Packers Star Is Reportedly Not Practicing On Thursday
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is not practicing on Thursday, despite a "good practice" session on Wednesday. Fortunately for the Packers, this practice absence has nothing to do with a setback in Bakhtiari's recovery process. Head coach Matt LaFleur says this scheduled rest day is all part of the star tackle's path to becoming fully healthy.
Bears vs. Packers game picks: Can Chicago leave Lambeau Field with a win?
The Chicago Bears (1-0) will battle the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football, where they’ll be looking to turn the tide in what’s been a one-sided rivalry over the last couple of decades. The Bears are coming a comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1)...
Report: Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette expected to play against New Orleans Saints
Good news for the Buccaneers ahead of their division opener.
Packers DB has brutal way of trolling Bears
The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears make no secret of their shared rivalry, and Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander issued a reminder of that on Friday ahead of the first meeting of 2022. Alexander, a veteran cornerback, said he always likes playing against the Bears, and part of that...
Packers look to continue their recent mastery of Bears
CHICAGO (1-0) at GREEN BAY (0-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC. OPENING LINE: Packers by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-0, Packers 0-1. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 103-95-6. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bears 45-30 on Dec. 12 in Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Bears beat 49ers...
Packers OL David Bakhtiari participates in 11-on-11 drills during practice Friday
The Green Bay Packers offensive line struggled in Week 1 sans their starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins. Bakhtiari was a non-participant in Thursday’s practice, and Jenkins was a limited participant. That seemed to indicate the pair might not start against the Chicago Bears in Week Two. The...
NFL Odds: Bears vs. Packers prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The Green Bay Packers host rival Chicago Bears for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bears-Packers prediction and pick. In what was one of the most entertaining games of Week 1, the Bears found themselves (1-0) after taking down the San Francisco 49ers 19-10. SF got out to a 10-0 lead and then Da Bears scored 19 straight. Dante Pettis scored a 51-yard touchdown followed by an 18-yard TD from Justin Fields to Equanimeous St. Brown. The rain wouldn’t stop pouring but that didn’t stop Fields from putting on a show.
Analyzing Packers' final injury report for Week 2 vs. Bears
The Green Bay Packers listed receiver Allen Lazard, left tackle David Bakhtiari, right tackle Elgton Jenkins and left guard Jon Runyan Jr. as questionable for Sunday’s Week 2 showdown with the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the team’s final injury report of Week 2:...
