No, Nope, Naw: LeBron James And Chris Paul Slam NBA Over Paltry Punishment Of Suns Owner Robert Sarver For Racism And Misogyny

The NBA has historically been pretty good at handling this stuff but yesterday they took a L.

Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million for repeatedly saying the n-word, making lewd sexual comments in front of women staff, and generally being a trash human being in a position of immense power. To most folks, losing 8 figures and a “job” would be grounds for depression and potential alcohol abuse, however, when you own an NBA team and have billions of dollars, it doesn’t really amount to more than a slap on the wrist.

LeBron James and Chris Paul are not having it. “The King” took to Twitter to make it known exactly how he feels in no uncertain terms.

Pretty strong words coming from easily the most impactful voice in the NBA and he was not alone. Chris Paul also made public his thoughts on Robert Sarver and the league’s flaccid response.

For his part, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made himself look even crazier by the way he answered some fair, very direct, and no frills questions about his decision at a press conference.

We’re going to be watching this story very closely especially as we get closer and closer to the beginning of the 2022-2023 NBA season. There will undoubtedly be growing internal pressure as more players voice their displeasure with the league and the public pressure will only intensify as this story sticks for several news cycles.

You move again, commish.