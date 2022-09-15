The Beavers will look to keep the good times rolling after starting the season 2-0 for the first time in eight years. After winning its first two games of the season, Oregon State football now has another opponent to face: expectations. The Beavers are 2-0 after the first two weeks of the season, something the team has not done since Mike Riley's final season with the team in 2014. After an impressive season-opening 34-17 win over Boise State, OSU went down to Fresno and scraped out a 35-31 win on the final play of the game. Now, OSU heads north...

