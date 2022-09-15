ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints Thursday Injury Report: Week 2

By John Hendrix
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMy9q_0hx6kvuh00

Thursday's Saints injury report sees Alvin Kamara get downgraded due to a rib issue.

Thursday's injury report is out for the Saints, which has the same 11 players on it as Wednesday, but with some big changes on it. Here's the rundown.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Paulson Adebo (ankle), Alvin Kamara (rib)

LIMITED: Cam Jordan (hip), Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder), Dwayne Washington (hamstring), Jameis Winston (back), Landon Young (hip), Mark Ingram (ankle), Alontae Taylor (hip)

FULL: Marcus Maye (ankle), Calvin Throckmorton (illness)

Alvin Kamara was present during the stretching portion of practice open to the media, but did not appear to be participating on Thursday. The downgrade in status is not exactly encouraging for his outlok on Sunday against the Bucs, but we'll just have to see how things play out.

Mark Ingram, Ryan Ramczyk, and Cam Jordan were all participating, while Tre'Quan Smith was in a red non-contact jersey for the second day in a row. We'll get one more look at practice on Friday with designations for the game.

Read More Saints News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Buccaneers

With the New Orleans Saints hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, the main concern will be whether injuries will determine the outcome or not. Keep in mind that many of the Saints are banged up and currently listed as questionable for Week 2. Will others step up in their stead? We’ll make our Saints Week 2 predictions ahead of the New Orleans-Tampa Bay game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Michael Irvin Admits Cowboys Mistake: NFL World Reacts

All it took was one game for Michael Irvin to come to the conclusion that the Dallas Cowboys made a mistake trading Amari Cooper in the offseason. While on NFL Network this week, Irvin was brutally honest about the Cowboys' current receiving corps. "I love Michael Gallup, but he's no...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Washington, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
AthlonSports.com

Sean Payton Names The NFL's Best Quarterback, Says It's 'Obvious'

Ex-NFL head coach Sean Payton is one of the best talent evaluators in the game. But it doesn't take a genius to figure out who the NFL's best quarterback is. Payton told FS1's Colin Cowherd this week that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, and it's "obvious." He adds there's "no argument" to be made against his claim.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alvin Kamara, Mike Evans downgraded on Week 2 injury report vs. Buccaneers

That isn’t what you want to see. The New Orleans Saints downgraded star running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) on Thursday’s Week 2 injury report, making him and Paulson Adebo (ankle) their only two non-participants at Thursday’s practice session. Safety Marcus Maye (ankle) and guard Calvin Throckmorton (illness) were upgraded to full participation, while everyone else saw their statuses remain the same.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Maye
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury revealed

Good news for Chargers fans. The diagnosis of quarterback Justin Herbert’s injury that he sustained in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs is fractured rib cartilage, per head coach Brandon Staley. As a result, Herbert is day-to-day. Staley added that he could be back at practice next week,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Nfl#Sports#Bucs
Yardbarker

Bucs Injuries Are Worrisome Heading Into Saints Game

It was a bloodbath in Tampa Bay the last time the Bucs played the Saints. Not only did New Orleans steal a win at Raymond James Stadium by the unbelievable score of 9-0 last December, the Saints added injury to insult by knocking out several Bucs weapons on offense. Now...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Football
Yardbarker

Taysom Hill: New Orleans Saints X Factor

For the last six seasons, the New Orleans Saints have used Taysom Hill in just about every way you can use a football player, effectively to boot. He has played quarterback, tight end, special teams, however he is most dangerous in the wildcat! Taysom Hill is New Orleans Saints X factor.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Titans sign former 1st-round pick to practice squad

Takk McKinley is making his way back into the NFL. The Tennessee Titans signed McKinley to their practice squad, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. McKinley was a first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 out of UCLA. The pass-rusher had 17.5 sacks over four seasons with the Falcons. He played with the Browns last season but tore his Achilles tendon in Week 15, which likely made it difficult for him to find a new team this season.
NFL
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy