ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Summer is coming to a close next week, and we’ll enjoy a nice last weekend with warm air and some sun. The clouds associated with a warm front lifting through the region Friday will slowly clear overnight, allowing for more sunshine on Saturday, and warmer air. Highs tomorrow will make it back into the lower 80s with dry weather. Sunday still looks pretty good with increasing clouds by later afternoon and just the slight chance of a shower or two by evening. Temperatures will once again reach the lower 80s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO