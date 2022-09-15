Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption feesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: PDX begins installation of new hand-crafted wooden roof and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: SE Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshieldsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homelessEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Portland’s Mole Mole turns mole into an art form
The Oregonian ranked Portland food cart Mole Mole third best new food cart in Portland this year. For the full list, go here. Mole Mole is the ultimate family business. Roberto Flores, 43, creates the dishes alongside a sous chef, Alejandra Rendon, who happens to be his wife. His four sons help out when they’re not in school. And daughter Brenda Flores, 21, works the counter, does prep and handles other aspects of the business, like talking to the media. Roberto calls Brenda his “left hand.” Roberto is from Puebla, and has been perfecting his home state’s signature mole for years while working at various Portland restaurants, including Tamale Boy and Cha Cha Cha. The details are what sets Mole Mole’s mole apart. The dark version is semi-sweet and made with spices and nuts. The green has poblano peppers and jalapeños, pumpkin seeds and pistachios. The pink gets its color from beets. All three options are fresh, delicious and look lovely atop the individually painted Pueblan plates, a detail important to Brenda and Roberto. Mole Mole has been open for about a year and has become a popular spot, serving crowds of fans on Alberta Street. “Even during extreme weather,” Brenda said, “people still came.”
Hot darn, it's Hot Wheels Monster Trucks racin' in Portland!
The cool event takes place in the dark at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, with star trucks lighting up the arena.Lovers of little toy trucks and really big roaring trucks should make their way to Veterans Memorial Coliseum this weekend. For the first time, the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party takes over Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 17-18. Tickets start as low as $10 for kids and $20 for adults. Events are 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Trucks involved include Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot and more in competitions and battles. Event performances will also feature a dazzling dance party, spectacular laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. And, there'll be a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot Megasaurus and the electrifying high-flying freestyle motocross riders of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live. For tickets and information, see www.rosequarter.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
everout.com
This Week In Portland Food News: Jojo Opens, Portofino Says Goodbye, and A Spooky Pop-Up Is Headed to Hey Love
Fans of fried chicken and smash burgers, rejoice: The wildly popular comfort food truck Jojo's new brick-and-mortar location has arrived at last. Read on for more details and other updates, from an upcoming Piedmontese restaurant to a Halloween-themed pop-up bar inside Hey Love. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
The Portland Mercury
Dear Fred Meyer
You have no right to scan my license. Card me? Sure. We all know the info will be sold a 1000 times over. No thanks. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute information, progressive journalism, and fun things to do in Portland by making a small recurring monthly contribution. Never forget: Your help is essential and very much appreciated!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWEEK
Kells and Paddy’s Are Both Hosting New Festivals in the Heart of Downtown Portland
In a continued, spirited effort to get people to patronize downtown, Portland’s two Irish bars in the city’s core are hosting festivals over the next few weeks, though they’ll look quite different: One sticks to its Irish roots, while the other adopts a German theme for a day.
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend: Sept 16-18, 2022
Don't let the weekend slip away before making it to one or more of these fuss-free events, from El Grito to My People's Market 10 and from the Portland Zine Symposium to A Black Art Ecology of Portland and AUX/MUTE + Museum Free Day. Still lookin' for more ideas? Peep our guide to the top events of the week.
Depressed Cake Shop Portland creating community around baking and mental health
Depressed Cake Shop Portland is hosting a pop-up on Sunday to raise money for Baby Blues Connection, a nonprofit that helps support people going through mental health struggles while pregnant or after giving birth. Depressed Cake Shop is a nationwide organization that holds pop-ups to create a sense of community...
KXL
New AC Hotel by Marriott on Vancouver Waterfront
The owners of a new hotel held a celebration for opening a property right on the Vancouver waterfront, on West Columbia Way. Since the soft opening in June, managers say they’ve worked out the kinks and were ready for this week’s official grand opening for the AC Hotel by Marriott Vancouver Waterfront. Its selling features: lots of amenities, luxuries, fine food, a robot moving food and towels up and down on elevators to guest rooms, and great views of the Columbia River and Mount Hood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day in Portland on Sept. 18
Cheeseburgers are a perfect food. There need be no “but” attached to that statement, but, well, cheeseburgers are a perfect food that should probably be consumed in moderation. How much moderation is totally up to you and your arteries. But if you’re looking for an excuse to eat a burger, buckle up, Buttercup. It’s almost Sept. 18, also known as National Cheeseburger Day!
