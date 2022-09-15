Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
EOU Women’s Soccer Remains in the Top 25
LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) The NAIA announced the second 2022 Women’s Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll on Wednesday morning. The Mountaineers have remained in the Top 25 poll at No.22 nationally. The Mounties are 3-1-1 on the season with their lone loss being against No. 1 Keiser University in the first game of the season.
Oregon State football vs. Montana State: How to watch, what to watch for
The Beavers will look to keep the good times rolling after starting the season 2-0 for the first time in eight years. After winning its first two games of the season, Oregon State football now has another opponent to face: expectations. The Beavers are 2-0 after the first two weeks of the season, something the team has not done since Mike Riley's final season with the team in 2014. After an impressive season-opening 34-17 win over Boise State, OSU went down to Fresno and scraped out a 35-31 win on the final play of the game. Now, OSU heads north...
Tri-City Herald
BYU vs. Oregon schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) BYU: We'll see if the Cougars get Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney back on the field for this crucial game. BYU's top 2 wide receivers were missing last week in the win over Baylor, and they'll be needed against Oregon's solid pass defense. Chase Roberts had over 100 yards last week with those 2 out, but Jaren Hall needs more targets to come out of Eugene with this win while the Cougars try to develop their ground game, which was under 3 ypc last week.
KVAL
Winter weather possible in Oregon as fall approaches
EUGENE, Ore. — Mother Nature flipped a switch this week. Turning the summer heat off and the fall chill on for Western Oregon. Oregon's high country might skip straight to winter this weekend. Cooler mountain air returns with the increase chance of moisture. Western Oregon's rain chances are slim...
Oregon Pine Cone Hunter Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History
Sheesh, talk about a MONSTER. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, an elk in Union County, Oregon with antlers with a size of 406 6/8 has officially been recorded, giving it the second place record for a Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The elk’s skull and antlers...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Regenerative Ranching Event for Women Ranchers in NE Oregon
UNION COUNTY – (Release from Northeast Oregon Economic Development District) On October 5th women ranchers from Baker, Union, and Wallowa counties are invited to gather in Union, Oregon for a day of community building and hands-on learning. The gathering is the second in a series of events aimed to give women in ranching additional tools to build ranch resilience through regenerative practices. Participants will see how tools for working within local ecosystem processes are applied, including on-ranch soil monitoring and testing, forage evaluation and other methods to inform decision-making. Chris Schactschneider, Livestock and Range Extension Coordinator, Oregon State University will share his work on utilizing livestock to achieve management or ecological goals. Hosted by American Farmland Trust (AFT), Northeastern Oregon Economic Development District (NEOEDD) and other partners, the gathering is free, lunch is provided, and travel and childcare stipends are available. Registration is required.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two-Day Blood Draw Yield 248 Units
LA GRANDE – Another successful blood draw took place in La Grande this week. The two-day event took place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints this past Tuesday and Wednesday and in total 248 units of blood were collected. This brings the total for 2022 so far to 926 units.The total goal for 2022 is 1000 units. Organizers hope that they will be able to meet that goal after the next blood draw event, which is planned for November.
elkhornmediagroup.com
BHS Senior Lucas Metz Earns National Rural and Small-Town Award
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City School District) Lucas Metz, a senior at Baker High School (BHS), has earned the National Rural and Small-Town Award (NRSTA) from the College Board National Recognition Program. “I am so proud of Lucas,” said BHS Principal Skye Flanagan. “He’s smart, hard-working,...
beachconnection.net
Ghost Tours of Oregon Coast's Heceta Head Lighthouse BnB Offered
(Florence, Oregon) – There's shades of the old flick Ghost and Mrs. Muir here, at this ancient Oregon coast lighthouse. Purportedly a harmless, even friendly spirit wanders the keeper's quarters at Florence's Heceta Head Lighthouse, scaring people but maybe even cleaning up on occasion. She doesn't dole out advice, like the ghost in the old '60s movie, but she seems like she's trying to be helpful. (Photo copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
theportlandmedium.com
Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire
Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
Courthouse News Service
Oregon water district prepared to fight conservationists to keep Winchester Dam
ROSEBURG, Ore. (CN) — The legal battle over Oregon's controversial Winchester Dam is scheduled to heat up in May 2023, when an extended stay ends in the battle between WaterWatch of Oregon and Winchester Water District. The water district says it's ready for the fight. "People that are suing...
