Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys
Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take
Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Michael Irvin Admits Cowboys Mistake: NFL World Reacts
All it took was one game for Michael Irvin to come to the conclusion that the Dallas Cowboys made a mistake trading Amari Cooper in the offseason. While on NFL Network this week, Irvin was brutally honest about the Cowboys' current receiving corps. "I love Michael Gallup, but he's no...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Not Happy With Hit On Star Quarterback
Thursday night's battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers may not have lived up to everyone's hopes in the scoring department, but it delivered riveting action. Kansas City emerged victorious thanks to a late pick-six that gave the team a 24-17 lead. The game wasn't without its...
With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts
With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger And Unnamed Partner Will Compete In Competitive Charity Golf Event In October
The Pittsburgh Steelers are experiencing Sundays differently than they have for the last 18 years in 2022. Former starting quarterback and future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger hung up his cleats back in January. The Super Bowl winning quarterback has been up to a lot during the short time he has been retired.
Tyreek Hill Mocked By Chiefs Fans For His Mahomes Tweet
Tobin and Leroy reacted to a wild Thursday Night Football game that was full of big hits, big mistakes and big throws from Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was watching his former
Joe Montana, Steve Young believe 49ers are smart for bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo
The media is begging for a quarterback controversy in San Francisco, and there are no two people who are more familiar with that situation than Joe Montana and Steve Young. Both 49ers legends have some thoughts on the topic. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle spoke with Montana and...
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
Former Chiefs kicker believes Joey Bosa delivered a dirty hit on Patrick Mahomes
The Chiefs had the ball deep in their own half of the field late in the first half of Thursday’s game against the Chargers when a penalty flag was thrown. Amazon’s Kirk Herbstreit thought Chargers star pass rusher Joey Bosa would be called for the penalty for hitting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ legs.
How to watch the NFL’s new Thursday Night Football live online for free—and without cable
Amazon, which will broadcast Thursday Night Football in 2022, plans to offer the games a bit differently than fans are used to. Thursday night football, for the past few years, has been the domain of the NFL Network and Fox. But starting Sept. 15, change is in the air. Just...
Stat from Sunday’s loss to Steelers should have Bengals fans optimistic
The Cincinnati Bengals may not have started this season well coming off an AFC Championship campaign, but hope shouldn’t be lost yet. The Cincinnati Bengals faced a tough loss in their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They lost 23-20 in overtime, with star quarterback Joe Burrow throwing four interceptions during the game, nearly as many as he had throughout his entire first NFL season. There were several reasons to lose hope, but one PFF stat should bring optimism toward the rest of the season.
NFL World Reacts To Friday's Dan Marino News
Dan Marino is considered the greatest player to ever wear a Miami Dolphins uniform, doing so for the entirety of his Hall of Fame career. But he made a surprise admission this week that has a lot of people buzzing. In a recent interview, Marino admitted that there was a...
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward on favored Patriots: 'I don't give a damn'
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 1, but they are slight underdogs at home to the 0-1 Patriots in Week 2. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward couldn't care less. "I don't give a damn about point spreads or whatever," he told reporters....
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy calls out Kellen Moore, telling the offensive coordinator 'we've got to be a little bit smarter'... as life without Dak Prescott begins for Dallas
Tensions are already bubbling in Dallas following Dak Prescott's thumb injury, as head coach Mike McCarthy called out offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Friday. The Cowboys are 0-1 following a deflating 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 1, and while Prescott will now miss six to eight weeks, according to ESPN, the offense was not exactly setting the world on fire before Prescott exited the game in the fourth quarter.
Primanti Bros. offers T.J. Watt light duty job while on injured reserve list
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is rehabbing an injury, Primanti's is offering him a light duty job.The offer comes just after the team placed Watt on the injured reserved list.Primanti's says its light duty work includes greeting guests, taking online orders, and seating new customers.The company says Watt can start as soon as he's available.
