Cleveland, OH

numberfire.com

Abraham Toro operating third base for Mariners on Saturday

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Toro will take over the hot corner after Eugenio Suarez was given the night off versus Angels' right-hander Shohei Ohtani. numberFire's models project Toro to score 7.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
SEATTLE, WA
Akron Beacon Journal

From top to bottom, Guardians view Terry Francona as right manager to lead youthful roster

The Guardians knew to expect speed bumps in 2022, a season that could be seen as a transitional year while the roster was turned over to the organization's youth. They needed to "Let the Kids Play" and find out what they had all around the roster. But as they stand with a three-game lead in the American League Central Division heading into the final stretch of the season despite a wave of debuts and contributions from young...
MLB
numberfire.com

Myles Straw not in Guardians' Saturday Game 2 lineup

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Straw is being replaced in center field by Will Benson versus Twins starter Josh Winder. In 531 plate appearances this season, Straw has a .213 batting average with...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Corbin Carroll not in Thursday lineup for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Carroll is being replaced in left field by Stone Garrett versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 48 plate appearances this season, Carroll has a .279 batting average with a .912 OPS, 3 home...
PHOENIX, AZ
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
FOX Sports

Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini in Brewers' Saturday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. In 276 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .202 batting average with a .661...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Clement scores from 2nd on wild pitch, Guardians top Twins

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pinch-runner Ernie Clement raced home from second base on a wild pitch in the eighth inning for the go-ahead run and the AL-Central leading Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night in the opener of a crucial five-game series. Clement ran for Josh Naylor, who led off the eighth with a single and took second on Oscar Gonzalez’s single. Jhoan Duran’s 2-1 pitch to Andrés Giménez bounced in front of catcher Gary Sánchez and went back to the screen on the fly. Sánchez couldn’t find the ball initially and Clement rounded third and slid headfirst, beating Sánchez’s throw. Trevor Stephan (6-4) while Emmanuel Clase gave up an infield hit in the ninth, but got Gilberto Celestino on a groundout for his 36th save.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Person
Zach Plesac
Person
Mike Clevinger
Person
Jon Heyman
numberfire.com

Tyler Freeman taking seat Thursday for Guardians

Cleveland Guardians infielder Tyler Freeman is not in the starting lineup on Thursday afternoon against right-hander Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox. Amed Rosario will move to shortstop in place of Freeman while Steven Kwan takes over as the designated hitter. Will Benson will replace Freeman in the lineup to play left field and bat seventh.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Guardians Will Decide Their Postseason Fate This Week

The Cleveland Guardians now have a little bit of a cushion between themselves and the Chicago White Sox in the American League Central. After their win yesterday and the White Sox loss, Cleveland is now ahead of the South Siders by a full four games in the division. The Guardians...
CLEVELAND, OH

