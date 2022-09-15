ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

WBTV

Thomas and Friends coming to NC Transportation Museum in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From The NC Transportation Museum: Peep! Peep! Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to town for a limited time and will be hosting events at the N.C. Transportation Museum on September 23-25 and September 30-October 2, 2022. Tickets are now available!. Day Out With Thomas™ is...
SPENCER, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Tony's Ice Cream follows a sweet tradition for over a century

GASTONIA, N.C. — If you are ever craving the taste of homemade ice cream, then Tony's Ice Cream in Gastonia will fill it. "My grandfather, Carmine Coletta, he was my best buddy growing up," said owner Louis Coletta. Carmine Coletta, according to his grandson, was born in Italy and...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Upcoming medication take-back event in celebration of Rowan Creek Week

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan County Public Health: In celebration of Rowan County Creek Week and the importance of keeping our local waters free of pollution, Rowan County’s Sheriff’s Department, HOPE Rowan (formerly known as PORT), and Rowan County Public Health are partnering with the Town of Spencer and the Spencer Police Department to host a medication take-back event on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 3:30 to 5:00 pm (460 South Salisbury Avenue, Spencer). This event will help to kick off the Race to the River 5K and Fun Run that will begin at 5pm.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Dedicated public servant Marvin Norman dies, leaving lasting legacy in Iredell County

Iredell County Commissioner Marvin Norman passed away Wednesday evening following a period of declining health at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham. Norman, 70, was the first African-American elected to the Iredell County Board of Commissioners. He served on the board continuously after being elected in 2002, including two years as chairman and five years as vice chairman.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

Public records for Week of Sept. 15, 2022

The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Aaron Ransom York IV and Anita York to Torrin Colin Browne and Karah Nicole Cook, 1 tract, $356. – Kenneth A. Rothberg and...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
WBTV

PROJECT PINK 2022: Sign up for a free mammogram at WBTV!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is partnering with Levine Cancer Institute and Charlotte Radiology to provide 40 uninsured or underinsured women with a free Project PINK mammogram screening. Women age 40 and older can click here to register for an appointment in the Project Pink bus. The event will take...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Channel 9 waits for response from Barber Scotia College leaders on student enrollment

CONCORD, N.C. — College students across the Carolinas are now several weeks into their fall semester. Barber Scotia College leaders touted plans for students to be on the Concord campus for the first time since the school lost accreditation in 2004 and closed. Since Channel 9′s Allison Latos reported on the leadership’s ambitious plans in August, the interim president hasn’t returned her calls and emails to check on enrollment.
CONCORD, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

There’s a new face at Iron Station Elementary School

IRON STATION – There’s a new face at Iron Station Elementary School this year and it’s not like any of the others. “Riley,” handled by school counselor Victoria Gilmore has started her career as a service dog at the school. Gilmore formerly worked as a forensic interviewer at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center in Lincolnton. She made a change in career last school year and started as the school counselor at Iron Station.
IRON STATION, NC

