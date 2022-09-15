ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Portland’s Mole Mole turns mole into an art form

The Oregonian ranked Portland food cart Mole Mole third best new food cart in Portland this year. For the full list, go here. Mole Mole is the ultimate family business. Roberto Flores, 43, creates the dishes alongside a sous chef, Alejandra Rendon, who happens to be his wife. His four sons help out when they’re not in school. And daughter Brenda Flores, 21, works the counter, does prep and handles other aspects of the business, like talking to the media. Roberto calls Brenda his “left hand.” Roberto is from Puebla, and has been perfecting his home state’s signature mole for years while working at various Portland restaurants, including Tamale Boy and Cha Cha Cha. The details are what sets Mole Mole’s mole apart. The dark version is semi-sweet and made with spices and nuts. The green has poblano peppers and jalapeños, pumpkin seeds and pistachios. The pink gets its color from beets. All three options are fresh, delicious and look lovely atop the individually painted Pueblan plates, a detail important to Brenda and Roberto. Mole Mole has been open for about a year and has become a popular spot, serving crowds of fans on Alberta Street. “Even during extreme weather,” Brenda said, “people still came.”
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Hot darn, it's Hot Wheels Monster Trucks racin' in Portland!

The cool event takes place in the dark at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, with star trucks lighting up the arena.Lovers of little toy trucks and really big roaring trucks should make their way to Veterans Memorial Coliseum this weekend. For the first time, the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party takes over Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 17-18. Tickets start as low as $10 for kids and $20 for adults. Events are 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Trucks involved include Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot and more in competitions and battles. Event performances will also feature a dazzling dance party, spectacular laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. And, there'll be a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot Megasaurus and the electrifying high-flying freestyle motocross riders of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live. For tickets and information, see www.rosequarter.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Dear Fred Meyer

You have no right to scan my license. Card me? Sure. We all know the info will be sold a 1000 times over. No thanks. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute information, progressive journalism, and fun things to do in Portland by making a small recurring monthly contribution. Never forget: Your help is essential and very much appreciated!
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
KXL

New AC Hotel by Marriott on Vancouver Waterfront

The owners of a new hotel held a celebration for opening a property right on the Vancouver waterfront, on West Columbia Way. Since the soft opening in June, managers say they’ve worked out the kinks and were ready for this week’s official grand opening for the AC Hotel by Marriott Vancouver Waterfront. Its selling features: lots of amenities, luxuries, fine food, a robot moving food and towels up and down on elevators to guest rooms, and great views of the Columbia River and Mount Hood.
VANCOUVER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Moda Center#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Stubhub#Ticketmaster#Ticket Sales#Performing#Trans Siberian Orchestra#Oregonlive Com
The Oregonian

Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day in Portland on Sept. 18

Cheeseburgers are a perfect food. There need be no “but” attached to that statement, but, well, cheeseburgers are a perfect food that should probably be consumed in moderation. How much moderation is totally up to you and your arteries. But if you’re looking for an excuse to eat a burger, buckle up, Buttercup. It’s almost Sept. 18, also known as National Cheeseburger Day!
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans: how to follow Portland’s final preseason game

What: The Portland Winterhawks take on the Tri-City Americans in Western Hockey League preseason action. When: Saturday, September 17, 6pm. Where: Toyota Arena, Kennewick, Washington. Watch/Listen: Possible audio coverage at winterhawks.com. Possible audio coverage at amshockey.com. Follow:. The box score. Refresh the box score as the game continues for updates.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Music
theoldmotor.com

1940s Vintage Street Scenes in Portland Oregon

Today we have a pair of vintage street scenes taken in Portland, OR, dating back to the 1940s. The lead image and the enlargeable version of it below dates to 1946 and is a view looking north on SW 6th Ave (State RT 99), from Washington St. Note the rare 1939 Lincoln Zephyr on the far-left and the road signs on the lamp post in front of “Rich’s Cigar” shop.
PORTLAND, OR
montavilla.net

A SE Division Party on Saturday

TriMet will host a grand opening celebration for the new FX2-Division bus line this Saturday. Activities will span three festival locations in SE Portland and Gresham. Each site features entertainment, prize giveaways, and food vendors. Attendees can take unlimited free rides on the new articulated FX buses along the route between noon and 6 p.m. on September 17th. The new service begins regular operation on Sunday the 18th, offering high-capacity and fast bus service along Division Street. Montavilla residents should arrive to the event at the SE 82nd and Division stop near Portland Community College, located at 2305 SE 82nd Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn

Popcorn. We love it, don’t we? But if you like your popcorn with just butter and salt, well, where have you been? Popcorn has gone gourmet!. At Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn kitchen and store in Newberg, the list of flavored popcorn is limited only by their imagination. The...
NEWBERG, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Sherwood's Regal Cinemas shuts its doors

The announcement was made on the Sherwood theatre's website on Thursday, Sept. 15 In a shock to movie lovers, Regal Cinemas Sherwood, located at 15995 S.W. Tualatin-Sherwood Road, has closed its doors, effective Thursday, Sept. 15. The theater announced its closure Thursday afternoon with a brief message on its website. "Regal Sherwood will be closed as of Thursday, September 15," the message reads. "We hope you check out our Regal Bridgeport Village location." A spokesperson for the theater chain, Richard Grover, provided the following statement. "Regal has made the decision to close our theatre located in Sherwood,"...
SHERWOOD, OR
kptv.com

CouveCon at Vancouver Mall

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - From home design to comics, CouveCon has it all. The event taking place at Vancouver Mall this Saturday gives fans of pop culture and all things comic a new con to check out. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise got a preview of the event Friday morning.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy