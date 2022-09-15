Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Explosion at power plant near Shaver Lake being investigated
Workers were forced to evacuate after a circuit breaker exploded inside a Power Station Tunnel near Shaver Lake.
KMPH.com
House destroyed after fire in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A house has been destroyed after a large fire Friday night in Fresno County. Fresno County Fire, along with Sanger Fire, responded to a house fire on Indianola Avenue, near American Avenue in Del Rey. In the video, you can see a house fully...
SFGate
Missing woman found dead after Southern California mudslides
YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth...
California’s Next Climate Mandate Is End to Sales of Diesel-Only Trucks in 2040
New big rigs and other trucks will have to be zero-emissions in 2040 — ending their decades-long reliance on high-polluting diesel — under a proposed regulation unveiled by the California Air Resources Board. Under the proposal, manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2news.com
Forest Falls Flash Flooding In Southern California
Rescuers are searching for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes and damaged or destroyed 30 homes in Southern California mountains. Cleanup efforts and damage assessments are ongoing Wednesday in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles. Evacuation orders also remain in place. Meanwhile firefighters held back a week-old blaze that gained renewed strength and forced more evacuations along foothills of the Sierra Nevada in the northern part of the state. Some structures burned, but crews were able to keep flames from entering the town of Foresthill.
Gizmodo
See the Wreckage Left by California's Landslides
Southern California is cleaning up after massive landslides this past weekend destroyed homes and washed away cars in small mountain communities. Tropical Storm Kay brought strong winds and torrential rain to Southern California last week, giving the area some respite from the region’s ongoing drought and recent heat waves. But it also triggered landslides in the Forest Falls, Oak Glen, and Yucaipa communities in the San Bernardino mountains. The area is fire-scarred, creating the conditions for the destructive debris flow, the Guardian explained. Displaced trees, mud, and rocks damaged roads and filled homes with several feet of muck, per ABC News.
Most significant storm in months for Northern California on the way with rain, mountain snow
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the potential for a powerful storm to bring rain and what would be the season's first mountain snow to Northern California from Sunday through Monday. A sprawling area of low pressure in the eastern Pacific Ocean is expected to track southeast this weekend and remain...
rtands.com
Another milestone on high-speed rail project in California
The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between S.R. 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of the city of Hanford. It is 212 ft...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
moorparkreporter.com
Expected downpour turns into a heavy let down for Ventura County residents
This past weekend, Southern California faced winds and rain brought on by Tropical Storm Kay following a severe 10-day heat wave. For many Ventura County residents, the storm did not live up to its expectations. The highly anticipated Tropical Storm Kay was expected to bring heavy winds, rain and flooding...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns for Retirement in California
California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal Residents Still Shouldn't Water Lawns Right Now, But Hang In There
The project to repair a critical pipeline in Southern California, forcing millions of residents to stop outdoor watering for two weeks, is almost done. "This area tends to be more green just because it's where we tend to water the most and congregate the most," Adrian McGee said. What was...
How did California avoid rolling blackouts during the recent heatwave?
A brutal heatwave across much of California stressed the state’s power grid and left millions of people on edge worrying about whether or not their homes could have their power knocked off. According to the California Independent System Operator, the power grid set an all-time record for energy delivered on Tuesday, Sept. 6, but rotating […]
redlandscommunitynews.com
Global warming requires that Redlands conserve more water
As a professional engineer who has worked on water projects throughout Southern California, I can tell you that I am very concerned about climate change and how it is impacting water supplies locally and globally. Here in California our main reservoir of water comes from Sierra snowpack, which has been...
iheart.com
This Is Where The “Big One” Will Strike In California, New Study Reveals
Researchers say the Rodgers Creek Fault in Northern California, which runs from the San Pablo Bay north through central Sonoma County, could well become the source of the state’s next major earthquake. The San Francisco Chronicle says the fault is a main strand along the boundary between the North...
Mosquito Fire map shows where homes were destroyed
Damage assessment teams are on the ground beginning to identify the homes destroyed by the Mosquito Fire.
lagunabeachindy.com
Cracking Down on Loud Vehicle Noise Pollution
Across the country, noise pollution from loud vehicles has become a significant problem in local communities, including Laguna Beach. According to observations by law enforcement, custom-made or aftermarket equipment that modifies vehicle exhausts to exceed noise limits set by state law is often the root of the problem. Noise pollution...
KMPH.com
Vehicle ripped in half on Highway 41 in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP is currently on the scene of a major crash on Highway 41 in Madera. The crash is on the northbound Highway 41 near Avenue 15, in the Madera Ranchos. CHP says at least one woman has been killed, and another elderly woman was flown...
California may permanently shrink discounts for low-income internet, cellular customers
DURING THE PANDEMIC, California took major steps to boost cell phone and internet access to vulnerable communities throughout the state, especially to low-income households. In July 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a $6 billion statewide plan to expand high-speed internet infrastructure in rural and other under-resourced regions. And...
Comments / 0