Oregon State makes its first appearance in Portland since 1986 when the Beavers take on Montana State at 5 p.m. Saturday in Providence Park. Providence Park, known as many names over the years (Multnomah Stadium, Civic Stadium, PGE Park, Jeld Wen Field), has often been an odd fit for football. Back when Oregon State regularly used to play in Portland, Providence was a baseball stadium. Now it’s decidedly built to host Timbers and Thorns soccer games. It’ll take a little getting used to, as Multnomah Athletic Club towers over the south end of the field, with few fans. The largest section of fans are located in the north end, home of the Timbers Army. The Beavers, who haven’t played in Portland since 1986, have had a couple walk-throughs to get a feel for the place. Still, it’ll be a little weird at the outset.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO