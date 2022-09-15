Read full article on original website
National Union of Students president is suspended after investigation into 'anti-Jewish slur'
The president of the National Union of Students has been suspended for alleged anti-Semitism, it emerged last night. Shaima Dallali was stood down from the role after an investigation was launched into ‘very serious’ allegations in April. It comes just months after the Government cut ties with the...
Social media execs testify on efforts to stop online anti-Semitism
Social media executives explained on Friday efforts to combat hate on their platforms at the first hearing of the Inter-Parliamentary Task Force to Combat Online Anti-Semitism.
Anti-Defamation League promotes author who compared Israeli policy to Nazi actions during the Holocaust
FIRST ON FOX – The Anti-Defamation League promoted an author on its website who previously drew comparisons between the Holocaust and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which appears to be at odds with the organization's mission to fight against anti-Semitism. The ADL promoted an author named Beverley Naidoo – specifically, her...
Judge orders Biden admin to turn over Fauci, Jean-Pierre 'misinformation' emails sent to social media giants
A federal judge in Louisiana ruled Tuesday that the Biden administration has 21 days to turn over all relevant emails sent by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Dr. Anthony Fauci to social media platforms regarding alleged misinformation and the censorship of social media content. The decision by Judge...
Fetterman's press secretary tweeted she was 'mortified' to be American, made insensitive remarks on minorities
Pennsylvania Senate Democratic nominee John Fetterman's campaign press secretary said she was "mortified to be an American" after the 2016 presidential election and shared potentially insensitive remarks about Africans and Indians in past posts shared to social media. In a series of tweets, most of which stem from her time...
Alex Jones claims ‘Deep State’ will stage mass shootings to steal midterms - weeks after admitting Sandy Hook lies
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has absurdly warned that leftist “Deep State” globalists are plotting to stage false flag violent events to win the midterm elections for Democrats - just weeks after he publicly admitted to making false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre being a hoax. Speaking on his Infowars show, Mr Jones asserted that the “Deep State” would blame staged violence on far-right groups in an effort to take over the country in the run-up to the midterm elections.“Racially-motivated mass shootings, bombings, poisonings… attacks on the power supply being blamed on the right wing... They intend to bring...
Judge hits “stunningly cavalier” Alex Jones with sanctions before new Sandy Hook trial even begins
InfoWars website coordinator Alex Jones speeking to Trump supporters before Congress counts the Electoral College votes in Washington D.C., United States on January 05, 2021. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) A Connecticut judge imposed sanctions on Alex Jones for his "egregious" refusal to turn over evidence to Sandy Hook...
Biden leaves American Muslims wanting
When President Biden was elected in 2020, Muslim Americans hoped to see a change in representation in government. At the time, hate crimes against Muslims were on the rise, and anti-Islamic rhetoric was surging, which critics attribute, in part, to former President Trump. The former president took a hardline stance...
US changes names of places with racist term for Native women
The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others that have quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere.New names for nearly 650 places bearing the offensive word "squaw" include the mundane (Echo Peak, Texas), peculiar (No Name Island, Maine) and Indigenous terms (Nammi'I Naokwaide, Idaho) whose meaning at a glance will elude those unfamiliar with Native languages.Nammi'I Naokwaide, located in traditional lands of the Shoshone and Bannock tribes in southern Idaho, means "Young Sister Creek." The tribes...
Christian group brings discrimination case against Cambridge college
A Christian campaign group is taking legal action against a Cambridge University college after an event booking was rejected. Christian Concern claims Fitzwilliam College "directly discriminated" against it by refusing to host a conference for young Christians. It told the High Court it had a wider concern about free speech...
UN condemns 'shameful' year-long ban on Afghan girls' education
The United Nations urged the Taliban on Sunday to reopen high schools for girls across Afghanistan, condemning the ban that began exactly a year ago as "tragic and shameful". Since then more than a million teenage girls have been deprived of education across the country, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said.
On This Day: Scottish vote to stay in U.K. in referendum
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1850, the U.S. Congress passed the Fugitive Slave Act, allowing slave owners to reclaim slaves who escaped into another state. In 1927, the Columbia Broadcasting System was born. Originally known as the Tiffany Network, its first program was an opera, The King's Henchman.
Anti-immigration election gains divide Sweden, worry rights groups
STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The populist, anti-immigration Sweden Democrats' rise to real power after Sunday's election has civil rights groups and many immigrants worried about what the future might hold in a country long known for tolerance and openness.
Senators air frustration on U.S. foreign policies and lack of progress on Venezuela
U.S. senators aired frustration with what they say is a lack of results from U.S. policies aimed at restoring democracy in Venezuela during a Thursday hearing in which they grilled Biden administration officials on what they are doing to get American hostages released and pressure leader Nicolas Maduro to return to the negotiating table with the opposition.
Kari Lake echoes Trump rhetoric on immigrants; Park service pledges to work with tribes; Easy lasagna recipe
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Kari Lake echoed former President Donald Trump's words that prompted a firestorm in 2015 by casting all immigrants as criminals. The park service's new guidelines for tribal co-stewardship in parklands includes stronger protections for sacred and culturally...
Why Democracies Are So Slow to Respond to Evil
Many works of history are much less about the past than they are about the present. People contemplate past events to understand current problems, and in today’s fractured America, the Civil War would surely be a resonant topic for an eminent documentarian to explore. But Ken Burns has been there and done that. Instead, in our bifurcated country, where the past is relitigated daily in state legislatures and school-board meetings, Burns and his longtime co-producers, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein, will return to PBS this Sunday with a six-hour, three-part miniseries. They’re taking on the one history lesson that all but the most repugnant Americans can still agree on: Nazis are bad.
Karol Markowicz Blasts Biden WH For Trying To Rewrite History On COVID School Closures: ‘It Was Them Who Kept Schools Closed’
Karol Markowicz, columnist for the New York Post & Fox News joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss how the Biden White House played a role in keeping students out of the classroom. Karol sounded off by saying,. “So I think people like Randi Weingarten being in the mix at...
South Carolina threatens to cut ties with Morningstar for alleged anti-Israel practices
South Carolina’s state treasurer is threatening to cut ties with Morningstar, a billion-dollar financial firm, for its relationship with a subsidiary that was found to be negatively rating companies connected to Israel. In a letter to Morningstar CEO Kunal Kapoor, South Carolina State Treasurer Curtis M. Loftis Jr. alleged...
