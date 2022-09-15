ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Towne Club Pop Is a Great Michigan Memory. Is It Still Around?

Boy, here is a great "blast from the past." Towne Club Pop!. I thought Towne Club Pop had long disappeared but I guess not, just the way it was sold. For those of us around in the 70s, when you had that craving for Towne Club Pop you would go to the Towne Club Pop Center. They you walked into the store, you would pick up a wooden bottle crate and walk around the delicious stacks of pop in the warehouse-type store and load up. Cool, huh? Then, of course, you would bring back the empty bottles and cases and start all over again.
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
Ring From the 1700s Unearthed at French Fort in Michigan

An archaeology student made a rare discovery while digging on a French fort in Southwest Michigan: A heart-shaped ring believed to be from the 1700s. The "Jesuit Ring" is believed to be a trade trinket that dates back to when the Southwest Michigan region was known as 'New France,' dozens of years before Michigan officially was admitted to the United States in 1837.
Michigan's Dumbest: Two Women Arrested for Stealing Michigan State Police Tent

Two women are facing charges after they were captured on surveillance video stealing a Michigan State Police tent in Traverse City earlier this year. The incident took place during the National Cherry Festival celebration in July. Michigan State Police officers provided security for the annual event and hosted a booth to recruit anyone who may have been interested in a career in law enforcement.
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