Lebanon-Express
Striking Weyerhaeuser workers to rally in Lebanon
Weyerhaeuser workers striking over low wage increases and high health care premiums plan to rally Saturday at the company's Santiam Sawmill in Lebanon. Workers have been picketing Oregon and Washington locations since midnight Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Friday, Sept. 16 news release from the International Association of Machinist & Aerospace Workers District Lodge in Gladstone.
kiowacountypress.net
After devastating eastern Oregon hailstorm, neighbors lend support
(Oregon News Service) After a devastating hailstorm in eastern Oregon, community members are lending each other a helping hand. In mid-August, a severe storm dropped hail the size of baseballs on the town of Wallowa. It damaged nearly every vehicle in the town of 800, smashed windows and battered roofs.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Motorcyclist injured in collision near Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA – A Portland man was injured Wednesday while riding a motorcycle on State Route 125 at milepost 8, two miles north of Walla Walla. The Washington State Patrol reports Brian Danaher, 32, ran off the roadway shortly after 10 p.m. Danaher is charged with driving under the...
Cedar Creek Fire grows by nearly 1,000 acres; evacuation levels lowered, burnouts boost smoke
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Firefighters are conducting burnouts to rob the 93,427-acre Cedar Creek Fire of fuel to advance, though that also has contributed to the heavy smoke keeping some areas of the High Desert at unhealthy air quality levels. The post Cedar Creek Fire grows by nearly 1,000 acres; evacuation levels lowered, burnouts boost smoke appeared first on KTVZ.
klcc.org
Eugene retailers produce 'abysmal' rate of sales to underage decoys
A recent decoy operation to see if Eugene-area retailers would sell alcohol to minors yielded the worst results in the decades-old program. Over two days this summer, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission sent 18-to-20-year-olds into more than two dozen stores in the Eugene and Springfield area. The result: nearly two-thirds of them sold alcohol to the underage, undercover buyers.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wallowa Land Takes on an Addition 34 Acres
Wallowa County (Release from Wallowa Land Trust) As part of our continuing efforts to conserve the unique natural setting surrounding Wallowa Lake, we are pleased to announce that we are now official members of Wallowa Lake Village! Thanks to the generosity of the Wiggins-Graybeal family, Wallowa Land Trust now owns ~34 acres at the south end of Wallowa Lake. This steeply forested property will be managed for habitat with the hope that it can someday become a permanent part of the East Moraine Community Forest.
Thieves steal newlyweds' most prized possessions during Oregon coast honeymoon
SEAL ROCK, Ore. — What was supposed to be a beautiful honeymoon along the Oregon coast turned into a devastating experience for one newlywed couple when someone broke into their truck and stole all their belongings. Last Saturday, Carli and Joe Ghiorso took a vow to spend the rest...
focushillsboro.com
Why Are Oregon Highway Officials Preparing Buses? What Is Going To Happen?
Highway officials in Oregon are putting together buses for rail passengers on affected lines in anticipation of a probable countrywide strike by freight railroad workers that might cause the cancellation of all trains across the United States as early as Friday. Along with long-distance lines, numerous shorter state-supported routes have...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Addressing Youth Substance Abuse in the La Grande School District
LA GRANDE – Substance abuse comes in many different forms and can involve many different age groups. Curiosity, peer pressure and even apathy toward one’s own health can also quickly foster addictive habits among youth. La Grande School Resource Officer Justin Hernandez has a front row seat to ongoing substance abuse patterns in the district and is taking steps to address addiction and unhealthy habits in the classroom.
