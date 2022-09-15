Read full article on original website
UPDATED: More than 6,100 South Fargo residents experiencing power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- Roughly 6116 Cass County Electric Cooperative members in South Fargo are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews have both been contacted and dispatched to restore the outage. As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown. Stick with WDAY Radio as more information becomes available.
Maplewood Park in West Fargo vandalized
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Maplewood Park in West Fargo has fallen victim to vandalism. Fortunately, the West Fargo Park District says the spray paint was cleaned up by the Park Maintenance team. They were able to get a majority off today. Their team is now working...
Traffic slowed as crews clean up gravel truck tipped near 52nd Ave. S.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic is down to one lane on the road off 52nd Ave. S. near Walmart in south Fargo. A gravel truck carrying a load tipped on its side on 38th St. S. while turning to go south. The driver, who was uninjured, told Valley News Live, that it might have been loaded to the one side, causing it to tip. The truck is one of several taking loads to a nearby field for future use.
Commissioner Preston on downtown Fargo bridge project: "Plain old pedestrian bridge is not going to do it"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Arlette Preston says the commission needs to carefully consider how much money to spend on a proposed pedestrian bridge from City Hall to the west side of the Red River. "If we're going to do this, we have to do it right so that...
West Fargo child care center saved under new management
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a turbulent time for childcare in North Dakota. With closings, worker shortages and long wait lists. It’s a problem that’s unfortunately seen more downs than ups. However, that’s not the case with one daycare in West Fargo that almost saw a closure for 100 families.
FPD looking for woman related to fireworks left at Gladys Ray Shelter
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are looking for Barbara Poitra. At 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Fargo Police responded to a report of a suspicious package found by staff of the Gladys Ray Shelter located in the 1500 block of 1st Avenue South. The Red River Valley SWAT Bomb Squad was deployed and the package (identified as parts of commercial grade fireworks) was safely collected for disposal.
Moorhead Mayor joins WDAY Midday to give updates to City's community center, share thoughts on Fargo's proposed pedestrian bridge
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson joined WDAY Midday to share multiple updates regarding a proposed community center within the city, along with giving some comments on plans for a pedestrian bridge being discussed in Fargo. Mayor Carlson says renderings of the proposed community center are now available for...
NDT - Moorhead Center Mall's Fall Shopping Event - September 15
NDT - Linear Perspective and Graphite Pencils - September 15. NDT - Fall in Love with Heritage Homes! - September 15.
Bus aide given leave of absence for slapping child who spit on them
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bus aide has been given a leave of absence after slapping a Fargo Public School student with special needs on a bus Thursday afternoon. Valley Bus, who runs the buses for the district, says the incident happened after the student spit on the aide.
Salvation Army looking for bell ringers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Only 100 more days until Christmas!. Starting now, you can sign up to bell ring this season for the salvation army and help those who don’t have the nonprofit says the support will help hardworking families put presents under the tree and have a home for Christmas, serve thousands of meals each year, and much more.
Downtown runner saved by complete stranger
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It started out just like any other run for Jenika Rufer, as she jogged down a trail in familiar territory. However, she later noticed an unfamiliar follower, as a man had continued to tail her on a bike, before circling her and harassing her.
Additional phase of Fargo Sports Complex could push project price tag to $118M
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo Parks District board member is giving an update on the massive new sports complex in South Fargo now under construction. "Phase I is under construction. So in addition to the turf will be four hard courts. We'll call them basketball courts and you can use them for volleyball as well. Then there are some community rooms and party rooms in addition to that. The original phase also included one sheet of ice," said recently elected district board member Aaron Hill.
Crews respond to fire in downtown Fargo, blocks streets for a time
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters say a string of dumpster fires eventually started a building on fire. Crews were called out to Fabricators Unlimited around 3:50 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 in the 800 block of NP Ave. N. for reports of a fire. Officials say it started...
Fire destroys South Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple crews responded to a trailer fire at 4:08am on Tuesday morning. Firefighters worked to control the blaze of the fully-engulfed trailer and spent some time afterwards sifting through rubble to tamp out any remaining fire. No one was inside the trailer at the time of the fire and crews say they’re unsure if anyone is living in the trailer.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 17, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Dawn Toyia Thompson, 37, of Climax, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Narcotics in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone.
ND National Guard sendoff ceremony
Around 12-hundred people turned out for a sendoff ceremony this week for 155 National Gard soldiers ready to deploy to southwest Asia. The soldiers are assigned to the 191st Military Police Company headquartered in Fargo with a detachment in Grand Forks. The yearlong mission is in support of U.S Central Command’s Operation Spartan Shield.
Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Fargo Fire Department will compete against the Fargo Police Department in the second annual “Battle of the Badges Blood Drive” on Thursday, Sept. 29. This friendly competition between the two departments will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the...
Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks family is grieving after the death of nine-year-old Alanah Barnett. Alanah was taken off life-support on Wednesday. “I feel like I am bawling but I can’t even cry anymore.” said Alecia Barnett, Alanah’s mother. According to Barnett, Alanah...
Fargo Air Museum Lands “Celebrity” Plane For Annual Fundraiser
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — You can’t have a Celebrity Dinner & Auction at the Fargo Air Museum without a “celebrity” plane. This is the F-101B Voodoo from the North Dakota National Air Guard. The Cold War-era fighter jet was used in 1970 & 1972 to help...
