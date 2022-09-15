ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
State education officials continue to get calls about WVEIS 2.0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Board of Education President Paul Hardesty says he’s been “worn out” by the number of phone calls he’s received complaining about problems with the Department of Education’s WVEIS 2.0. “It’s gotten so bad that I now refer to it as...
CHARLESTON, WV
St. Marys storms past Ritchie County, 67-18

ST. MARYS, W.Va. — In large part because of its experience and size, St. Marys overwhelmed Ritchie County for a 67-18 victory Thursday at Bill Hanlin Stadium. The Blue Devils dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, paving the way to a 41-6 halftime lead in a game St. Marys had well in hand from early in the second quarter on.
ELLENBORO, WV

