8 Best Jobs for Digital Nomads

The rise of remote work has made it easier to find jobs you can do from home, but it's still difficult to find jobs that are truly "work-from-anywhere," as many remote jobs require workers to be in a...
JOBS
CNBC

The 10 jobs rated most highly by Gen Z workers, according to Glassdoor

If your company is on the hunt for a corporate recruiter, chances are, a large number of your candidates will be Gen Zers, according to a new report. In their recent report, 'A Change of Pace For Gen Z Employees Entering the Workforce,' Glassdoor analyzed their database of company reviews to examine which roles, companies and cities employees rate the highest. The report found that overall, "Gen Z workers are most satisfied in roles that provide them with the opportunity to shape company culture and have social impact."
JOBS
The Associated Press

Envoy Acquires Worksphere to Accelerate Enterprise Development of Workplace Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Envoy today announced the strategic acquisition of Worksphere, a workplace management platform. The team at Worksphere are experts at scaling technology for complex enterprises. They will be tasked with building a workplace platform to meet an increased demand from enterprises around the world. With this investment in talent and the platform, enterprises will continue to do more with Envoy and at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en/ Envoy acquires Worksphere to rework how big business manages workspaces at scale (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
SFGate

Employers finding new ways to find, retain workers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Extra workers are needed every winter tourist season at the Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Resort & Spa, but this year, inventive minds turned a standard job search into art. Using the hotel’s beach as a canvas, hotel officials arranged ocean-blue beach chairs...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
ceoworld.biz

Keep your Employees Happy: Employee Engagement & Experience

Key Principles for CEOs: CEOs are constantly looking for ways to improve employee engagement and experiences. They want to see their people engaging with their work, both in the short term and long term. Here’s a look at some of the most common engagement principles for CEOs, and how they can be applied.
ECONOMY

