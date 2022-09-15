Read full article on original website
Governor says he has signed West Virginia’s bill restricting abortions
Gov. Jim Justice says he has signed a bill restricting abortion in West Virginia. “I signed it. It’s done. It is absolutely done,” Justice, a Republican, said during a briefing today. The bill was written to become law after the governor signed it, rather than having a period...
Manchin joins Maryland company in announcing power plant plans for Doddridge County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Maryland-based power generation development company announced Friday that it has selected West Virginia for a natural gas power station that will utilize carbon capture and storage. Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) said the 1,800 megawatt station could be in operation later this decade in Doddridge County.
3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
Food service leaders continuing to push to bring staff levels to pre-pandemic totals
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials in the food service industry in West Virginia are continuing to remind residents that they are hiring in an attempt to bring staffing levels up to pre-pandemic totals. The West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association (WVHTA) recently sent out a message that hundreds of restaurants...
State education officials continue to get calls about WVEIS 2.0
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Board of Education President Paul Hardesty says he’s been “worn out” by the number of phone calls he’s received complaining about problems with the Department of Education’s WVEIS 2.0. “It’s gotten so bad that I now refer to it as...
NGK plans to modify Kanawha County plant to produce after-market spark plugs
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Japanese auto parts manufacturer is making plans to expand its West Virginia operations. Pocatalico-based NGK Spark Plugs received approval Thursday from the West Virginia Economic Development Authority to help finance the expansion with up to $20 million in revenue bonds for what’s called Project Cardinal.
St. Marys storms past Ritchie County, 67-18
ST. MARYS, W.Va. — In large part because of its experience and size, St. Marys overwhelmed Ritchie County for a 67-18 victory Thursday at Bill Hanlin Stadium. The Blue Devils dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, paving the way to a 41-6 halftime lead in a game St. Marys had well in hand from early in the second quarter on.
