Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption feesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: PDX begins installation of new hand-crafted wooden roof and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: SE Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshieldsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homelessEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Girls soccer rewind: Jesuit and Sunset look strong as non-league schedules wind down
It’s nearly the end of the preseason for girls soccer and it’s hard to look away from the Metro League as league action gets closer and closer. Beaverton’s schools have Jesuit and Sunset are looking like strong contenders so far this year. The Jesuit girls soccer team...
Boys soccer rewind: Lincoln and Jesuit look like the teams to beat early in the season
Early in the season, there’s still several teams in Class 6A that have no blemishes on their records. But one that is standing out is Northwest Portland’s Lincoln Cardinals. Lincoln is a perfect 5-0 so far this fall and picked up tough wins over Tigard (4-1 on Tuesday)...
Jack Wagner throws for 4 touchdowns as Tualatin routs Wilsonville 44-7 in non-league matchup
The Tualatin offense promised to be explosive in 2022, with new head coach Dom Ferraro and quarterback Jack Wagner taking over the offense. On Friday, the Timberwolves flexed just how explosive they can be, with a 44-7 win at Wilsonville in which Wagner threw four touchdown passes in just the first half.
Ken Goe: Oregon State rolls past Montana State, and now undefeated Beavers await USC in a clash of styles
The Oregon State Beavers brushed aside Montana State on Saturday in Providence Park to clear the path for next Saturday’s quest for relevancy. The Beavers (3-0) are unranked and overlooked. Now they get USC next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Reser Stadium in their conference opener. The No. 7...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is Oregon State worthy? Beavers state their case for Pac-12 readiness with 68-28 blasting of Montana State
As Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith stood on the Providence Park field, watching his team joyously leave after Saturday night’s 68-28 pasting of Montana State, he was greeted by school mascot Benny the Beaver. Benny got down on two knees and bowed in reverence. Smith looked at Benny with...
kezi.com
Oregon State Improves to 3-0 with a win over Montana State
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State completed non-conference play with a big 68-28 victory over Montana State at Providence Park in Portland. Beavers Quarterback Chance Nolan finished 19-25, 276 yards and 4 touchdowns. Deshaun Fenwick added 63 yards on 9 rushes with one touchdown. The Beavers are off to their...
Rewinding Oregon State Beavers’ 68-28 win against Montana State Bobcats: Live updates recap
Oregon State swept its nonconference schedule for the first time since 2014, routing Montana State 68-28 on Saturday night at Providence Park in Portland. Chance Nolan threw for four touchdowns and ran for a fifth to lead the Beavers (3-0), who racked up 540 yards of offense. Sean Chambers scored...
Oregon State Beavers vs. Montana State Bobcats: 5 things to watch
Oregon State makes its first appearance in Portland since 1986 when the Beavers take on Montana State at 5 p.m. Saturday in Providence Park. Providence Park, known as many names over the years (Multnomah Stadium, Civic Stadium, PGE Park, Jeld Wen Field), has often been an odd fit for football. Back when Oregon State regularly used to play in Portland, Providence was a baseball stadium. Now it’s decidedly built to host Timbers and Thorns soccer games. It’ll take a little getting used to, as Multnomah Athletic Club towers over the south end of the field, with few fans. The largest section of fans are located in the north end, home of the Timbers Army. The Beavers, who haven’t played in Portland since 1986, have had a couple walk-throughs to get a feel for the place. Still, it’ll be a little weird at the outset.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon State Beavers vs Montana State Bobcats 2022 football preview, matchups, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch
The Oregon State Beavers conclude the non-conference portion of the team’s 2022 schedule when it plays host to Montana State at 5 p.m. Saturday at Providence Park. This is the first time Oregon State and Montana State, of the FCS Big Sky Conference, have played. Montana State at Oregon...
Christian Wright, Oregon State’s projected starting point guard for ‘22-23, out indefinitely with knee injury
Oregon State sophomore guard Christian Wright, who transferred from Georgia last spring, is expected to miss a significant part of the 2022-23 season because of a knee injury. Wright, projected to become the Beavers’ starting point guard this season, suffered the injury during the Beavers’ overseas trip to Italy in August.
Oregon State mailbag: USC TV decision not a shot at Beavers, what happened to old Reser scoreboard?
The weekly exercise, where readers ask questions about all things Oregon State athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive beat reporter Nick Daschel gives an answer. Is this a game (Montana State) where the Beavers will feel a little more relaxed by not being so much in their own heads? Will they go out and play loose rather than tight? -- @Beav_fan_in_NE.
406mtsports.com
Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State visits Portland to face Oregon State
PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State's final nonconference game this season is against Oregon State at Providence Park. Both teams are 2-0. MSU is a Football Championship Subdivision team, while OSU plays a level up in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Bobcats are ranked No. 4 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while the Beavers received votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 and coaches poll.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOIN 6 Blitz: Prep football rolls into Week 3
With two weeks of games complete, we are starting to learn who the contenders are as the prep football season heads into Week 3.
Photos: Jefferson takes defensive battle with Roosevelt, gains PIL standing and North Portland bragging rights
There may have not been any offensive points scored in Friday’s game, but the Jefferson Democrats picked up their first win of the season over Roosevelt, beating the Roughriders 9-2 in north Portland. The sole touchdown of the game came on an interception by sophomore D’Marieon Gates, who returned...
Bill Oram: Can new Portland State AD John Johnson solve school’s football dilemma?
John Johnson doesn’t need to check out Oregon State’s game on Saturday to understand what football in downtown Portland looks like. A safety-turned-receiver at Eastern Washington, he lived it when the Eagles played at Portland State in the early 1980s. Back then, what is now Providence Park was...
kptv.com
Sam Barlow HS soccer and basketball star commits to Oregon State
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 meets up with a Sam Barlow High School senior who is a leader on and off the field and court in Gresham. It’s a pitch perfect senior season for No. 18 in the blue and gold. “I have...
KXL
Sports Refs In Oregon Continue To Turn In Their Whistles Due To Bad Behavior From Fans, Coaches, And Players
WILSONVILLE, Ore. – Sports referees in Oregon continue to walk away from the field and court, “The main reason that we’re hearing…they’re being treated poorly.”. In fact, Oregon School Activities Association Executive Director Peter Weber says Oregon mirrors a new national survey that finds 55% of officials quit due to verbal abuse from coaches, players and fans.
Portland Timbers vs. Columbus Crew, 3 Points to watch: replacing Zac McGraw, how to score, coaching battle
The Portland Timbers head into a road match at the Columbus Crew on Sunday on a four-game win streak, seeking to solidify their playoff positioning with just three games left in the regular season. The Oregonian/OregonLive has Three Points to watch for Portland vs. Columbus:. 1. MISSING IN THE MIDDLE.
What They're Saying: Montana State head coach Brent Vigen on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will return to the Beaver state this week for a neutral site matchup...
Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans: how to follow Portland’s final preseason game
What: The Portland Winterhawks take on the Tri-City Americans in Western Hockey League preseason action. When: Saturday, September 17, 6pm. Where: Toyota Arena, Kennewick, Washington. Watch/Listen: Possible audio coverage at winterhawks.com. Possible audio coverage at amshockey.com. Follow:. The box score. Refresh the box score as the game continues for updates.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0