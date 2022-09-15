ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan County Public Health: In celebration of Rowan County Creek Week and the importance of keeping our local waters free of pollution, Rowan County’s Sheriff’s Department, HOPE Rowan (formerly known as PORT), and Rowan County Public Health are partnering with the Town of Spencer and the Spencer Police Department to host a medication take-back event on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 3:30 to 5:00 pm (460 South Salisbury Avenue, Spencer). This event will help to kick off the Race to the River 5K and Fun Run that will begin at 5pm.

