll want to be careful when opening credit cards -- that means not going overboard on the number you keep. Multiple credit cards could help you build credit. But if you're not careful, the opposite might happen. Be careful not to open too many cards to comfortably manage. Having good...
SFGate
How to Check In to a Hotel Without a Credit Card
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Traveling with a credit card has enormous benefits. Perhaps most importantly, credit cards are typically safer to carry and use than cash. If your wallet gets stolen, you can contact your bank to lock your credit card, but any cash you were carrying is likely gone forever. If your credit card is used fraudulently, you generally won't be responsible for paying back those purchases.
Fast Company
Credit Karma might owe you money over fake ‘pre-approved’ card offers: Here’s how to find out
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is ordering Credit Karma, the free personal-credit monitoring site, to pay $3 million to users who received “false ‘pre-approved’ credit card offers” that ended up hurting their credit scores. The agency filed a complaint alleging that from February 2018 to April 2021, Credit Karma knowingly ran a marketing campaign where it sent such offers to users saying they had “90% odds” of being approved.
How Much Will Your Social Security Benefits Increase in 2023 Based on Current Inflation?
Social Security retirees are expected to see the largest increase to their 2023 benefits in decades.
Best Student Credit Cards of September 2022
Best for Flat-Rate Cash Back on Everyday PurchasesBest for Automatic Credit Limit IncreaseBest for International StudentsBest for Customizable Bonus Categories. Capital One SavorOne for StudentsCapital One Quicksilver Rewards for StudentsChase Freedom® StudentDeserve® EDU Mastercard for StudentsU.S. Bank Altitude® Go Secured Visa®. Our PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur Partner. Reward...
Is Your Credit Card Charging You Any Of These 9 Fees Dave Ramsey Warns You About?
You should check the fine print of your credit card statement to find out.
FOXBusiness
9 ways to improve your credit score before applying for a personal loan
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. If...
I Restricted My Impulse Buys For a Month and Cut My Credit Card Bills in Half
As the cost of living has climbed, here's how I re-evaluated my spending habits.
CNET
Should You Have an Emergency Credit Card?
Even if you don't use a credit card for everyday purchases, there are a few good reasons to keep one in your wallet anyway. Unexpected expenses -- for a car repair or home maintenance job -- can throw a wrench in the best laid financial plans. An emergency credit card...
ValueWalk
How To Pay Your BP Credit Card: Online, Phone, or Mail
Are you into the transport business or love to travel often? If yes, then you might require to fuel up your vehicles frequently. BP stations can significantly help with their best customer service, dining, and grocery area. Their credit card program is also a plus feature with its exceptional discount offers.
These are 2 of our favorite Citi credit cards, but which one is the best?
The Citi Double Cash Card is easily one of the most popular cash back credit cards around, yet the recent launch of the Citi Custom Cash Card means it's worth taking a look at both of them head-to-head to see if one or the other is a better fit for you.
You Should Listen to This Warning About Rewards Cards from Dave Ramsey
Don't get a rewards card without reading this crucial advice. Financial expert Dave Ramsey is not a fan of credit cards. While you may want to disregard some of his credit card advice, there's one thing he's right about -- higher APRs on rewards credit cards. If you're familiar with...
Here's Why Dave Ramsey's Wrong About How Many Credit Cards You Should Have
Listening to Dave Ramsey on this issue could be a costly mistake.
Slate
I Need to Confiscate My Wife’s Credit Cards
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m 34, married with kids, and make a solid income (a little over $200,000). We live a great life with a nice house, a wonderful private school for the kids, and take multiple trips each year. In spite of this, I feel like I’m failing at managing our money. I can’t seem to keep our average checking account balance higher than $500 or make any significant impact on our growing credit card debt (total around $35,000).
How to Choose the Best Travel Card for Retirement
Choosing the best credit card can be a tough decision at any age. This is especially true when considering travel cards for retirement. While the right travel card can help you gain free travel points and enhance your travel experience overall, the wrong can quickly tank your credit and leave you grounded for months or even years.
Paying Rent Can Build Your Credit — Here’s How
More than half (51 percent) of the U.S. population is underrepresented in credit, Self Financial’s senior vice president of strategy Matt Briggs said at a financial conference. Verified payment history for some of our largest purchases — like rent and utilities — can serve as leverage for consumer credit.
US consumer spending rose in August as gas prices fell
CNN Business — Another month of falling gas prices gave Americans’ wallets a bit of a reprieve in August. That sent consumers back to stores last month. The Census Bureau reported Thursday that a key measure of August US retail sales rose unexpectedly by 0.3% on a monthly basis, following a revised decrease of 0.4% in July. Retail sales, which are not adjusted for inflation, were up by 9.1% from a year ago.
