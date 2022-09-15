Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla ChiuBerea, OH
Related
numberfire.com
Abraham Toro operating third base for Mariners on Saturday
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Toro will take over the hot corner after Eugenio Suarez was given the night off versus Angels' right-hander Shohei Ohtani. numberFire's models project Toro to score 7.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
From top to bottom, Guardians view Terry Francona as right manager to lead youthful roster
The Guardians knew to expect speed bumps in 2022, a season that could be seen as a transitional year while the roster was turned over to the organization's youth. They needed to "Let the Kids Play" and find out what they had all around the roster. But as they stand with a three-game lead in the American League Central Division heading into the final stretch of the season despite a wave of debuts and contributions from young...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Myles Straw not in Guardians' Saturday Game 2 lineup
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Straw is being replaced in center field by Will Benson versus Twins starter Josh Winder. In 531 plate appearances this season, Straw has a .213 batting average with...
numberfire.com
Corbin Carroll not in Thursday lineup for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Carroll is being replaced in left field by Stone Garrett versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 48 plate appearances this season, Carroll has a .279 batting average with a .912 OPS, 3 home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
Shane Bieber sharp as Guardians take Game 1 from Twins
Shane Bieber picked up his 11th win of the season and Amed Rosario went 4-for-5 with two RBIs as the
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. In 276 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .202 batting average with a .661...
Clement scores from 2nd on wild pitch, Guardians top Twins
CLEVELAND (AP) — Pinch-runner Ernie Clement raced home from second base on a wild pitch in the eighth inning for the go-ahead run and the AL-Central leading Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night in the opener of a crucial five-game series. Clement ran for Josh Naylor, who led off the eighth with a single and took second on Oscar Gonzalez’s single. Jhoan Duran’s 2-1 pitch to Andrés Giménez bounced in front of catcher Gary Sánchez and went back to the screen on the fly. Sánchez couldn’t find the ball initially and Clement rounded third and slid headfirst, beating Sánchez’s throw. Trevor Stephan (6-4) while Emmanuel Clase gave up an infield hit in the ninth, but got Gilberto Celestino on a groundout for his 36th save.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Tyler Freeman taking seat Thursday for Guardians
Cleveland Guardians infielder Tyler Freeman is not in the starting lineup on Thursday afternoon against right-hander Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox. Amed Rosario will move to shortstop in place of Freeman while Steven Kwan takes over as the designated hitter. Will Benson will replace Freeman in the lineup to play left field and bat seventh.
Yardbarker
The Guardians Will Decide Their Postseason Fate This Week
The Cleveland Guardians now have a little bit of a cushion between themselves and the Chicago White Sox in the American League Central. After their win yesterday and the White Sox loss, Cleveland is now ahead of the South Siders by a full four games in the division. The Guardians...
Twins target Guardians as five-game series begins
The Minnesota Twins open a five-game road series against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night — and plenty will be
Watch: Guardians OF Steven Kwan takes a foul ball off the top of his head
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan really used his head Friday night against the Minnesota Twins, pun intended. During the top of the sixth inning, Twins second baseman Nick Gordon hit a foul ball that sliced harmlessly into the left-field stands. Or so it seemed. In a nearly impossible turn of...
Comments / 0