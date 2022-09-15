Read full article on original website
Alvin Kamara, Mike Evans downgraded on Week 2 injury report vs. Buccaneers
That isn’t what you want to see. The New Orleans Saints downgraded star running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) on Thursday’s Week 2 injury report, making him and Paulson Adebo (ankle) their only two non-participants at Thursday’s practice session. Safety Marcus Maye (ankle) and guard Calvin Throckmorton (illness) were upgraded to full participation, while everyone else saw their statuses remain the same.
New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Buccaneers
With the New Orleans Saints hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, the main concern will be whether injuries will determine the outcome or not. Keep in mind that many of the Saints are banged up and currently listed as questionable for Week 2. Will others step up in their stead? We’ll make our Saints Week 2 predictions ahead of the New Orleans-Tampa Bay game.
Yardbarker
Bucs Injuries Are Worrisome Heading Into Saints Game
It was a bloodbath in Tampa Bay the last time the Bucs played the Saints. Not only did New Orleans steal a win at Raymond James Stadium by the unbelievable score of 9-0 last December, the Saints added injury to insult by knocking out several Bucs weapons on offense. Now...
Yardbarker
Banged-up Buccaneers offense could sputter again against Saints
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's injury was the headline from Tampa Bay's Week 1 win over Dallas, but the Buccaneers are now dealing with their own set of concerns on offense. All five Buccaneers receivers who were targeted on Sunday night showed up on the injury report Wednesday. Chris Godwin (right hamstring) did not practice and isn't likely to play in Week 2, and Russell Gage (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) missed practice. Mike Evans was limited with a left calf injury, and Breshad Perriman was also limited because of an unspecified knee injury.
Saints' pregame roster moves could impact Alvin Kamara's Week 2 availability
So this is interesting. The New Orleans Saints announced their practice squad elevations for Week 2’s game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but only one player is getting promoted for the NFC South matchup: defensive tackle Christian Ringo, who was also brought up for Week 1’s game. This...
Yardbarker
Taysom Hill: New Orleans Saints X Factor
For the last six seasons, the New Orleans Saints have used Taysom Hill in just about every way you can use a football player, effectively to boot. He has played quarterback, tight end, special teams, however he is most dangerous in the wildcat! Taysom Hill is New Orleans Saints X factor.
numberfire.com
Jameis Winston (back) questionable for Saints versus Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back) is questionable for Week 2 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston was a limited participant all week and there isn't any concern about his status for Sunday's NFC South matchup. In the Saints' opener versus the Atlanta Falcons, Winston completed 23-of-34 passes for 269 yards and 2 touchdowns, but he will face a tougher test against the Buccaneers.
NFL Odds: Buccaneers vs. Saints prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to the “Big Easy” to take on the New Orleans Saints in an intense NFC South divisional showdown. It’s time to get wild as we dive into our NFL odds series and make a Buccaneers-Saints prediction and pick. The Bucs defeated the...
numberfire.com
Saints' Alvin Kamara (ribs) downgraded to DNP on Thursday
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 2's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kamara was at practice on Thursday but did not participate. It's a downgrade from the limited session he logged on Wednesday and casts some doubt on his availability for Sunday's clash with the Buccaneers. A return to practice on Friday would be a positive sign, but a decision on Karma's status may come down to game day. Mark Ingram (ankle) was limited again on Thursday.
