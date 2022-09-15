ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys

Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
The Spun

Michael Irvin Admits Cowboys Mistake: NFL World Reacts

All it took was one game for Michael Irvin to come to the conclusion that the Dallas Cowboys made a mistake trading Amari Cooper in the offseason. While on NFL Network this week, Irvin was brutally honest about the Cowboys' current receiving corps. "I love Michael Gallup, but he's no...
The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
People

FanSided

Stat from Sunday’s loss to Steelers should have Bengals fans optimistic

The Cincinnati Bengals may not have started this season well coming off an AFC Championship campaign, but hope shouldn’t be lost yet. The Cincinnati Bengals faced a tough loss in their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They lost 23-20 in overtime, with star quarterback Joe Burrow throwing four interceptions during the game, nearly as many as he had throughout his entire first NFL season. There were several reasons to lose hope, but one PFF stat should bring optimism toward the rest of the season.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday's Dan Marino News

Dan Marino is considered the greatest player to ever wear a Miami Dolphins uniform, doing so for the entirety of his Hall of Fame career. But he made a surprise admission this week that has a lot of people buzzing. In a recent interview, Marino admitted that there was a...
Daily Mail

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy calls out Kellen Moore, telling the offensive coordinator 'we've got to be a little bit smarter'... as life without Dak Prescott begins for Dallas

Tensions are already bubbling in Dallas following Dak Prescott's thumb injury, as head coach Mike McCarthy called out offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Friday. The Cowboys are 0-1 following a deflating 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 1, and while Prescott will now miss six to eight weeks, according to ESPN, the offense was not exactly setting the world on fire before Prescott exited the game in the fourth quarter.
CBS Pittsburgh

Primanti Bros. offers T.J. Watt light duty job while on injured reserve list

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is rehabbing an injury, Primanti's is offering him a light duty job.The offer comes just after the team placed Watt on the injured reserved list.Primanti's says its light duty work includes greeting guests, taking online orders, and seating new customers.The company says Watt can start as soon as he's available. 
