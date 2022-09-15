ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

It’s time to nominate a special teacher for a Golden Apple Award

By John Clark
 2 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Teachers across Boone and Winnebago counties received fresh golden apples this morning, in an effort to recognize outstanding educators.

Rockford University’s cross-county team and baseball players took over the tradition of transporting more than 5,000 apples donated by Schnucks grocery stores.

The apples were delivered to 150 schools and given to each teacher.

The effort is part of the larger effort to recognize teachers by the Golden Apple Foundation.

“It’s wonderful to recognize these teachers who really have a challenging job and to recognize them for their excellence and their dedication,” said Golden Apple’s executive director, Jennifer Stark. “And so, it’s really wonderful to be able to highlight that and thank them.”

Between now and October 13th, you can nominate a teacher to be the recipient of this year’s Golden Apple Awards by clicking on this link .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HUNTLEY, IL
