If you are a friend of the Rotary Club of Magnolia’s Facebook page, you can watch Donnell Ford’s remarks to the club on Thursday afternoon. Ford directs the mentoring and intervention program of the Magnolia School District. Schools are on the front lines of every social and cultural problem one can imagine and if you listen to Ford talk, you don’t have to imagine any of them. He presents one of the most honest appraisals of local social and civic problems that we’ve ever heard. Some of our young people live in home environments and situations that are awful, and many who live in better situations still face daunting problems that affect their ability to learn. But there are solutions available and Ford outlines those as well. CLICK HERE to see the Rotary Club page. His remarks start at about the 18:50 mark.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO