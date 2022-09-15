People concerned in wake of recent crime wave in Memphis tourism could be impacted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some business owners and city officials worry the recent crime may keep people from visiting Memphis.

This could be a major blow to the tourism industry, which plays an important role in our economy and creates jobs in our community.

“Most of the [tourists] have said they have the same thing happening at their house and their town, so it’s kind of like OK, it’s happening everywhere,” Elliott Schwab, the former owner of A. Schwab on Beale St. said.

Schwab now works behind the souvenir shop’s soda fountain.

He said he has seen fewer customers over the past few weeks following a string of violent crimes in Memphis.

“For me, it’s hard to say if it’s because of what is going on, or if it is just slow this time of year,” Schwab said.

According to state data, more than 10 million people visit Memphis annually.

In 2021, visitors to Memphis and Shelby County spent 3.4 billion dollars in our community.

When asked what is being done to keep visitors safe, Kevin Kane, the CEO, and president of Memphis Tourism sent FOX13 this statement:

“Destination experience is important and safety is a top priority for Memphis Tourism, the Memphis Police Department, and all of our hospitality partners. We want Memphis to continue to be a place that leads with hospitality, warmth and love to our out-of-town guests and locals alike – these tragic events do not define our city,” said Kevin Kane, President and CEO of Memphis Tourism. “We are collectively working with our industry, partner agencies and local businesses to ensure that Memphis is a safe and secure destination for visitors. People who call this city home are resilient and we must all commit to being a part of the solution.”

Kane said that hotel occupancy is forecasted and shared with the Memphis Police Department ahead of each weekend to ensure enough staffing and security for events.

Tourists FOX13′s reporter Mandy Hrach talked to, said they’re not letting the bad scare them from seeing all the good our city has to offer.

“As long as you walk with a bunch of people, I don’t think it will bother you,” Roseanne Walton, who is visiting from Ohio said.

Officials with Memphis Tourism said during the weekend of the Southern Heritage Classic, downtown hotel occupancy was near 100%.

They also said the outlook for hotel occupancy for the rest of the month remains strong.

