2d ago
All the struggle for women’s rights to be stomped upon by boys that wanna believe they’re girls.. So sad.. I’m glad Asa sees the light here..
KTLO
Gov. Hutchinson announces resignation of Secretary of Arkansas Department of Human Services
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson Thursday announced Cindy Gillespie will resign as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services. Cindy Gillespie has given the state of Arkansas her experience, management capabilities, and the right ideas that have led us in a great direction, Governor Hutchinson said. She is a great friend, and she is truly passionate about making a difference in the lives of Arkansans every day.
KYTV
Arkansas’ governor makes position clear on transgender inclusion
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson made his position on transgender inclusion clear at a Thursday news conference. On September 15, Gov. Hutchinson said the changes to Title IX proposed by the Biden administration to include transgender inclusion were “unacceptable.”. “This would interfere with Arkansas law, it...
Arkansas Human Services head Cindy Gillespie stepping down
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The head of the Arkansas Department of Human Services is stepping down next month after more than six years of running the agency, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday. Hutchinson announced the resignation of Secretary Cindy Gillespie, who he named to run the department in 2016....
Arkansans react to Biden’s Title IX extension plans
President Joe Biden wants to revise Title IX, expanding it to cover sexual orientation and gender identity.
7 Oklahoma sites receive new names after push to remove derogatory term for Natives
Seven sites of cliffs and creeks in Oklahoma now have new names after a push from U.S. officials to get rid of a racist term toward Native Americans that was in their original names.
Arkansas electric co-ops: Fees, insurance required by federal law
Arkansas electric cooperatives have made a unified response, defending the requirement for additional insurance and fee requirements for customers installing alternative energy systems.
magnoliareporter.com
2022 Arkansas Ballot Issue Voter Guide now available online
Arkansans now have a tool to help them cut through the election noise -- the 2022 Arkansas Ballot Issues Voter Guide. Published by the Public Policy Center since 2004, the nonpartisan voter guide details each proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot and provides a snapshot of what supporters and opponents are saying.
talkbusiness.net
Gillespie resigning after six years heading Arkansas DHS
Cindy Gillespie is resigning as director of the Department of Human Services, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced in a press release Sept. 15. She will be leaving the office Oct. 7. The release said Hutchinson will announce her successor at a later date. The press release did not give a reason...
KATV
Gov. Asa Hutchinson Proclaims Sept. 16 POW/MIA recognition day, Arkansas politicians react
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In a social media post, Gov. Asa Hutchinson made a proclamation that Sept. 16 will be recognized as POW/MIA recognition day. Americans look to our servicemen and women as examples of courage and sacrifice," said Gov. Hutchinson. "Whenever Americans are needed to advance the cause of freedom, our men and women in uniform proudly step forward and selflessly endure hardship to defend liberty."
Arkansas Secretary of State calls marijuana ballot measure ‘insufficient’
The Arkansas Secretary of State has declared a ballot measure to allow for recreational marijuana use in the state to be “insufficient.”
Group starts search for 100,000 Arkansans removed from voting rolls as general election approaches
A civic group headed by state Sen. Joyce Elliott launched an effort this week to contact more than 104,000 Arkansans “who may have been inappropriately removed from the voting rolls since 2020” to try to get them registered to vote. Arkansas’ method of striking registered voters from county voting rolls is “inconsistent and outdated,” the […] The post Group starts search for 100,000 Arkansans removed from voting rolls as general election approaches appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders discharged from Arkansas hospital cancer free, statement says
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Sarah for Governor campaign released a statement that said Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been discharged from an Arkansas hospital cancer free. On Friday, Sanders released a statement revealing that she underwent surgery after learning she had thyroid cancer. “Sarah and her entire family are appreciative of the prayers and well-wishes […]
Arkansas political figures respond to Sarah Huckabee Sanders cancer news
The announcement of a cancer diagnosis from Sarah Huckabee Sanders Friday brought a range of reactions from Arkansas lawmakers and politicians.
Poll shows more Arkansans are FOR recreational marijuana than AGAINST
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Talk Business and Politics along with Hendrix College releasing new polling on the topic of recreational marijuana. The poll asked if prospective voters were for, against, or undecided on issue 4. 58.5% were for the issue, 29% were against and 12.5% percent are undecided. “The fact the poll comes out and […]
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry
River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
NWA election officials flooded with 2020 election FOIAs
Northwest Arkansas election officials have seen an influx in people submitting Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests for 2020 election data.
KOCO
10-day challenge period to come to end for state question on Oklahoma ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Thursday afternoon, the 10-day challenge period for the state question being on the ballot will come to an end. Will recreational marijuana be on your ballot this November? Soon, we could learn the fate of state question 820. At the end of last month, the...
ktoy1047.com
Rutledge Sues Northwest Arkansas Pool Construction Company
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a lawsuit against David Tyler, who conducts business as Tyler Pools & Construction, of Fayetteville, for violating the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The complaint alleges homeowners paid over $148,000 to Tyler for pool construction. The projects were never completed, and frustrated...
KATV
Arkansas SOS declares proposed ballot measure for recreational marijuana insufficient
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas secretary of state has declared the proposed constitutional amendment seeking to legalize the use of recreational marijuana in Arkansas "insufficient" to appear on the ballot this November. According to the declaration by Sec. John Thurston, the measure is not valid for inclusion on...
Central Arkansas school named National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence
This morning two schools in Arkansas received the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Honor, one school being here in Central Arkansas.
