Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news

The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
ClutchPoints

Dennis Schroder drops 1 bold promise to Lakers after getting second chance

Dennis Schroder got his second chance with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, he’s ready to make things right. The German guard recently signed a one-year, $2.64 million deal with the Lakers, paving his return to the City of Angels after spending the past season with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. He spent the 2020-21 campaign in LA, and while he did produce decent numbers, he failed to make an impact on the team and really connect with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Fox News

Chris Paul says NBA punishment on Suns owner Robert Sarver 'fell short'

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul responded to the NBA’s punishment of Suns owner Robert Sarver, saying that the league "fell short" with it. Paul, who was the former president of the National Basketball Players Association, joins the likes of LeBron James and others that have spoken out about Sarver and how the NBA is giving him a one-year suspension and $10 million fine for making racist and misogynistic remarks.
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Lakers mulling major Russell Westbrook decision after Dennis Schroder signing

The Los Angeles Lakers seem ready to retain Russell Westbrook on the roster despite recently signing Dennis Schroder, but there’s definitely a catch. After the Lakers agreed to bring back Schroder to a one-year, $2.64 million deal, it cast more doubts about Westbrook’s future with the franchise. Besides, they just recently added Patrick Beverley as […] The post REPORT: Lakers mulling major Russell Westbrook decision after Dennis Schroder signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Chris Bosh drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James' GOAT claim

Chris Bosh played alongside LeBron James with the Miami Heat for four years. During this time, he was a first-hand witness to The King’s greatness. However, LeBron’s legacy extends far beyond his two-title stint in South Beach — a fact that Bosh is well aware of. Speaking on a recent episode of the All the […] The post Chris Bosh drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ GOAT claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Isaiah Thomas get shot to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers

Isaiah Thomas is looking to find his way back to the NBA, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are giving him a shot. Apparently, Thomas is among the free agents the Lakers brought in recently for workouts. He joined the likes of Shabazz Muhammad, Jeremy Lamb, Dwayne Bacon, Miye Oni, Armoni Brooks, Sharife […] The post RUMOR: Isaiah Thomas get shot to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook's future with Lakers gets key update

Russell Westbrook’s future with the Los Angeles Lakers remains in limbo, but according to the latest reports, there’s a bigger chance he stays. With the Lakers unable to find a deal for Westbrook that will make them a contender, the All-Star guard is “highly likely to remain,” per The Athletic. They don’t want to give […] The post Russell Westbrook’s future with Lakers gets key update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Major Sponsor Threatens To Leave Suns If Robert Sarver Remains Owner

On Thursday night, Phoenix Suns vice chairman and minority owner Jahm Najafi called for majority owner Robert Sarver's resignation. Less than 24 hours later, the team's jersey patch partner issued a similar statement. PayPal announced on Friday that it will not renew its sponsorship with the Suns if Sarver continues...
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks could make insane move for Suns star Devin Booker after Robert Sarver catastrophe

Both the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are reeling from franchise shortcomings in recent weeks, albeit in vastly different ways. The Knicks came up short in their pursuit of ex-Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, losing out to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, despite the Suns’ success on the court in the past two seasons, they are now embroiled in the biggest controversy in the league. Suns team governor Robert Sarver was suspended for a year and fined $10 million dollars after being found guilty of fostering a toxic workplace with inappropriate remarks towards women and minorities.
ClutchPoints

NBPA wants Suns owner Robert Sarver to be banned for life from NBA

NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio made it clear that they want Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver to be banned for life from the NBA. Speaking in behalf of the players in the association, Tremaglio doubled down on her earlier statement with regards to the light punishment Adam Silver and co. gave to Sarver. They want […] The post NBPA wants Suns owner Robert Sarver to be banned for life from NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

'That is highway robbery': NBA coach blasts Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins-D'Angelo Russell trade

In 2019, the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves made a trade regarding two of the top young players in the NBA. The Warriors traded D’Angelo Russell to the Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins and a first-round pick. Now, a current head coach is voicing his displeasure regarding the trade all these years later. Heavy.com’s […] The post ‘That is highway robbery’: NBA coach blasts Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins-D’Angelo Russell trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hoops Rumors

LeBron James slams NBA's punishment for Suns owner Robert Sarver: 'Our league definitely got this wrong'

NBA megastar LeBron James is using his reach and mass appeal to let basketball fans know that the NBA failed in its punishment for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. The biggest story in the association this week was the NBA handing down a notable suspension and fine against Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. The 60-year-old NBA boss will be banned from the league for the next year and was hit with a $10 million fine — the maximum the league can levy. He must also, “Complete a training program focused on respect and appropriate conduct in the workplace.” The punishment comes following an investigation that started late last year following an ESPN expose on allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct by Sarver during his nearly 20-year tenure as the Suns’ owner.
ClutchPoints

Isaiah Thomas fires back at fake Lakers workout report

NBA free agent Isaiah Thomas got heated over a recent report claiming that he has worked out with the Los Angeles Lakers. Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported Saturday that Thomas was among a slew of free agents who worked out for the Lakers as they try to fill their roster spots. Other names mentioned include Shabazz Muhammad, Jeremy Lamb, Dwayne Bacon, Miye Oni, Armoni Brooks, Sharife Cooper and Mychal Mulder.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

