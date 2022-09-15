Rescuers are searching for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes and damaged or destroyed 30 homes in Southern California mountains. Cleanup efforts and damage assessments are ongoing Wednesday in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles. Evacuation orders also remain in place. Meanwhile firefighters held back a week-old blaze that gained renewed strength and forced more evacuations along foothills of the Sierra Nevada in the northern part of the state. Some structures burned, but crews were able to keep flames from entering the town of Foresthill.

