Volunteer Lehigh Valley Firefighter, Devoted Dad Dies, 36

Volunteer Lehigh Valley firefighter and devoted father Eric C. Gubich died at his home in Bethlehem on Wednesday, Sept. 14. He was 36.

A graduate of East Stroudsburg University, Eric worked at Samuel Adams Brewery, his obituary says.

Eric was also a social member of the Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company, according to his memorial.

Eric loved spending his free time hunting, snowboarding, dirt biking, and in nature. He was also a big fan of the Eagles and Phillies.

Above all, Eric will be remembered as a dedicated father to his young son, Parker.

In addition to his son, Eric leaves behind his loving wife, Kaitlyn M. Gubich; parents, Patricia and Wayne Gubich; sisters, Janelle Gubich and her fiancé, Jason Reyda and Caitlin Gubich and her husband, Matt Cockerell; as well as many extended family members and close friends.

Eric’s memorial will be held at Connell Funeral Home in Bethlehem on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Donations can be made in Eric’s memory to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Pediatric Department (PO Box 50258 Hagerstown, MD 21740).

“Eric and his strength and love of life was far-reaching,” reads a tribute on Eric’s memorial. “My family [is] grieving and sharing your tears for this great loss…May our good Lord lift you up in strength and hold you tightly during this difficult time.”

