ST. MARYS, W.Va. — In large part because of its experience and size, St. Marys overwhelmed Ritchie County for a 67-18 victory Thursday at Bill Hanlin Stadium. The Blue Devils dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, paving the way to a 41-6 halftime lead in a game St. Marys had well in hand from early in the second quarter on.

ELLENBORO, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO