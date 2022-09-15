Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNew Bern, NC
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
58th Annual Festival In The Park Underway in Charlotte’s Freedom Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 58th annual Festival in the Park kicked off Friday in Charlotte’s Freedom Park in Dilworth. The festival features music, art and a variety of local vendors. Admission is free. Weekend Schedule:. Friday, September 16, 2022 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Saturday, September 17,...
Former students seek to memorialize legacy of historic Huntersville school
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Former students of a historic school in Huntersville are planning how to memorialize its legacy. Bee Jay Caldwell has fond memories of the Little School off Dellwood Drive, which she attended in 1952. The Little School, also known as Huntersville Rosenwald School #2, opened in 1952....
WBTV
Thomas and Friends coming to NC Transportation Museum in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From The NC Transportation Museum: Peep! Peep! Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to town for a limited time and will be hosting events at the N.C. Transportation Museum on September 23-25 and September 30-October 2, 2022. Tickets are now available!. Day Out With Thomas™ is...
Program provides much-needed repairs for couple’s home in Hidden Valley
CHARLOTTE — Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte recently provided much-needed repairs to a couple’s home in Hidden Valley. Patricia and Gary Turpin bought the home 22 years ago where they raised their children. However, the couple said they have not had enough money to repair the house, including...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
International Festival kicks off in Rock Hill with food from 15 cultures
In Rock Hill, they’re cooking up international cuisine and live music this weekend.
Community steps up after massive fire guts family-owned furniture business in Stanly County
STANFIELD, N.C. — A large furniture shop erupted in flames, destroying the building Friday afternoon in Stanly County. Chopper 9 Skyzoom got to the scene in Stanfield where Morgan Chair on Sunset Lake Road West, off Highway 200, was engulfed in flames. Black smoke could be seen for miles...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tony's Ice Cream follows a sweet tradition for over a century
GASTONIA, N.C. — If you are ever craving the taste of homemade ice cream, then Tony's Ice Cream in Gastonia will fill it. "My grandfather, Carmine Coletta, he was my best buddy growing up," said owner Louis Coletta. Carmine Coletta, according to his grandson, was born in Italy and...
Some 'Tent City' residents who found permanent housing could soon be homeless again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been over a year and a half since we’ve seen dozens of tents on the streets near Uptown Charlotte. The encampment, located near Charlotte's North End and once known as "Tent City," was filled with hundreds of people. Now some of those former...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Upcoming medication take-back event in celebration of Rowan Creek Week
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan County Public Health: In celebration of Rowan County Creek Week and the importance of keeping our local waters free of pollution, Rowan County’s Sheriff’s Department, HOPE Rowan (formerly known as PORT), and Rowan County Public Health are partnering with the Town of Spencer and the Spencer Police Department to host a medication take-back event on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 3:30 to 5:00 pm (460 South Salisbury Avenue, Spencer). This event will help to kick off the Race to the River 5K and Fun Run that will begin at 5pm.
iredellfreenews.com
Dedicated public servant Marvin Norman dies, leaving lasting legacy in Iredell County
Iredell County Commissioner Marvin Norman passed away Wednesday evening following a period of declining health at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham. Norman, 70, was the first African-American elected to the Iredell County Board of Commissioners. He served on the board continuously after being elected in 2002, including two years as chairman and five years as vice chairman.
‘We don’t bow down to bullies’; Some NC politicians upset with Romare Bearden Park drag queen events
Event organizers know what is out there on either side. They see it in their comments, their e-mails, and their messages.
ourdavie.com
Public records for Week of Sept. 15, 2022
The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Aaron Ransom York IV and Anita York to Torrin Colin Browne and Karah Nicole Cook, 1 tract, $356. – Kenneth A. Rothberg and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
PROJECT PINK 2022: Sign up for a free mammogram at WBTV!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is partnering with Levine Cancer Institute and Charlotte Radiology to provide 40 uninsured or underinsured women with a free Project PINK mammogram screening. Women age 40 and older can click here to register for an appointment in the Project Pink bus. The event will take...
‘Right place at the right time’: Charlotte firefighter’s beach trip turns into life-changing event
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte firefighter is getting praise, not for the work he does on the job, but instead for saving a life while off the job. On Friday, he shared his story of being at the right place at the right time. Demario House is used to saving...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County native to headline performers at 41st Annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts on September 24
Iredell County native and “America’s Got Talent” contestant Ulysses Long will headline the 41st Annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 24, at The Lucas Mansion Lawn on Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County. Long will...
Families say thieves are stealing items from loved ones’ grave markers
HICKORY, N.C. — Families in Catawba County are concerned after they said there have been repeated thefts at the area’s largest graveyard. There are 16,000 markers at Catawba Memorial Park, which is along Highway 70 in Hickory. Amber Hicks visits her mother’s gravesite at Catawba Memorial Park often....
WBTV
l-85 Widening Project and other road constructions granted from $100 million fund
One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Fire destroys long-standing furniture store in Stanly County. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Several units from multiple counties were called in to assist with a massive...
Bed Bath & Beyond lists Charlotte store among looming closures
CHARLOTTE — At least one local store will be shuttered as big-box retailer Bed Bath & Beyond trims its footprint. The store at 3413 Pineville-Matthews Road, in The Arboretum shopping center in Charlotte, was on a list released yesterday of dozens of locations the company has chosen to close.
Channel 9 waits for response from Barber Scotia College leaders on student enrollment
CONCORD, N.C. — College students across the Carolinas are now several weeks into their fall semester. Barber Scotia College leaders touted plans for students to be on the Concord campus for the first time since the school lost accreditation in 2004 and closed. Since Channel 9′s Allison Latos reported on the leadership’s ambitious plans in August, the interim president hasn’t returned her calls and emails to check on enrollment.
lincolntimesnews.com
There’s a new face at Iron Station Elementary School
IRON STATION – There’s a new face at Iron Station Elementary School this year and it’s not like any of the others. “Riley,” handled by school counselor Victoria Gilmore has started her career as a service dog at the school. Gilmore formerly worked as a forensic interviewer at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center in Lincolnton. She made a change in career last school year and started as the school counselor at Iron Station.
Comments / 2