PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County

fox5atlanta.com
Puppy stolen from DeKalb County animal shelter found safe, two dogs still missing
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One of three dogs taken during a break-in at PAWS Atlanta is now back with the shelter and staff say they are hopeful the two other pups will be found safe. The break-in and burglary happened overnight Friday at the shelter, located on the 5200 block...
CBS 46
DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken. A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.
Update: Paws Atlanta shelter finds one of the dogs stolen Friday morning
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A metro animal shelter that says it had three puppies stolen on Friday says it has located one of the dogs. Emilia, a pit bull mix, was found safe with “a few scratches and a hungry belly” on Friday night, the shelter said.
1 dog found after 3 stolen from PAWS Atlanta shelter in Decatur
After three dogs were stolen early Friday morning from PAWS Atlanta, a no-kill animal shelter in Decatur, one puppy was ...