Portland’s Polish Festival celebration canceled over homeless encampment safety concerns
Portland's Polish Festival is canceling its annual celebration, citing safety concerns.
Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans: how to follow Portland’s final preseason game
What: The Portland Winterhawks take on the Tri-City Americans in Western Hockey League preseason action. When: Saturday, September 17, 6pm. Where: Toyota Arena, Kennewick, Washington. Watch/Listen: Possible audio coverage at winterhawks.com. Possible audio coverage at amshockey.com. Follow:. The box score. Refresh the box score as the game continues for updates.
Fracture Brewing near opening SE Portland taproom alongside BIPOC, LGBTQ+ focused food-cart pod
Fracture Brewing, a Portland brewery begun early this year by the husband and wife team of Darren and Ny Provenzano, is preparing to open its first taproom in Southeast Portland, with invite-only, trial-run events through the end of the month and a public opening expected in October. Fracture will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theoldmotor.com
1940s Vintage Street Scenes in Portland Oregon
Today we have a pair of vintage street scenes taken in Portland, OR, dating back to the 1940s. The lead image and the enlargeable version of it below dates to 1946 and is a view looking north on SW 6th Ave (State RT 99), from Washington St. Note the rare 1939 Lincoln Zephyr on the far-left and the road signs on the lamp post in front of “Rich’s Cigar” shop.
montavilla.net
A SE Division Party on Saturday
TriMet will host a grand opening celebration for the new FX2-Division bus line this Saturday. Activities will span three festival locations in SE Portland and Gresham. Each site features entertainment, prize giveaways, and food vendors. Attendees can take unlimited free rides on the new articulated FX buses along the route between noon and 6 p.m. on September 17th. The new service begins regular operation on Sunday the 18th, offering high-capacity and fast bus service along Division Street. Montavilla residents should arrive to the event at the SE 82nd and Division stop near Portland Community College, located at 2305 SE 82nd Avenue.
Cat’s out of the bag: Purrington’s announces it will close
Purrington’s Cat Lounge, the cat café that’s been giving feline lovers a place to sip and snuggle since 2015, announced Wednesday that it will close in November.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn
Popcorn. We love it, don’t we? But if you like your popcorn with just butter and salt, well, where have you been? Popcorn has gone gourmet!. At Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn kitchen and store in Newberg, the list of flavored popcorn is limited only by their imagination. The...
$2 cheeseburgers offered at Burgerville for National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day is just around the corner and the Northwest-based restaurant chain Burgerville isn’t missing an opportunity to reward its customers with a juicy deal to celebrate.
Sherwood's Regal Cinemas shuts its doors
The announcement was made on the Sherwood theatre's website on Thursday, Sept. 15 In a shock to movie lovers, Regal Cinemas Sherwood, located at 15995 S.W. Tualatin-Sherwood Road, has closed its doors, effective Thursday, Sept. 15. The theater announced its closure Thursday afternoon with a brief message on its website. "Regal Sherwood will be closed as of Thursday, September 15," the message reads. "We hope you check out our Regal Bridgeport Village location." A spokesperson for the theater chain, Richard Grover, provided the following statement. "Regal has made the decision to close our theatre located in Sherwood,"...
kptv.com
CouveCon at Vancouver Mall
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - From home design to comics, CouveCon has it all. The event taking place at Vancouver Mall this Saturday gives fans of pop culture and all things comic a new con to check out. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise got a preview of the event Friday morning.
Bed Bath & Beyond store closure list includes one Oregon store: full list
The beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close about 150 stores around the country. This week, the company released a list of which 56 stores would close their doors by the end of 2022. The exact closing dates have not yet been announced. The...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 3