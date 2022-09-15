ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Lehigh Acres Middle School student started fight using BB gun, sheriff says

By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 2 days ago

A day after school officials recovered a BB gun during a student fight at a Lehigh Acres middle school, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno sent a message to parents.

"First and foremost, 'Safe kids, safe schools,'" Marceno said to kick off Thursday's press conference.

The address comes one day after staff at Lehigh Acres Middle School seized a BB gun when two students, a female and a male, engaged in a brawl.

The News-Press doesn't identify minors facing criminal charges.

On Wednesday, the sixth-grade girl approached another student, pointing a weapon in his face, Marceno said.

Weapon seized at Lehigh Acres Middle School: At least second this school year in Lee

Weapons in schools: 'Students should never have to worry about their safety': Weapons found in schools on rise

The girl dragged the victim from the lunch table, where they fought for the weapon, he added.

The incident happened in a crowded cafeteria.

"During this brief struggle, a faculty member stepped directly into the fight for the weapon, placing herself in harm's way," Marceno said. "The weapon was taken from the suspect and it was immediately secured by the faculty member. This faculty member is a hero."

Marceno said the incident was over within seconds. He didn't identify the faculty member.

The student was arrested and charged with aggravated assault; battery; disruption of a school function; and possession of a BB gun younger than 16.

"Safety in our community is the responsibility of everyone," said Christopher Bernier, superintendent for the Lee County School District.

Bernier addressed the importance for students to report such incidents.

"As a member of our school and larger community everyone has a moral, responsibility and obligation to ensure the safety of all our staff," Bernier said. "School resource officers are prepared to support any student who comes forward and protect the information that they provide."

He added that staff is also committed to providing mental health and other services to support students' wellness.

"But threatening behavior cannot be tolerated," Bernier said. "... Students involved in this type of action will be disciplined at the school level, but they also face serious legal consequences as well."

Bernier stressed that those consequences could follow a child into adulthood, impacting their college and future careers.

"Please take time to sit down with our youth and speak to them about the importance of appropriate behavior, both online and at school," he said. "It's important for our students more than ever to understand the consequences of actions, but it's also just as important for them to understand the responsibility they have, and the obligation they have to ensuring safe learning environments."

Bernier added that students are officials' eyes and ears.

"I have zero tolerance for threatening the lives of our students and teachers," Marceno said. "Children need to go to school and learn, not being fear. Keeping our children safe is a team effort."

Marceno emphasized the roles parents and guardians play.

"Please sit your child down ... Check that book bag and make sure books are inside that bookbag," Marceno said, later adding that 106,000 students are enrolled in Lee County schools. "That's 106,000 potential bookbags that we pray books are in them."

Marceno said he's not certain where the student got that weapon.

"Obviously it was in her bag. And that is alarming to me," Marceno said.

Marceno couldn't confirm whether the weapon was loaded.

Progress since Texas school shooting

Marceno said his school threat enforcement team has recently doubled.

"So we're looking at social media ... We're talking to witnesses," Marceno said. "We're gathering statements, and that's piecing together as we speak, to really find out what caused this incident."

"We could do everything possible. It doesn't mean we're immune," Marceno said. "I think of the recent unfortunate tragic events that we've seen all across our country."

Marceno and Bernier addressed the progress they've made since the May 24 shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 students and two teachers.

"We are constantly looking for ways to do better," Marceno said. "To learn and change ... And make change and affect change ... And work better and more efficiently and safer."

Following his short address to the question on progress since Uvalde, Marceno turned it over to Bernier.

"The school district is going to leave no stone unturned, to use the sheriff's description," Bernier said. "We look at everything related both to physical, electronic barriers ... Anything we can do to get weapons."

Bernier added they're looking at different technologies.

"Before this incident, we were already working on this," Bernier said. "After this incident, we will continue to move forward to secure our school buildings and make sure that our children are safe."

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran .

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lehigh Acres Middle School student started fight using BB gun, sheriff says

