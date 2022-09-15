ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Banana 101.5

Live Your Best Life In This Unique Lake Fenton Home

The cedar and stone exterior make this Lake Fenton home truly one of a kind. If you have always dreamed of lake living but don't want a cookie-cutter house identical to your neighbor's home, this is it. This custom-built house is unique and timeless. This home features an open floor plan, beautiful cathedral ceilings, large exposed beams, and a complete stone-to-ceiling natural fireplace.
LAKE FENTON, MI
Banana 101.5

100 Things Kids Bought in the 1960s

Return with us now – to those thrilling days of the 1960s.....when kids first started buying their own junk with their own money!. I loved growing up in a Michigan small town. Kids could (and still can) find the coolest little things in little downtown shops...many things you couldn't find elsewhere.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
City
Marquette, MI
Banana 101.5

Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Cheapest Places?

Living cheap does not equal living poorly - especially in these Michigan places. If living well, not frivolous or extravagant is your idea of the perfect life, you can achieve the American dream in the Great Lakes State. You do not have to break the bank to live a comfortable life, and these ten Michigan cities are proof of that.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Ring From the 1700s Unearthed at French Fort in Michigan

An archaeology student made a rare discovery while digging on a French fort in Southwest Michigan: A heart-shaped ring believed to be from the 1700s. The "Jesuit Ring" is believed to be a trade trinket that dates back to when the Southwest Michigan region was known as 'New France,' dozens of years before Michigan officially was admitted to the United States in 1837.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Haunted#Scares#Haunted Houses#The Perry Hotel#The Masonic Temple#The Landmark Inn
Banana 101.5

Michigan Families to Receive Extra SNAP Benefits During September

About 700,000 Michigan families who depend on the SNAP food program will be receiving an extra payment during the month of September. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a program that helps Michigan families who qualify buy groceries and other necessities. About 1.3 people from 700,000 households benefit from the program.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
Banana 101.5

Your Heating Bill in Michigan This Winter Might Make You Cry

You may want to prepare for higher heating bills this winter. According to a recent interview with Chevron CEO Mike Wirth on CNN, he stated that natural gas prices could be "significantly higher" during the upcoming winter throughout the United States. That is definitely now the news we want to hear as the cold winter gets closer and closer.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Michigan’s Dumbest: Two Women Arrested for Stealing Michigan State Police Tent

Two women are facing charges after they were captured on surveillance video stealing a Michigan State Police tent in Traverse City earlier this year. The incident took place during the National Cherry Festival celebration in July. Michigan State Police officers provided security for the annual event and hosted a booth to recruit anyone who may have been interested in a career in law enforcement.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Power Outages Are on the Rise and Michigan is Leading the Way

Power outages and brownouts in the United States are happening more frequently and Michigan is one of three states where they have become chronic. New research released Wednesday (9/14) indicates that the demand for electricity continues to increase because of climate change while the country's energy infrastructure continues to age and grow more unreliable.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Michigan Man’s Daughter Blames Dad’s QAnon Obsession for Deadly Shootings

The daughter of an Oakland County man who fatally shot his wife and dog on Sunday blames his obsession with QAnon conspiracy theories for his rampage. Police shot and killed 53-year-old Igor Lanis after he allegedly killed his wife and dog in their Walled Lake home on Sunday (9/11). Another daughter, who was in the home at the time, was shot but not fatally wounded. Police arrived at the scene shortly after 4 am Sunday after the 25-year-old called 911 to report that she'd been shot by her father.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Remembering Those Lost on 9/11 with Ties to Flint & Michigan

As we stop and remember that fateful day 21 years ago that shook our country to the core, it's comforting to know that we still honor and remember those lost. Social media was flooded today with people taking the time to stop and reflect on the September 11, 2001 attacks that claimed the lives of 2997 and left countless others injured. Of those fatal victims, 2,753 were killed in the World Trade Center and the surrounding area, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania. These deaths included 265 on the four planes. The attacks remain the deadliest terrorist act in world history.
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy