Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: The Weather Will Match the Calendar
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A warm front is in the process of moving across Western New York. This will extend summer the conditions through at least the end of the weekend. As a result, you can expect temperatures to be running some 10 degrees above normal into Sunday. Considering this is officially the last weekend of the summer season, the weather will be be matching the calendar.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: The last weekend of summer will feel like it!
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Summer is coming to a close next week, and we’ll enjoy a nice last weekend with warm air and some sun. The clouds associated with a warm front lifting through the region Friday will slowly clear overnight, allowing for more sunshine on Saturday, and warmer air. Highs tomorrow will make it back into the lower 80s with dry weather. Sunday still looks pretty good with increasing clouds by later afternoon and just the slight chance of a shower or two by evening. Temperatures will once again reach the lower 80s.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Cool weather for Thursday with a warm-up this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mostly sunny skies are ahead for Thursday with temperatures in the 60s this afternoon with a north breeze off the lake. There will be a chill in the air on Thursday night as temperatures drop into the 40s for much of the region away from Lake Ontario. Fair weather is ahead on Friday with temperatures in the low 70s. Looking ahead to the weekend, some warmer air will return as temperatures reach the low 80s.
WHEC TV-10
Missing woman found after Southern California mudslides
YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who went missing after recent flash floods unleashed mudslides that swept through her town in the Southern California mountains has been found dead under a pile of mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
Missing Persons: 11 and 12-year-old
CHILI, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing boys from the Hillside Crestwood Children’s Center at 2075 Scottsville Road in Chili. Michael Newsome, 11, and Navarius Davis, 12, were last seen skateboarding in the courtyard of the Crestwood complex. Michael is about 4’1”, 75 pounds. Last seen wearing green shorts with black and red sneakers. Navarius is about 5’1′, 100 pounds. Last seen wearing a white shirt, maroon shorts and red sneakers.
WHEC TV-10
NYS accepting climate resiliency funding applications
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced Friday that it is accepting applications for more than $3 billion in climate resiliency funding. State agencies, counties, cities, towns, villages, and tribal governments are all encouraged to apply for the funding intended to mitigate the effects of climate change. The...
WHEC TV-10
Murder suspect located in Nevada
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester police report that they have identified the person who allegedly shot and killed a man on State Street last month. An investigation by the Major Crimes Unit revealed that Saquan Felton, 29, shot and killed Jameik Foster Sr., 27, on Aug. 21. at 547 State Street.
WHEC TV-10
New Ogden police chief appointed
OGDEN, N.Y. (WHEC) — The town of Ogden has a new top cop. The town board appointed Sergeant Travis Gray as the next police chief on Wednesday night. Gray has served in the Ogden police department since 2011 and received numerous awards, including the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Lifesaving Award. Among other trainings and certifications, Gray just graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
Minnesota governor rolls out plan to fight climate change
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Friday rolled out a framework for fighting climate change that shows his proposed direction on the environment if he wins a second term, a sweeping plan that would slash carbon emissions and speed the switchover to electric vehicles. Walz announced...
WHEC TV-10
Abrams’ strategy to boost turnout: Early voting commitments
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Stacey Abrams, Georgia Democrats’ nominee for governor, is launching an intensive effort to get out the vote by urging potential supporters to cast in-person ballots the first week of early voting as she tries to navigate the state’s new election laws. The strategy,...
WHEC TV-10
Police search for man convicted in death of Cummings’ nephew
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are searching for a man found guilty earlier this week of conspiring to kill a college student who was a nephew of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland. A jury found Rashad Dooley guilty Wednesday of conspiracy to commit first-degree...
WHEC TV-10
Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
Comments / 0