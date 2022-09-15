Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Yardbarker
Former Knicks Head Coach Jeff Hornacek Returns to Utah
It's probably not the New York Knicks/Utah Jazz transaction many in Manhattan were hoping for, but it's here nonetheless. Utah finalized its new coaching staff under first-year man Will Hardy on Thursday, one that includes former Knicks boss Jeff Hornacek as a "coaching consultant." He'll help lead the Jazz into the post-Donovan Mitchell era, joining assistants Bryan Bailey, Alex Jensen, and Lamar Skeeter.
David Stockton gets another NBA shot: former Gonzaga PG signs with Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers signed David Stockton two weeks after he was acquired by the team’s G-League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. The former Gonzaga point guard and son of John Stockton will have a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp and unite with another ex-Zag, Andrew ...
Lakers Rumors: Did Steve Nash And Kyrie Irving's Relationship Deteriorate Because Of Kobe Bryant?
The drama in Brooklyn apparently goes pretty deep. And it might all be Bryant's (inadvertent) fault.
RUMOR: Darvin Ham, Lakers’ lineup plan after Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley additions, revealed
After trading for Patrick Beverley and signing Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal, the Los Angeles Lakers are now facing a bigger question: how do they plan to use the plethora of guards that they have now?. Beverley and Schroder join a Lakers backcourt that is composed of Russell Westbrook,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
John Stockton's Son Signs With NBA Team
On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they had signed four new players, one of whom is David Stockton. He is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton, who played for the Utah Jazz.
NBC Sports
Donovan Mitchell refutes Danny Ainge's take on Jazz's struggles
Donovan Mitchell is getting a fresh start with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he felt the need to defend his former team Wednesday after some eye-opening comments from Danny Ainge. Ainge, who joined the Jazz in December 2021 as their CEO of basketball operations and alternate governor, said Monday he wasn't...
Minnesota Timberwolves Make Exciting Announcement
On Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled their 2022-23 Statement Edition uniforms.
Update On Potential Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley Trades
After trading Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Utah Jazz now face some decisions on whether or not to trade veterans like Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gay and Mike Conley.
RELATED PEOPLE
4 Jazz Players Whose Future is Up in the Air
What'll the Utah Jazz do with these players who've been linked
Yardbarker
Utah Jazz Release Two Players On Friday
View the original article to see embedded media. The Utah Jazz have been one of the busiest teams in the NBA over the offseason. Next year, they will look like a completely different team than they did in 2021-22. First, they traded away franchise cornerstone Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota...
Yardbarker
Houston Rockets Franchise Awards: Hakeem Olajuwon Is The Rockets GOAT And The Fan Favorite
The Rockets started as a California franchise. From San Diego, the team kept their hot weather climate by transitioning to Houston in 1971. It wasn’t until the 80s that the team tasted some success by making their first NBA Finals in team history in 1981. However, the team had a losing record at the time, becoming just the second team in league history to make it with a record below .500. The following years were tough before the team drafted the greatest player in team history in 1984.
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Suggests A Trade Between Lakers And Pistons: Russell Westbrook And 2027 First-Round Pick For Kemba Walker, Kelly Olynyk, Alec Burks, And Nerlens Noel
The Los Angeles Lakers are clearly a team that needed to change their roster this off-season to be more competitive. Despite the presence of both LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, the team went 33-49 and missed the play-in tournament. Russell Westbrook is a player that many fans...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA Superstar Damian Lillard Vows To Stay With Portland Trail Blazers For Remainder Of Career
"As long as I feel that our organization is putting their best foot forward and we're on the same page about doing everything that we can do to win, then I'm willing to go out swinging." Portland Blazer guard Damian Lillard on the "Dave Pasch Podcast"
Report: Lakers having active trade discussions around 1 player
The Los Angeles Lakers are still stationed at the negotiating table some two-and-a-half months into the NBA offseason. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Lakers are having ongoing talks with the Utah Jazz around veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Utah is looking to trade the 33-year-old Bogdanovic, who no longer fits their plans as they work towards a complete rebuild.
Yardbarker
Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau Entering Season On Hot Seat?
Once again, the Knicks missed the playoffs in 2021-22, Thibodeau’s second season with the squad. Power forward Julius Randle played worse, the Knicks were wildly inconsistent, and things were back to the way they typically were before Thibodeau arrived in 2020. Could Thibodeau be on the hot seat in...
Comments / 0