Wasco man charged with multiple firearm offenses
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A federal grand jury charged a Wasco man with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition Thursday, according to the Department of Justice.
Officers allegedly found Damien Torres, 22, in possession of ammunition in August 2021 after a disturbance call, according to court documents. Torres was found with a firearm in Nov. 2021 after officers tried to stop him for a traffic violation .
According to court documents, during a residence search in March 2022 , Torres was allegedly found in possession of a firearm. After reports of Torres allegedly striking a man with a firearm Torres was found with a firearm at his residence.
Based on prior convictions for possession of a loaded firearm by a gang member and taking a vehicle without consent, Torres is prohibited from possessing ammunition and firearms.
If convicted Torres faces a fine of $250,000 for each count and up to 10 years in prison, according to court documents.
