KPLC TV
Second Harvest Food Bank mobile market returns to SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank partnered with Comprehensive Care Center of SWLA to provide low-priced healthy food items to people in the community for the mobile market. The grocery store on wheels aims to tackle hunger in under served areas throughout southwest Louisiana. COVID-19 vaccinations and...
KPLC TV
Restore Louisiana provides homeowners assistance in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance as they were set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center offering help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes. The 2020 storms and the natural disaster of ‘21 put a...
Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead
When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office
KPLC TV
SWLA arrest report - Sept. 16, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 16, 2022. Joseph Charles Flowers, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Angela Jolene Rodriguez, 42, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; possession of a Schedule II drug. Louis Morgan Hebert, 35, Lafayette: Issuing worthless checks less than $1,000; instate...
kalb.com
Kenny Rachal, former APD Lieutenant fired by city after verbal altercation, reinstated by Civil Service Board
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former Alexandria Police Lieutenant Kenny Rachal, who was fired from the department back in June of 2020 for what the city called a “personnel matter,” has been reinstated after a nearly eight-hour hearing in front of the Fire and Police Civil Service Board. The board voted unanimously 5-0 for Rachal’s reinstation.
KPLC TV
Remains found in Beauregard Parish identified as missing Deridder man
Remains found in Beauregard Parish identified as missing Deridder man
bestofswla.com
Pat’s Of Henderson
Many rejoiced across Southwest Louisiana as Pat’s of Henderson announced their reopening. Hurricane Laura gutted the building, leaving little more to salvage than countless memories and a brick exterior. However, after a long and arduous two years, Nicholas and Amanda Perioux, Nick’s sister Natalie and the entire Pat’s of...
cenlanow.com
Half million dollar bond set for Louisiana man accused of trafficking children
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A 16-year-old girl was allegedly propositioned by an adult man in Louisiana. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation after receiving a “complaint in reference to a juvenile that was being enticed to have sex in exchange for money.”. The complaint...
Results for September 9 DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish Released
Results for September 9 DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish Released. Sulphur, Louisiana – On September 14, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Friday, September 9 the CPSO conducted a DWI checkpoint at 1657 Swisco Road in Sulphur, Louisiana to target individuals driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics.
L'Observateur
Colfax Man Killed in Grant Parish Crash
Grant Parish – On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 71 near Rock Hill. This crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Hunter L. Hayes. The initial investigation revealed a 2004 Ford F-150, driven by Hayes,...
Lake Charles American Press
Calcasieu Parish employee arrested for malfeasance
KPLC TV
Work underway at Capital One Tower
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Work is underway at the hurricane-damaged Capital One tower. Crews were out at Lake Charles’ tallest building today, removing the boards covering the broken windows from the mezzanine area. The building has sat vacant since Hurricane Laura two years ago, but the owner of...
cenlanow.com
False alarm on possible shooter at Bolton High School
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – According to a press release from The City of Alexandria: “This afternoon, the Alexandria Police Department along with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police, responded to a telephone report of a possible shooter at Bolton High School. Officers cleared the school and determined it was a false report. The false report is under investigation.”
KPLC TV
TDL WEEK 3: Scores and highlights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Yellow Jackets travel to the Leesville Wampus Cats tonight in KPLC’s Game of the Week. Both teams are undefeated, having won their first two games. Tonight’s schedule also features a pair of District 3-5A games: Sulphur at Lafayette and Barbe at Sam...
beauregardnews.com
City of DeRidder water customers under boil advisory
All City of DeRidder municipal water customers are under a boil advisory ordered just after noon on Sept. 16, that will remain in effect until further notice. City officials said the advisory was ordered after a contractor struck a main water line on Hwy. 190. The advisory applies to businesses...
westcentralsbest.com
Vernon Parish Animal Shelter Urging for Public Awareness
Vernon Parish, La - According to Animal Control Officer Loren Young, today at approximately 9 am while the shelter was open, an unknown person dropped a dog off on the road to the Vernon Parish Animal Shelter, resulting in him running loose on the property and down Hwy 467. The...
kalb.com
AFD responds to Vance Street fire near Bolton High School
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1910 Vance Street on Friday morning around 6:53 a.m. near Bolton High School. AFD could not confirm if the house was occupied or not, but no injuries were reported from the fire at this time. The...
KPLC TV
CPSO arrests woman for malfeasance in office
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On Nov. 16, 2020, a complaint was made to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office of possible malfeasance in office. Investigators were told that Dani Bailey, 39, of Lake Charles, improperly used equipment that belonged to the parish office where she worked, according to Kayla Vincent, Calcasieu Parish Office spokeswoman.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 167 After Crossing Centerline for Unknown Reasons
Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 167 After Crossing Centerline for Unknown Reasons. Louisiana – On September 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 8 west of U.S. Highway 167 at around 10:55 a.m. Eva H. Burks, 86, of Colfax, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
