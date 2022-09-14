Read full article on original website
Trump returning to Mar-a-Lago, says he will ‘see for myself’ FBI search scene
Former President Trump on Sunday said he is returning to his Mar-a-Lago residence, and promised to provide updates on the impact of the FBI’s search last month in which agents seized classified documents taken from the White House. “I’ll soon be heading to the scene of the unwarranted, unjust, and illegal Raid and Break-In of…
Ron DeSantis may have kidnapped migrants, Gavin Newsom writes to DOJ
If the migrants were lured onto the planes under false pretenses, Newsom believes it would amount to state-sanctioned kidnapping.
Suits to save Confederate icons dropped in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Lawsuits filed to stop the removal of memorials to Confederate leaders and a pro-slavery congressman in a South Carolina city have been dropped. The Post and Courier reports that the American Heritage Association helped fund one of the lawsuits. It had been filed by descendants of John C. Calhoun, a former congressman and vice president who died before the Civil War, opposing the city of Charleston's removal of Calhoun's statue.
Tea and crumpets: Biden, Jill Biden remember the queen
LONDON (AP) — For U.S. President Joe Biden, it was the crumpets. For his wife, first lady Jill Biden, it was the tea. Joe and Jill Biden on Sunday helped honor Queen Elizabeth II by sharing memories of their tea time last year when she invited them to join her at Windsor Castle, near London.
Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral Invite List: Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, Global Royals and More
Although the royal family has yet to confirm the official list of attendees for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, various heads of state have already confirmed their planned attendance at the Westminster Abbey ceremony scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19. Buckingham Palace revealed the full schedule of the funeral plans —...
Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Friday to press his attack on Ukraine despite Ukraine's latest counteroffensive and warned that Moscow could ramp up its strikes on the country's vital infrastructure if Ukrainian forces target facilities in Russia. Speaking to reporters Friday after attending a summit...
