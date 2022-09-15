ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Alabama fans' top tweets ahead of Week 3 matchup with ULM

Alabama escaped a close game against the Texas Longhorns on the road for Week 2. Now, the Crimson Tide returns home for a Week 3 matchup against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks. Alabama fans from across the country have taken to Twitter to voice their excitement for the game and talk about college football topics including other SEC teams and what went down last week.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lady Vols defeat Florida in SEC opener

Tennessee (5-2-1, 1-0-0 SEC) won its fifth consecutive match Friday, defeating Florida 2-1 at Donald R. Dizney Stadium in Gainseville, Florida. Friday’s contest was the SEC opener for both schools. The Lady Vols scored twice in the first half. Tennessee led 1-0 in the 19th minute. Mackenzie George scored...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy