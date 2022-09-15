ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Polk, LA

KPLC TV

Second Harvest Food Bank mobile market returns to SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank partnered with Comprehensive Care Center of SWLA to provide low-priced healthy food items to people in the community for the mobile market. The grocery store on wheels aims to tackle hunger in under served areas throughout southwest Louisiana. COVID-19 vaccinations and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Restore Louisiana provides homeowners assistance in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance as they were set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center offering help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes. The 2020 storms and the natural disaster of ‘21 put a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead

When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA arrest report - Sept. 16, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 16, 2022. Joseph Charles Flowers, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Angela Jolene Rodriguez, 42, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; possession of a Schedule II drug. Louis Morgan Hebert, 35, Lafayette: Issuing worthless checks less than $1,000; instate...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
bestofswla.com

Pat’s Of Henderson

Many rejoiced across Southwest Louisiana as Pat’s of Henderson announced their reopening. Hurricane Laura gutted the building, leaving little more to salvage than countless memories and a brick exterior. However, after a long and arduous two years, Nicholas and Amanda Perioux, Nick’s sister Natalie and the entire Pat’s of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
cenlanow.com

Half million dollar bond set for Louisiana man accused of trafficking children

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A 16-year-old girl was allegedly propositioned by an adult man in Louisiana. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation after receiving a “complaint in reference to a juvenile that was being enticed to have sex in exchange for money.”. The complaint...
L'Observateur

Colfax Man Killed in Grant Parish Crash

Grant Parish – On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 71 near Rock Hill. This crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Hunter L. Hayes. The initial investigation revealed a 2004 Ford F-150, driven by Hayes,...
GRANT PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Calcasieu Parish employee arrested for malfeasance

A Lake Charles woman who worked for a Calcasieu Parish office has been charged with malfeasance after improperly using equipment that belonged to the district as well as making personal purchases with district funds. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said their office responded to the complaint on Nov....
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Work underway at Capital One Tower

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Work is underway at the hurricane-damaged Capital One tower. Crews were out at Lake Charles’ tallest building today, removing the boards covering the broken windows from the mezzanine area. The building has sat vacant since Hurricane Laura two years ago, but the owner of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
cenlanow.com

False alarm on possible shooter at Bolton High School

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – According to a press release from The City of Alexandria: “This afternoon, the Alexandria Police Department along with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police, responded to a telephone report of a possible shooter at Bolton High School. Officers cleared the school and determined it was a false report. The false report is under investigation.”
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

TDL WEEK 3: Scores and highlights

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Yellow Jackets travel to the Leesville Wampus Cats tonight in KPLC’s Game of the Week. Both teams are undefeated, having won their first two games. Tonight’s schedule also features a pair of District 3-5A games: Sulphur at Lafayette and Barbe at Sam...
IOWA, LA
beauregardnews.com

City of DeRidder water customers under boil advisory

All City of DeRidder municipal water customers are under a boil advisory ordered just after noon on Sept. 16, that will remain in effect until further notice. City officials said the advisory was ordered after a contractor struck a main water line on Hwy. 190. The advisory applies to businesses...
DERIDDER, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Vernon Parish Animal Shelter Urging for Public Awareness

Vernon Parish, La - According to Animal Control Officer Loren Young, today at approximately 9 am while the shelter was open, an unknown person dropped a dog off on the road to the Vernon Parish Animal Shelter, resulting in him running loose on the property and down Hwy 467. The...
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

AFD responds to Vance Street fire near Bolton High School

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1910 Vance Street on Friday morning around 6:53 a.m. near Bolton High School. AFD could not confirm if the house was occupied or not, but no injuries were reported from the fire at this time. The...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO arrests woman for malfeasance in office

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On Nov. 16, 2020, a complaint was made to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office of possible malfeasance in office. Investigators were told that Dani Bailey, 39, of Lake Charles, improperly used equipment that belonged to the parish office where she worked, according to Kayla Vincent, Calcasieu Parish Office spokeswoman.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

