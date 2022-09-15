ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville, OR

Oregon State Improves to 3-0 with a win over Montana State

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State completed non-conference play with a big 68-28 victory over Montana State at Providence Park in Portland. Beavers Quarterback Chance Nolan finished 19-25, 276 yards and 4 touchdowns. Deshaun Fenwick added 63 yards on 9 rushes with one touchdown. The Beavers are off to their...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers vs. Montana State Bobcats: 5 things to watch

Oregon State makes its first appearance in Portland since 1986 when the Beavers take on Montana State at 5 p.m. Saturday in Providence Park. Providence Park, known as many names over the years (Multnomah Stadium, Civic Stadium, PGE Park, Jeld Wen Field), has often been an odd fit for football. Back when Oregon State regularly used to play in Portland, Providence was a baseball stadium. Now it’s decidedly built to host Timbers and Thorns soccer games. It’ll take a little getting used to, as Multnomah Athletic Club towers over the south end of the field, with few fans. The largest section of fans are located in the north end, home of the Timbers Army. The Beavers, who haven’t played in Portland since 1986, have had a couple walk-throughs to get a feel for the place. Still, it’ll be a little weird at the outset.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State mailbag: USC TV decision not a shot at Beavers, what happened to old Reser scoreboard?

The weekly exercise, where readers ask questions about all things Oregon State athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive beat reporter Nick Daschel gives an answer. Is this a game (Montana State) where the Beavers will feel a little more relaxed by not being so much in their own heads? Will they go out and play loose rather than tight? -- @Beav_fan_in_NE.
CORVALLIS, OR
406mtsports.com

Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State visits Portland to face Oregon State

PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State's final nonconference game this season is against Oregon State at Providence Park. Both teams are 2-0. MSU is a Football Championship Subdivision team, while OSU plays a level up in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Bobcats are ranked No. 4 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while the Beavers received votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 and coaches poll.
BOZEMAN, MT
Sam Barlow HS soccer and basketball star commits to Oregon State

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 meets up with a Sam Barlow High School senior who is a leader on and off the field and court in Gresham. It’s a pitch perfect senior season for No. 18 in the blue and gold. “I have...
Sports Refs In Oregon Continue To Turn In Their Whistles Due To Bad Behavior From Fans, Coaches, And Players

WILSONVILLE, Ore. – Sports referees in Oregon continue to walk away from the field and court, “The main reason that we’re hearing…they’re being treated poorly.”. In fact, Oregon School Activities Association Executive Director Peter Weber says Oregon mirrors a new national survey that finds 55% of officials quit due to verbal abuse from coaches, players and fans.
WILSONVILLE, OR
Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans: how to follow Portland’s final preseason game

What: The Portland Winterhawks take on the Tri-City Americans in Western Hockey League preseason action. When: Saturday, September 17, 6pm. Where: Toyota Arena, Kennewick, Washington. Watch/Listen: Possible audio coverage at winterhawks.com. Possible audio coverage at amshockey.com. Follow:. The box score. Refresh the box score as the game continues for updates.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland, OR
