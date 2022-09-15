See Blake Lively’s Red Carpet Baby Bump In Under-The-Radar Pregnancy Announcement With Ryan Reynolds

In the most subtle, yet unsubtle of ways, Blake Lively announced her fourth pregnancy today. The actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, have three girls: James, 7, Inez, 5 and Betty, 2.

Rather than through an official announcement, the world found out about Baby #4 through a red carpet photo. The picture shows Lively in a gorgeous sparkly gold dress that highlights her baby bump as she walked the carpet at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit. Check it out:

(Image credit: (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

I think Blake Lively is one of the most fashionable celebrities and after her iconic, metallic, reversible Met Gala look , it makes sense that she showed up to the event in another sparkly outfit that is somehow both vintage and modern.

This nonchalant and fashionable form of an announcement shouldn’t really come as a surprise. Flashing back in the history of Lively and Reynold's relationship to 2019, Lively announced the pregnancy of their third child by showing up to her husband’s premiere of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu in a bright yellow dress that highlighted her bump.

Lively and Reynolds are one of the most googled celebrity couples and are loved by many; in short, they are an iconic power couple. While they are incredibly popular they do lead fairly private lives, keeping their kid's faces out of the public eye for the most part. The two also prioritize time with their kids and make sure to split their work so they can stay with their kids , Reynolds sweetly explained this by saying “as long as we are together, we’re home.”

While they do make sure to alternate projects and care for three young children, the couple stays incredibly busy, all the time.

Between 2021 and 2022, Reynolds released four movies, including Free Guy and The Adam Project . He also found his way onto the 2022 TV schedule with his docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, which is about the English football team he co-chairs with It's Always Sunny in Philidelphia star Rob McElhenney.

Meanwhile, Lively made her directorial debut this year with her pal Taylor Swift. She directed the music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” which also starred Miles Teller . Not long after the music video, it was announced that Lively's feature directorial debut would be for a film called Seconds , which is based off a graphic novel by Bryan Lee O’Malley, the creator of the Scott Pilgrim books.

If you didn’t think films, football club ownership and three kids were enough, the couple also owns multiple companies. Notably, Reynolds owns large shares in Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile, while Lively has Betty Buzz, a company that sells non-alcoholic mixers.

So let’s pause for a moment and take this all in. Lively and Reynolds both star in blockbuster movies, one directs, the other produces, and they both have large stakes in various companies… plus they have three kids with a fourth on the way. Talk about a power couple!