Related
LOOK: Alabama fans' top tweets ahead of Week 3 matchup with ULM
Alabama escaped a close game against the Texas Longhorns on the road for Week 2. Now, the Crimson Tide returns home for a Week 3 matchup against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks. Alabama fans from across the country have taken to Twitter to voice their excitement for the game and talk about college football topics including other SEC teams and what went down last week.
Wiltfong Whiparound: LSU hosting two 5-star recruits for their SEC opener this weekend
247Sports' Steve Wiltfong previews LSU's recruiting visits for this upcoming weekend as they take on Mississippi State.
The Visitor List: Mississippi State vs. LSU
The LSU football staff is hosting an impressive group of recruits for the Southeastern Conference opener against Mississippi State. Head inside for the scoop on which recruits will be in town.
Ole Miss Roundup: No. 15 soccer defeats Kentucky in SEC opener
LEXINGTON, Ky. – In its SEC opening match, No. 15 Ole Miss (7-0-2) grabbed its first conference win of the season in a 2-1 victory on the road at Kentucky (7-2-0). The Rebels came out hot, scoring both goals in the first half, while holding the Wildcats scoreless in the second.
Gators commit T.J. Searcy was nearly at a loss for words inside the Swamp
A pair of additional SEC programs are still pushing hard for Gators defensive line commit T.J. Searcy.
Watch: St. John Bosco head coach Jason Negro discusses Braves' 34-7 win over Kahuku
BELLFLOWER, Calif. — In front of a full capacity Panish Family Stadium crowd, Power 25 No. 1 St. John Bosco delivered a dominant defensive performance to beat Kahuku (Hawaii) 34-7 on Saturday night. The Braves improved to 4-0 with the win and the Red Raiders dropped to 4-1. GAME STORY "I ...
Lady Vols defeat Florida in SEC opener
Tennessee (5-2-1, 1-0-0 SEC) won its fifth consecutive match Friday, defeating Florida 2-1 at Donald R. Dizney Stadium in Gainseville, Florida. Friday’s contest was the SEC opener for both schools. The Lady Vols scored twice in the first half. Tennessee led 1-0 in the 19th minute. Mackenzie George scored...
