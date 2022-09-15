ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols hits No. 698 as Cards rally past Reds

Albert Pujols hit his 698th career homer as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Cincinnati Reds, 6-5, on Friday night. Nolan Arenado went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run and Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs for St. Louis. (85-60). Jake Fraley hit a...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Chicago, IL
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Detroit, IL
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
numberfire.com

Seby Zavala on White Sox's bench Thursday afternoon

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup on Thursday afternoon against right-hander Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians. Yasmani Grandal will catch for Lance Lynn and hit eighth. Grandal has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.4 FanDuel points. Per...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Raimel Tapia in left field for Toronto on Friday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Tapia will man left field after Whit Merrifield was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus Baltimore's right-hander Jordan Lyles, our models project Tapia to score 8.5 FanDuel points at he salary of...
BALTIMORE, MD
ABC News

Molina homers, Pujols goes hitless as Cards beat Reds 5-1

ST. LOUIS -- Yadier Molina hit a two-run drive while Albert Pujols went hitless in his quest for 700 homers, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader. Pujols started at first base and hit second for the first...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eloy Jiménez
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Anthony Gose
Person
Elvis Andrus
Person
Matt Manning
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Triston Mckenzie
Person
Luis Tiant
numberfire.com

Eric Haase sitting Saturday for Tigers

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Haase is being replaced behind the plate by Tucker Barnhart versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. In 312 plate appearances this season, Haase has a .251 batting average with a...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy