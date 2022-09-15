ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaver Lake, CA

KMPH.com

House destroyed after fire in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A house has been destroyed after a large fire Friday night in Fresno County. Fresno County Fire, along with Sanger Fire, responded to a house fire on Indianola Avenue, near American Avenue in Del Rey. In the video, you can see a house fully...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Missing woman found dead after Southern California mudslides

YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth...
YUCAIPA, CA
2news.com

Forest Falls Flash Flooding In Southern California

Rescuers are searching for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes and damaged or destroyed 30 homes in Southern California mountains. Cleanup efforts and damage assessments are ongoing Wednesday in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles. Evacuation orders also remain in place. Meanwhile firefighters held back a week-old blaze that gained renewed strength and forced more evacuations along foothills of the Sierra Nevada in the northern part of the state. Some structures burned, but crews were able to keep flames from entering the town of Foresthill.
FORESTHILL, CA
Gizmodo

See the Wreckage Left by California's Landslides

Southern California is cleaning up after massive landslides this past weekend destroyed homes and washed away cars in small mountain communities. Tropical Storm Kay brought strong winds and torrential rain to Southern California last week, giving the area some respite from the region’s ongoing drought and recent heat waves. But it also triggered landslides in the Forest Falls, Oak Glen, and Yucaipa communities in the San Bernardino mountains. The area is fire-scarred, creating the conditions for the destructive debris flow, the Guardian explained. Displaced trees, mud, and rocks damaged roads and filled homes with several feet of muck, per ABC News.
CALIFORNIA STATE
rtands.com

Another milestone on high-speed rail project in California

The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between S.R. 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of the city of Hanford. It is 212 ft...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some

Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns for Retirement in California

California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
FRESNO, CA
KTLA

How did California avoid rolling blackouts during the recent heatwave?

A brutal heatwave across much of California stressed the state’s power grid and left millions of people on edge worrying about whether or not their homes could have their power knocked off. According to the California Independent System Operator, the power grid set an all-time record for energy delivered on Tuesday, Sept. 6, but rotating […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
redlandscommunitynews.com

Global warming requires that Redlands conserve more water

As a professional engineer who has worked on water projects throughout Southern California, I can tell you that I am very concerned about climate change and how it is impacting water supplies locally and globally. Here in California our main reservoir of water comes from Sierra snowpack, which has been...
REDLANDS, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Cracking Down on Loud Vehicle Noise Pollution

Across the country, noise pollution from loud vehicles has become a significant problem in local communities, including Laguna Beach. According to observations by law enforcement, custom-made or aftermarket equipment that modifies vehicle exhausts to exceed noise limits set by state law is often the root of the problem. Noise pollution...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
KMPH.com

Vehicle ripped in half on Highway 41 in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP is currently on the scene of a major crash on Highway 41 in Madera. The crash is on the northbound Highway 41 near Avenue 15, in the Madera Ranchos. CHP says at least one woman has been killed, and another elderly woman was flown...
MADERA, CA

