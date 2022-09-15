Read full article on original website
Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news
The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook trade to Pistons for Kemba Walker floated by NBA exec
Right now, Russell Westbrook is still a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. This is despite the team’s best effort to try and find a new home for the former league MVP, who for his part, just hasn’t really been a good fit alongside LeBron James and Co. in Hollywood. At this point, the Lakers might find some unlikely help from the Detroit Pistons.
RUMOR: Darvin Ham, Lakers’ lineup plan after Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley additions, revealed
After trading for Patrick Beverley and signing Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal, the Los Angeles Lakers are now facing a bigger question: how do they plan to use the plethora of guards that they have now?. Beverley and Schroder join a Lakers backcourt that is composed of Russell Westbrook,...
Dennis Schroder drops 1 bold promise to Lakers after getting second chance
Dennis Schroder got his second chance with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, he’s ready to make things right. The German guard recently signed a one-year, $2.64 million deal with the Lakers, paving his return to the City of Angels after spending the past season with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. He spent the 2020-21 campaign in LA, and while he did produce decent numbers, he failed to make an impact on the team and really connect with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LeBron James reacts to Lakers reuniting with Dennis Schroder
The Los Angeles Lakers reunited with a familiar face on Friday, signing guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal worth just over $2 million. It’s a far cry from the $84 million he turned down back in the 2020-21 season, but at least he’s now back with LeBron James, who appears to be ecstatic for the German’s arrival.
Chris Paul says NBA punishment on Suns owner Robert Sarver 'fell short'
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul responded to the NBA’s punishment of Suns owner Robert Sarver, saying that the league "fell short" with it. Paul, who was the former president of the National Basketball Players Association, joins the likes of LeBron James and others that have spoken out about Sarver and how the NBA is giving him a one-year suspension and $10 million fine for making racist and misogynistic remarks.
REPORT: Lakers mulling major Russell Westbrook decision after Dennis Schroder signing
The Los Angeles Lakers seem ready to retain Russell Westbrook on the roster despite recently signing Dennis Schroder, but there’s definitely a catch. After the Lakers agreed to bring back Schroder to a one-year, $2.64 million deal, it cast more doubts about Westbrook’s future with the franchise. Besides, they just recently added Patrick Beverley as […] The post REPORT: Lakers mulling major Russell Westbrook decision after Dennis Schroder signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, Chris Paul call out NBA’s suspension of Suns owner Sarver
NBA superstars LeBron James and Chris Paul took to Twitter on Wednesday to share their thoughts on the league’s punishment of Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, following its investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct against him. The league on Tuesday suspended...
Chris Bosh drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ GOAT claim
Chris Bosh played alongside LeBron James with the Miami Heat for four years. During this time, he was a first-hand witness to The King’s greatness. However, LeBron’s legacy extends far beyond his two-title stint in South Beach — a fact that Bosh is well aware of. Speaking on a recent episode of the All the […] The post Chris Bosh drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ GOAT claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Isaiah Thomas get shot to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers
Isaiah Thomas is looking to find his way back to the NBA, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are giving him a shot. Apparently, Thomas is among the free agents the Lakers brought in recently for workouts. He joined the likes of Shabazz Muhammad, Jeremy Lamb, Dwayne Bacon, Miye Oni, Armoni Brooks, Sharife […] The post RUMOR: Isaiah Thomas get shot to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rockets Former Guard Chris Paul Reacts To Robert Sarver Suspension
Several players around the league have expressed their displeasure with the NBA's ruling of Robert Sarver, including former Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul.
Russell Westbrook’s future with Lakers gets key update
Russell Westbrook’s future with the Los Angeles Lakers remains in limbo, but according to the latest reports, there’s a bigger chance he stays. With the Lakers unable to find a deal for Westbrook that will make them a contender, the All-Star guard is “highly likely to remain,” per The Athletic. They don’t want to give […] The post Russell Westbrook’s future with Lakers gets key update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Major Sponsor Threatens To Leave Suns If Robert Sarver Remains Owner
On Thursday night, Phoenix Suns vice chairman and minority owner Jahm Najafi called for majority owner Robert Sarver's resignation. Less than 24 hours later, the team's jersey patch partner issued a similar statement. PayPal announced on Friday that it will not renew its sponsorship with the Suns if Sarver continues...
RUMOR: Knicks could make insane move for Suns star Devin Booker after Robert Sarver catastrophe
Both the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are reeling from franchise shortcomings in recent weeks, albeit in vastly different ways. The Knicks came up short in their pursuit of ex-Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, losing out to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, despite the Suns’ success on the court in the past two seasons, they are now embroiled in the biggest controversy in the league. Suns team governor Robert Sarver was suspended for a year and fined $10 million dollars after being found guilty of fostering a toxic workplace with inappropriate remarks towards women and minorities.
NBPA wants Suns owner Robert Sarver to be banned for life from NBA
NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio made it clear that they want Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver to be banned for life from the NBA. Speaking in behalf of the players in the association, Tremaglio doubled down on her earlier statement with regards to the light punishment Adam Silver and co. gave to Sarver. They want […] The post NBPA wants Suns owner Robert Sarver to be banned for life from NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That is highway robbery’: NBA coach blasts Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins-D’Angelo Russell trade
In 2019, the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves made a trade regarding two of the top young players in the NBA. The Warriors traded D’Angelo Russell to the Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins and a first-round pick. Now, a current head coach is voicing his displeasure regarding the trade all these years later. Heavy.com’s […] The post ‘That is highway robbery’: NBA coach blasts Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins-D’Angelo Russell trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James slams NBA’s punishment for Suns owner Robert Sarver: ‘Our league definitely got this wrong’
NBA megastar LeBron James is using his reach and mass appeal to let basketball fans know that the NBA failed in its punishment for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. The biggest story in the association this week was the NBA handing down a notable suspension and fine against Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. The 60-year-old NBA boss will be banned from the league for the next year and was hit with a $10 million fine — the maximum the league can levy. He must also, “Complete a training program focused on respect and appropriate conduct in the workplace.” The punishment comes following an investigation that started late last year following an ESPN expose on allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct by Sarver during his nearly 20-year tenure as the Suns’ owner.
Isaiah Thomas fires back at fake Lakers workout report
NBA free agent Isaiah Thomas got heated over a recent report claiming that he has worked out with the Los Angeles Lakers. Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported Saturday that Thomas was among a slew of free agents who worked out for the Lakers as they try to fill their roster spots. Other names mentioned include Shabazz Muhammad, Jeremy Lamb, Dwayne Bacon, Miye Oni, Armoni Brooks, Sharife Cooper and Mychal Mulder.
Bob Myers gets honest on 1 job with Warriors that only Andre Iguodala can do
Golden State Warriors president Bob Myers wants Andre Iguodala back, and for good reasons. While Iguodala’s production has dipped as he continues to age, there are things he brings to the Warriors that others just couldn’t do. That is why he remains an indispensable piece for the organization.
‘A starstruck moment’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant spills on fanboy flashback with Lakers’ LeBron James, Anthony Davis
Ja Morant is without a doubt one of the brightest superstars in the NBA today. Be that as it may, the Memphis Grizzlies All-Star guard still isn’t immune from the occasional starstruck moment, particularly when he was still a rookie trying to make his name in the league. Speaking...
