swark.today
April R. Love Community Wellness Fair an ongoing legacy of its namesake in providing health screenings, information
The April Love Foundation held its second annual April R. Love Community Wellness Fair today in Hope. Just as promised on its flyer, those arriving could receive health screenings, give blood, dance to music from a DJ, win prizes and have a grilled chicken dinner. Named for their late daughter...
saumag.edu
Residency Requirements
Southern Arkansas University recognizes the benefits that students receive by living on-campus and the community and support it brings. Because of this, SAU has an established undergraduate live on-campus requirement. SAU requires all full-time undergraduate students to live on-campus until they have completed at least 60 college credit hours or...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, September 16, 2022: Donnell Ford offers frank assessments about problems faced by Magnolia’s young people
If you are a friend of the Rotary Club of Magnolia’s Facebook page, you can watch Donnell Ford’s remarks to the club on Thursday afternoon. Ford directs the mentoring and intervention program of the Magnolia School District. Schools are on the front lines of every social and cultural problem one can imagine and if you listen to Ford talk, you don’t have to imagine any of them. He presents one of the most honest appraisals of local social and civic problems that we’ve ever heard. Some of our young people live in home environments and situations that are awful, and many who live in better situations still face daunting problems that affect their ability to learn. But there are solutions available and Ford outlines those as well. CLICK HERE to see the Rotary Club page. His remarks start at about the 18:50 mark.
saumag.edu
Academic Advisor – MCIS
Southern Arkansas University is searching for an Academic Advisor for the graduate Master in Computer Information Systems (MCIS) at the College of Science & Engineering. This position reports to the MCIS director and dean of the college. Duties: Assist graduate students in developing a plan of study leading to a...
23rd Annual Senior Expo Friday Sept 16 And It’s Free
Make plans to be a part of the fun on Friday, September 16, 2022. The Senior Expo will begin at 9 AM and go until Noon at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center located at 4610 Cowhorn Creek Loop in Texarkana and it's Free!. The 23rd Annual Senior Expo. It's the...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, September 16, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Hayden Tanner Hicks, 26, of Magnolia and Erin Faith Minter, 25, of Buckner, September 15. Mathew Scott Kemp, 29,...
arkadelphian.com
Martin joins Arkadelphia CHI clinic
ARKADELPHIA — CHI St. Vincent announced that Dr. Benjamin Martin has joined the team of leading physicians at the CHI St. Vincent Primary Care Clinic in Arkadelphia. After attending medical school at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Dr. Martin completed his residency in family medicine at the UAMS Northwest Regional Campus in Fayetteville. He is a member of the American College of Physicians, Arkansas Medical Society and American Medical Association. Dr. Martin previously served as pharmacy technician at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs before attending medical school.
Shreveport School Receives National Recognition
The U.S. Department of Education today announced seven schools in Louisiana have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The winning Louisiana schools located in several parishes across the state, including Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, St. Landry, and St. Tammany parishes. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
Get Ready for Fun at The 107th Annual Miller County Fair & Rodeo Sept 21- 24
It's fair season and it's time to get ready for the 107th Annual Miller County Fair and Rodeo brought to you by the Miller County Fair Association. The Miller County Fairground will be filled with fun, vendors and events. To kick off all the events there will be the County...
foxsportstexarkana.com
TWU rescinds precautionary boil water notice
TEXARKANA — The Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU) says they are rescinding a precautionary boil water notice following the repair of a water main break. The water main break impacted the residents located east of East Street, south of East 9th Street, west of Pinehurst Street and north of Pearl Street in Texarkana, Arkansas.
arkadelphian.com
Donut Stop Believin’: Hostess celebrates pledge to Arkadelphia
CLARK COUNTY INDUSTRIAL PARK — Although unveiling the enormous Hostess Brands signs at its new facility didn’t go as planned (as seen in the video below), the company’s chief executive officer delivered a message of hope and encouragement to the citizens of Clark County and southwestern Arkansas.
magnoliareporter.com
Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam
The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
hopeprescott.com
Reginald Easter Takes Can Tabs To Ronald McDonald House
Hope City Board member Reginald Easter donated 5 gallons of aluminum can tabs to the Ronald McDonald House in Little Rock Friday. The charity collects the tabs and can turn them into funding. Director Easter is well-known for his charitable endeavors in Hope.
texarkanafyi.com
Boil Water Notice in Effect for Parts of Texarkana Arkansas
TWU has issued a “Boil Water” notice for residences and businesses east of East St,. south of East 9th St, west of Pinehurst St., and north of Pearl Street, in Texarkana,. Arkansas as a precautionary measure after a water main break caused a drop in normal pressure. Press...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief
Arkansas legislators on Friday approved a request from the state Department of Human Services for up to $6 million in federal pandemic relief funding to support a Camden hospital at risk of closing. However, the Arkansas Legislative Council also sent three of four committee-approved projects back to its Performance Evaluation...
magnoliareporter.com
Real Estate: Spudnut Shopping Center among Columbia County property transactions
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded August 25 - September 8 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes eight residential sales, two land sales, and two commercial sales.
ktoy1047.com
Ashdown police arrest man for meth, fleeing
Officers had located methamphetamine on Gregory before his attempted escape and determined he also had warrants out of Little Rock for burglary and theft. Gregory was caught shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the Red Bluff area. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in...
KTBS
Pack of dogs seriously injures boy in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – A dog owner has been arrested after police say his unruly pack of dogs injured a nine-year-old boy in Texarkana. Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, had been warned by law enforcement before about his pack of dogs reportedly causing problems when people or other animals get near them.
magnoliareporter.com
Standard Lithium, Tetra Technologies move forward with plans for South Arkansas brine
Two companies with interests in the potential production of lithium from brine beneath Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties have announced recent moves. Tetra Technologies of The Woodlands, TX, has made management changes that may spur both lithium and bromine production west of Magnolia. Standard Lithium said it is still contemplating...
arkadelphian.com
Lake drawdown should help fight invasive plant
TAYLOR — The American Gamebird Research Education and Development Foundation, under recommendation from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, is conducting a 5-foot drawdown of Lake Erling in Lafayette County to combat the spread of giant salvinia, a highly invasive aquatic plant species not native to the United States.
