Read full article on original website
Related
New study claims the Sun will destroy Mercury, Venus, and Earth – here’s when
All stars dies and our Sun is a star. Therefore, it makes sense that at some point down the line, our Sun, which provides life to Earth, will die, too. When it does, scientists say that the Sun will destroy Earth, Mercury, and Venus, leaving our entire solar system devastated.
Alien-hunting array catches Voyager 1 signal from interstellar space
The Allen Telescope Array in California detected signal from the Voyager 1 probe, the NASA satellite launched 45 year ago that is currently speeding toward the outer edges of the solar system, way beyond the orbit of Pluto. Allen Telescope Array (ATA), a recently refurbished radio observatory near San Francisco...
The Weather Channel
Watch this Giant Meteorite Dazzle as It Hurtles Across the Night Skies in Glasgow, Scotland!
A mysterious 'fireball' lit up the Scottish skies last night, and the internet can't keep calm!. Astronomically speaking, there's not much going on down here on our planet, but every once in a while, the cosmos sends us Earthlings a visual treat. That's exactly what happened yesterday, when several residents...
The asteroid NASA will slam into in September is right where scientists expected
NASA's DART spacecraft is perfectly on track to smash into double asteroid Didymos as a new observation campaign confirmed orbital parameters of the space rock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
When Is September's Full Moon, and What Time Can I See It?
Full moons are a lunar phase that occur roughly once every month when our natural satellite is located opposite the sun in space.
Scientists discover two new "super-Earth" planets just 100 light-years away — and one may be suitable for life
An international team of scientists announced on Wednesday that they have discovered two new "super-Earth" planets just 100 light-years away. Both of them are significantly larger than our own planet — and one of them may even be suitable for life. Super-Earths are a unique class of exoplanet in...
My phone is my girlfriend, analyst, flower shop, bank, bully. Is it time for a digital detox?
The digital detox has reached its inevitable “getting a Banksy tattoo” or “private jetting a hat to Italy” stage of celebrity. What started as a question – are we spending too much time looking at screens? – swelled until it was a holiday option, a wellness solution, a position of moral superiority and (according to an advert in my inbox this morning) a £38 face mist containing “energy-cleansing Frankincense and purifying Magnesium salts”. And that was before anybody had quite answered the question.
James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
The exoplanet's atmosphere also contains methane and carbon dioxide. The James Webb Space Telescope has found a strange alien world shrouded in clouds of sand-like silicate grains. The exoplanet discovery, described in a new paper as the first detection of its kind, was made by the James Webb Space Telescope's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People Are Sharing The Industry Trade Secrets That Only Insiders Know, And They Are Every Bit As Fascinating As You Might Imagine
Wait, I can do WHAT with a library card??
Uranus will vanish during 'lunar occultation' Wednesday night
Viewers in some parts of the world may see Uranus disappear behind the moon for several hours on Wednesday, Sept. 14 in a 'lunar occultation' event.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Find Extra-Terrestrial Water Inside Winchcombe Meteorite That Crashed in UK Last Year
A meteorite that fell in the UK the year before contained extraterrestrial water, a discovery that is the first of its kind. It is also believed that the Winchcombe meteorite, which fell into a Gloucestershire town's driveway in February of last year, may contain information about the origin of the planet's vast oceans.
A massive solar flare knocked out radio in Africa and the Middle East Friday
The M8 flare erupted from an active sunspot on Friday morning (Sept. 16). An active sunspot that is just about to exit the visible disk of the sun shot its parting flare at Earth, causing a radio blackout in Africa and the Middle East Friday morning (Sept. 16). The solar...
Comments / 0